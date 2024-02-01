Skip To Content
    Just 28 Products Reviewers Say “Work Like A Charm”

    Everyone could use a little charming, and these products do just that.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!

    before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth, and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market. This one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    2. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.

    a reviewer pictures labeled
    a reviewer image of the same dishwasher labeled
    www.amazon.com

    These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.

    Promising review: "I used this to clean my new rental, and to clean the old one. I did use them twice on both over the course of a few days due to build up on the inside. It worked like a charm. I am a big believer in leaving my apartment cleaner than I found it, and this definitely did. My dishes have come out cleaner, and without any residue. Note that I did use two tablets each time I ran it through. I'm excited to try the other products in this line since the dishwasher tablets did so well." —Tom Steude

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    3. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.

    The Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets packaging next to an open tablet
    A reviewer photo of a shiny washing machine interior
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!

    Promising review: "LOVED this. It worked like a charm. My washer smelled so gross for some reason. I was desperate and read all the great reviews and it says to keep repeating it like 3x if it stinks really bad, but I only had to do it once. Now I just need to clean the drum. I will recommend this to my mom. She is having same problem." —Alece Louviere

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.26.

    4. A padded sports bra that runs the approximate length of a crop top here to revolutionize all of your workout, loungewear, and errand-running outfits. Go ahead and stock up on numerous colors.

    a reviewer selfie of someone wearing the sleeveless cropped top in white
    a reviewer photo of someone wearing the sleeveless cropped top in light blue with black pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wear a 32H bra! I looked great in this top without a bra. It has padding and a shelf bra inside that works like a charm. I wish the straps were adjustable but it still fits great." —Letuspose

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).

    5. An allergen spray designed to help reduce common allergens found inside the home like dander from cats and dogs. If you live with a little floof, but suffer from minor pet allergy symptoms, this may aid in providing some relief.

    a reviewer image of the allergen spray bottle sitting on a table
    www.amazon.com

    Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.

    Promising review: "I am honestly and simply amazed by this product. It lived up to all it promoted. The true test was a long visit from my daughter who is highly allergic to my cat. Typically the visits are cut short due to constant sneezing or drowsiness from allergy medication. I’m sooo pleased to say she spent hours at my house Christmas Eve and never sneezed once. I spray often and especially before her arrival. Works like a charm!" —Di

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    6. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.

    a reviewer photo of the razor with shaved peach fuzz attached
    a reviewer photo of a wad of peach fuzz on a cotton round
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).

    7. pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. No more picking at fur with your fingers or dealing with pesky lint rollers that require sheet changes every few seconds.

    The T-shaped roller with its compartment open, showing how it's full of grey hair
    A reviewer's before: brown-grey couch cushion covered in white pet hair
    And after: That same couch cushion, with no pet hair in sight
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is amazing!!! I can't say enough good about it. Works awesome on short dog hair. Cleaned the underside of my comforter where my little rat terrier/chihuahua mix sleeps every night like a charm. I would recommend this wholeheartedly. It is not a sticky thing. It is a brush with little tiny bristles that picks all the hair off the material and then you empty out the chamber where the dog hair collects. I love it! I wish I had found it a long time ago." —Laurie Horn

    Get one from Amazon for $24.99.

    8. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.

    a dog laying next to the broom and a large pile of hair
    a long-haired cat sitting next to a large pile of fur
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works like a charm! We have a Great Pyrenees and anyone with one knows the daily struggle to keep the long white hairs from covering everything. This broom worked exactly as stated. Yes, it takes a little elbow grease on the carpets, but it WORKS! Now maybe we won't go through a new vacuum cleaner every year. This is a great product and I highly recommend it." —Pat Fifield - Author & Playwright

    Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review for more deets and some very satisfying hair-removal photos!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    9. mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day. 

    before and after showing the mascara made their light lashes visible and lengthened
    Reviewer showing off their fluffy, full-looking lashes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This extends and lengthens like a charm. Great product for such an affordable price. Will definitely purchase again." —Jesse

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    10. A pack of detergent pods that'll save you the step of having to measure out liquid detergent before running a dish cycle. Plus, it comes packaged in a recyclable cardboard box so you can feel good about cutting down on the wasteful plastics other detergents come in.

    person putting a detergent pod into dishwasher
    Amazon

    Dropps is a small biz based in Philadelphia founded by Jonathan Propper that produces powerful cleaning pods and solutions locally in the United States with eco-responsible packaging and transparent ingredients lists.

    Promising review: "Absolutely no plastic packaging and it works like a charm. LOVE this stuff and reordered a larger box after I used up my first order." —S. Boyme

    Get a 32-pack from Amazon for $13.75 (available in three scents including unscented and in larger quantities). 

    11. plant food spike to keep your plants fed for up to two months!

    a reviewer photo of a droopy plant labeled
    a reviewer photo of the same plant appearing perkier and text reading
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My mother has always used the MiracleGro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!" —BlueFug8

    Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $4.34.

    12. dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently. 

    A reviewer photo of the attachment hooked up to a vacuum and fed into the dryer vent
    A reviewer photo of the vacuum attachment sitting on a laid-out newspaper next to a large pile of dust
    amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The entire set comes with a plastic hose, a Holikme adapter, and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush!

    Promising review: "This worked like a charm. My dryer has seemingly been more efficient and it took little to no effort to hook it up and suction the extra lint out." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).

    13. foot file to leave your feet feeling like you just left the best pedicure of your life — silky smooth. 

    Before image of a cracked foot with an after image of the skin smooth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This file is the most amazing product. You name it, I’ve tried it. I’m 80 years old and have calluses on my left foot and heels. This little guy worked like a charm. In 10 minutes both feet were done and smooth. My feet were dry, not wet, and I was careful not to press down. I can’t say enough about the Rikans Foot File." —Arlene R. Bridgeman

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.

    Reviewer photo showing Glisten Disposer cleaner as it reacts and cleans the garbage disposal and sink
    Reviewer photo showing their garbage disposal, drain and sink very clean and shiny after using Glisten Disposer cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured, drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!

    I moved into a new apartment in September and one of my favorite things (that I didn't have in my previous apartments, but had in my parents' house growing up) is a garbage disposal. Finally being free of having to clean out sink strainers of nasty little food bits has been quite the joyous occasion. But, with that, comes the increase of not-so-yummy smells emanating from my sink area. I've put this foaming cleanser in so many posts I've written, so I decided to buy some to keep on hand when I moved, and my goodness...I LOVE THEM! They are seriously so quick and easy to use. And they actually work!!! I clean out my disposal on a weekly basis now with these. I highly recommend if you also have a garbage disposal!!

    Promising review: "This is fantastic! Very easy and quick to use, and works like a charm. Seeing the blue foam bubbling up from the sink is very satisfying!" —Mirjam Dijkxhoorn

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.