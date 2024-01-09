25 Products That’ll Keep The Whole Family Entertained When You’re Snowed In This Winter

1. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for making the next snow day one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
2. A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that contains 50 Easter eggs and features a fun magic trick at the end for the coolest puzzle ever.
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously...I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" —Kyle Fletcher
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
3. Crayola Globbles — a super squishy and fun fidget toy adults and kids alike can enjoy playing with! You can toss these babies at the wall and watch them stick (but then easily take it off, no damage or residue left behind) and they're VERY easy to clean!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
4. An indoor mini golf green that kiddos (and kiddos at heart) will be so excited to play with. Your house is now the coolest miniature golf course in town.
Promising review: "The surface is large, but it can be rolled up and stored away in two minutes! The holes are slightly elevated (to create the holes) but negligible; unlike the one I had a long time ago that returned the ball. I like the shape of the mat (looks way more natural than a rectangular long strip) and the surface is soft and comfortable, yet it feels durable. I have no doubt I can make things more challenging by elevating certain areas underneath if I so desired. The 'sand trap' is also an excellent inclusion as it stops the golf balls from escaping the mat and keeping me from chasing down golf balls. Hopefully it can interest my kids to get off the electronics for a few minutes now and then, and if so, it will deserve an extra star. —Oniomaniac
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two options).
5. Escape the Crate, a subscription box with the tools needed to play a fun escape room game at home with your loved ones. The best way to enjoy a family fun day in the winter. You can go to a real escape room once spring comes around.
What you'll get: Every other month, you'll receive items needed to play an hour-long escape room game at home! In your box, you may find things like ciphers, letters, sleuthing tools, puzzles, and more. Note that internet is required to play, so you can enter different codes online to check if you're getting it right!
Promising review: "It was a fun interactive game and the puzzles were challenging. It was an enjoyable time playing this game." —Kristan
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $26.50/box.
6. A set of snowball makers because taking a break from playing indoors to play in the snow is a MUST. And what better way to play outside than to have an exciting snowball fight?! With perfectly round snowballs?
Promising review: "Perfect snowballs every time. These were the most played with item on our cabin trip this winter. All the kids loved them from age 2–6 and of course the adults got in on the fun too." —Willie Wiest
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. And the snow fun doesn't stop there. Because after (or before) your family snowball fight, come together to build a snowman. Then bring your new snow figure to life with this decorating kit.
Promising review: "This was great quality and we got such a big response to our snowman on Facebook when we posted it, LOL! We even had our neighbors text us to tell us they loved the snowman!" —Lauren Hanle
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
8. A family conversation starter card game featuring tons of fun questions to help you learn more about your loved ones and get some exciting discussions going!
9. A top 100 classic movies scratch-off poster because snow days are the PERFECT time to sit on the couch and watch a film. Why not turn it into an ongoing challenge with your loved ones to eventually scratch off every movie on this poster?!
Promising review: "This is such a great poster. I bought this as a birthday present for my boyfriend who is a HUGE movie buff. We have movie nights throughout the week and I thought this would be something we could work on together. I haven't seen A LOT of these. He loves it. It's great quality." —Shelby Parker
Get it from Amazon for $24.94.
10. And a movie trivia quiz book to put your movie knowledge bank to the test now that you guys will be familiar with the classics.
Promising review: "I got this for my movie trivia buff boyfriend for Christmas and let me just say, he LOVES it! He’s been compiling a list of movies we’ve yet to see so now we always have something to watch on date night too!" —Jessica Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
11. A Disney+ subscription so you can access a world of nostalgia-inducing shows and movies you grew up with and introduce them to the kiddos or discover new and exciting Disney+ exclusives everyone will enjoy!
Promising review: "I’m not sure how I would’ve made it through this year without Disney+. As a die-hard fan of both the parks, the films, and the music I felt a big entertainment void filled whenever I tuned in. I’m a creature of habit and have been more than happy to watch classics like Beauty and the Beast and Hercules over and over, but it’s been such a delight to watch new Disney+ originals as well. I highly recommend The Imagineering Story, which is all about the creation of the various Disney parks. Howard is also a wonderful option if you want to learn about the mastermind and musical partner partner of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman. Don’t even get me started on Baby Yoda. Disney+ has, for lack of a better term, helped fill my year with some much-needed magic." —Heather Braga, BuzzFeed editor
Subscribe to Disney+ for $13.99/month or $139.99/year.
12. A hide-and-seek toy that lights up, sings, and drops hints to encourage young ones to come find it. This makes for a great activity the whole family can enjoy!
Promising review: "You know when your brain tells you, 'This might be a bad idea!' but your gut tells you 'Nah, this is going to be hilarious! Maybe.' Luckily, my gut was right this time. Silly Poopy is beyond silly and not poopy at all. It is indeed a poop-ton fun for the whole family thanks to its infectious song that sounds like it was taken straight from a 1970s game show. Best of all, my kid loves it and hopefully, this is the only poop he tries to hide around the house." —John Mihaly
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
13. A subscription box science fans will get a kick out of. The whole family is in for a treat unboxing and learning about fossils, rare artifacts, and exclusive research cards.
What you'll get: Things like materials, objects, specimens, or artifacts to make your box feel part museum, part lab project.
Promising review: "Probably one of my favorite subscription boxes EVER! If you have kids and they love knowledge and seek out information constantly, this box is an education Easter egg that initiates the start of great conversation and exciting exploration into learning. My daughter loved it and my husband and I were kind of jealous, but in a good way." —Krista T.
Get it from Cratejoy starting at $37.46/box.
14. An indoor s'mores maker so you can enjoy some cozy bonfire-esque vibes with a delicious sweet treat.
Promising review: "We have been really enjoying this little s'mores maker — it's not big, doesn't take up a lot of space, and does exactly what it's meant to do. We can't build fires or anything like that around where I live so this was our next best option. It's worked out great for us. The only thing is it only has two of the little roaster sticks, so if you have several people roasting you would need something else to use to stick your marshmallow on." —Debb
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors and in other styles; and get some additional roasting sticks here).