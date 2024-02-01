Just 28 Products Reviewers Say “Work Like A Charm”

1. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth, and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market. This one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
2. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "I used this to clean my new rental, and to clean the old one. I did use them twice on both over the course of a few days due to build up on the inside. It worked like a charm. I am a big believer in leaving my apartment cleaner than I found it, and this definitely did. My dishes have come out cleaner, and without any residue. Note that I did use two tablets each time I ran it through. I'm excited to try the other products in this line since the dishwasher tablets did so well." —Tom Steude
3. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "LOVED this. It worked like a charm. My washer smelled so gross for some reason. I was desperate and read all the great reviews and it says to keep repeating it like 3x if it stinks really bad, but I only had to do it once. Now I just need to clean the drum. I will recommend this to my mom. She is having same problem." —Alece Louviere
4. A padded sports bra that runs the approximate length of a crop top here to revolutionize all of your workout, loungewear, and errand-running outfits. Go ahead and stock up on numerous colors.
5. An allergen spray designed to help reduce common allergens found inside the home like dander from cats and dogs. If you live with a little floof, but suffer from minor pet allergy symptoms, this may aid in providing some relief.
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.
Promising review: "I am honestly and simply amazed by this product. It lived up to all it promoted. The true test was a long visit from my daughter who is highly allergic to my cat. Typically the visits are cut short due to constant sneezing or drowsiness from allergy medication. I’m sooo pleased to say she spent hours at my house Christmas Eve and never sneezed once. I spray often and especially before her arrival. Works like a charm!" —Di
6. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
7. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. No more picking at fur with your fingers or dealing with pesky lint rollers that require sheet changes every few seconds.
Promising reviews: "This is amazing!!! I can't say enough good about it. Works awesome on short dog hair. Cleaned the underside of my comforter where my little rat terrier/chihuahua mix sleeps every night like a charm. I would recommend this wholeheartedly. It is not a sticky thing. It is a brush with little tiny bristles that picks all the hair off the material and then you empty out the chamber where the dog hair collects. I love it! I wish I had found it a long time ago." —Laurie Horn
8. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This works like a charm! We have a Great Pyrenees and anyone with one knows the daily struggle to keep the long white hairs from covering everything. This broom worked exactly as stated. Yes, it takes a little elbow grease on the carpets, but it WORKS! Now maybe we won't go through a new vacuum cleaner every year. This is a great product and I highly recommend it." —Pat Fifield - Author & Playwright
9. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
10. A pack of detergent pods that'll save you the step of having to measure out liquid detergent before running a dish cycle. Plus, it comes packaged in a recyclable cardboard box so you can feel good about cutting down on the wasteful plastics other detergents come in.
Dropps is a small biz based in Philadelphia founded by Jonathan Propper that produces powerful cleaning pods and solutions locally in the United States with eco-responsible packaging and transparent ingredients lists.
Promising review: "Absolutely no plastic packaging and it works like a charm. LOVE this stuff and reordered a larger box after I used up my first order." —S. Boyme
11. A plant food spike to keep your plants fed for up to two months!
Promising review: "My mother has always used the MiracleGro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!" —BlueFug8
12. A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently.
The entire set comes with a plastic hose, a Holikme adapter, and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush!
Promising review: "This worked like a charm. My dryer has seemingly been more efficient and it took little to no effort to hook it up and suction the extra lint out." —Catherine
13. A foot file to leave your feet feeling like you just left the best pedicure of your life — silky smooth.
Promising review: "This file is the most amazing product. You name it, I’ve tried it. I’m 80 years old and have calluses on my left foot and heels. This little guy worked like a charm. In 10 minutes both feet were done and smooth. My feet were dry, not wet, and I was careful not to press down. I can’t say enough about the Rikans Foot File." —Arlene R. Bridgeman
14. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured, drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
I moved into a new apartment in September and one of my favorite things (that I didn't have in my previous apartments, but had in my parents' house growing up) is a garbage disposal. Finally being free of having to clean out sink strainers of nasty little food bits has been quite the joyous occasion. But, with that, comes the increase of not-so-yummy smells emanating from my sink area. I've put this foaming cleanser in so many posts I've written, so I decided to buy some to keep on hand when I moved, and my goodness...I LOVE THEM! They are seriously so quick and easy to use. And they actually work!!! I clean out my disposal on a weekly basis now with these. I highly recommend if you also have a garbage disposal!!
Promising review: "This is fantastic! Very easy and quick to use, and works like a charm. Seeing the blue foam bubbling up from the sink is very satisfying!" —Mirjam Dijkxhoorn
