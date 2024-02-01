Just 28 Products Reviewers Say “Work Like A Charm”

Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth, and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market. This one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.