30 Products That Seem Like They’d Come With A Steep Price Tag, But They Don’t

1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with different silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A set of matte liquid lipsticks boasting some seriously impressive pigmentation and even more impressive wear. This stuff will last all day without fading. Oh yeah, and the whole set costs less than $10. You can thank me later.
Promising review: "What can I say? I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right; for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but it dries in under a minute. It survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out with no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color combinations).
3. A pair of faux leather leggings because, let's be real — you want the comfort of stretchy pants, but you also want to look ready for a night out on the town with your besties. Enter your new obsession (these leggings).
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about these, but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!!! They are so comfortable!! I wore them to a concert, and they were perfect. Mine had no smell, as was mentioned in other reviews. Do yourself a favor and buy these!" —Bree
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes XS–4XL and three colors).
4. And if leggings aren't your thing, but you still wanna rock a pair of chic faux leather bottoms, these pants are an awesome option AND comparable to Abercrombie's vegan leather '90s relaxed pants for half the price. Now that's what I call slay.
Promising review: "I highly recommend you buy these pants; they are a closet staple. The pants fit amazingly well, so much so I can do the splits in them. I get several compliments when I wear them, one being the overall high quality look they give. Get yourself a pair; you won't regret it." —Juwill
Get them from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–4XL Plus and 22 styles).
5. A set of embossed glass mugs that'll make sipping hot beverages or eating a Pinterest-worthy breakfast parfait feel like a million-dollar experience.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs; these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two translucent cups from Amazon for $15.99 (available in six other styles).
6. A set of decorative wall mirrors because devoting a wall in your home to some seriously luxe-looking mirrors so you can look at your luxe-looking self in adoration is what it's all about, baby.
Promising review: “Lots of compliments! I bought these to decorate my cubicle at work and always receive tons of compliments from coworkers. They are made of plastic, which is nice for hanging in my cubicle, but they still look expensive. I love these!” —MP
Get a set of three from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
7. A pair of backless mule slides you'll find yourself slipping on every chance you get. Whether you're headed to work in the morning or for bottomless brunch on the weekend with the group chat, these shoes will let everyone know who the most stylish person in the room is. (Hint: It's you!)
Promising review: "I bought these for a business trip, and they have held up surprisingly well! I have owned these for about two months, and they still look great! They are exactly as pictured and look like they should be much more expensive than they actually are! They’re slightly padded inside, and I have worn these through airports on two separate trips and to walk around in a city on different occasions, and they have been more comfortable than I expected them to be! I even walked outside in the rain, and they still held up nicely. They stay on my feet well and fit true to size. Overall, I’m really happy with this purchase." —Rachel A.
Get them from Amazon for $36.98 (available in women's sizes 6–10 and in 21 colors and prints).
8. A set of raised pet food bowls because your fur bb's food and water dishes should match your clean minimalist kitchen aesthetic without having to spend a ton more money on your already very expensive BFF. (Even though they're worth every penny.)
Plus, they're dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I love these cat bowls. They are very easy to clean, they have a nice modern look, and, best of all, they are ergonomic/healthy for your cat (or very small dog). They have almost completely eliminated my cat's 'scarf and barf' tendencies. If you're on the fence, buy them." —J Rucker
Get them from Amazon for $10.07+ (available in two colors and with or without mats).
9. A pair of lightweight pants that are basically the perfect mix of leggings and joggers. These comfy pants are great for working out, running errands, or just lounging around the house. And! Reviewers swear these are a cheaper swap for the Lululemon Align joggers.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors).
10. A four-piece sheet set so you can lay down at the end of a long day on a set of crisp, clean, luxe-feeling fresh sheets without paying to stay at a 5-star hotel.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok, and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these; they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot, but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in sizes Twin—California King and 42 colors).
11. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A stainless-steel tumbler for keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours!!! Not to mention it looks super sleek, comes in a bunch of great colors, and is cheaper than the internet-beloved Stanley.
I truly have been consuming more water than usual since buying this! For starters, it's available in SO many gorgie colors and prints (which makes it so fun to use — I have the lavender mist color, pictured right). My cold water actually remains cold, so I don't dread sipping from it over the span of a few hours. Not to mention, it's also cheaper than more expensive brands (looking at you, Stanley/Yeti/Hydro Flask) — always a slay to score a bargain on an equally wonderful, if not better, version of a product!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available with or without handles and various colors).
13. A gorgeous ring that looks like it costs big $$$, but get this...is actually less than $15. Yup, that's right. We won't tell anyone your secret, though, if you don't.
My colleague Emma Lord has this ring! Here's her review:
"TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)"
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
14. And on the subject of expensive-looking jewelry, a tennis bracelet for rocking a pretty piece of wrist candy bound to make everyone around you so very jelly.
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% similar to Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in three styles, two plates, and three sizes).