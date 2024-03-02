Reviewers Over 60 Swear By These 28 Useful Products

1. A nail and cuticle care solution that can help your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "This product has helped transform my dry, cracked cuticles and overall nail issues. I now use this religiously twice a day. As an over-60 woman, I’ve never had issues until recently for whatever reason. I’ve tried a couple of different brands and just prefer this. Now I have a small one for travel and a larger one for everyday use. I keep it parked on my nightstand. Seems to help with the ridges also. Seldom do I have any cuticle issues at all now. With COVID, I cannot go to the salon as often. Easy to apply. Nice scent that doesn’t overwhelm. Get the big size!" —Madam Bazam
2. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets so you can ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean by just dropping one of these bad boys in and running a cycle.
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I'm 64 years old and have never had a washing machine go 'sour' until this summer. It's been so incredibly humid; I can only guess that's what has caused the bad musty odor in our washer, which is only about 5 years old. I've tried everything from vinegar to bleach, but nothing got rid of the smell. I tried this, and the odor improved quite a bit, but not totally, so I put it through another treatment, and the washing machine seems back to its fresh self. I'll start using this every month, and hopefully, the funky washing machine will never return." —Karen
3. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
4. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. No more picking everything out with your fingers, dealing with pesky lint rollers, or operating heavy vacuums.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but I love this so much that I felt compelled. I have had cats my entire life, and I am 62 years old. I have tried many things over the years to get cat hair off the furniture, but everything was so time-consuming. This ChomChom works so well and so fast! Watch the video that the manufacturer provides on how to use it. I am going to buy one for every person I know that has pets who shed." —Debbie C
5. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband that claims to help ward off motion sickness and nausea, minus the drowsiness side effect found in most nausea medications.
Promising review: "I have used and worn out my first pair of Sea-Band wristbands. I carry them in my purse and slip them on any time I need to sit in the back seat, or in mountainous territory. I would advise putting them on about half an hour before getting in the car, and massaging the button about once an hour, for ultimate effectiveness. I have had to ride in the front seat ever since I was 6 years old because of motion sickness. I am now 74 and this is the first remedy that works short of taking a pill, which makes me groggy and feeling doped up." —J. Williams
6. A reviewer-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness, firmness, and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
7. A callus-removal gel so you can experience the baby-soft feet you not only want but truly deserve. Soak your feet for two to three minutes in hot water, dry them, and apply a generous layer of the gel to your calloused feet. Then let it sit for three minutes, wipe it off, use a foot scrubber of your choice, and bam — dead skin, be gone.
Promising review: "I'm a 60-year-old long-distance runner and have been limping the past week or two from a stubborn callous on the ball of my foot. Out of desperation, I ordered this stuff. It came today and it worked just as advertised — a rarity! Walking pain-free after just one application, wish I knew about this years ago." —Chuck O
8. A scalp shampoo brush that'll not only aid in giving you a deeper clean when shampooing your hair, but will also feel so relaxing and soothing on your scalp.
Promising review: "As I've gotten older (62), my scalp has gotten itchy so I thought I'd give this a try. Used it twice and already feel a difference. It makes my scalp tingle and just feels good. I just scrub with shampoo in my hair for about a minute. It's easy to hold and washes off nicely." —Cindylou
9. A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails without having to go to the salon for a manicure.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
"The best nail product I’ve ever used! I am 75-years-old! It cost more than any nail product I’ve ever bought but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
10. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "I am a 65-year-old caucasian woman with sensitive, dry skin prone to broken blood vessels...but blessed with smooth skin...well, blessed, and I used sunscreen through the years. Because my skin is delicate, I cannot use exfoliating methods most people use...but I know it is very important for a beautiful complexion. Enter this wonderful product! I YouTubed how to use them and went for it. WOW! My skin is glowing. It absorbs my serums much better, and I can actually wear powder again. I had given up powder at my age because it had an aging effect. After using this to remove dead skin and peach fuzz, the powder accentuates my face once again. I believe this has turned back the clock...my husband has noticed...I feel beautiful, and it has not hurt my delicate skin. Try it!" —cat lover 55
11. Bio-Oil, a cult-favorite skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A, vitamin E, sunflower, lavender, and chamomile oils.
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends, who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts...be patient. It will take a few months for you to notice the changes. Now, I am using it on my arms and hands. I hope you have the same result. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
12. An ear wash system if you have trouble with cotton swabs (or may be trying to avoid using cotton swabs altogether). This kit will help you flush out wax from your ears.
Promising review: "At 64 years old, I developed a little hearing loss in one ear. Slight itching, and it sounded like I had cotton stuffed in there. I went to the doctor, and the first thing they did was have a nurse use the Elephant Ear Washer on both ears. After that, I could hear normally. Then, they did a hearing test to get my baseline hearing levels, which were normal. The first thing I did when I got home was to purchase my own Elephant washer and I use it in the shower. I will never have plugged earwax problems ever again!" —David Armstrong
