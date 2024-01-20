24 Things You Need If You’ve Ever Found Yourself Regretting Booking A Trip While Trying To Pack Your Suitcase

This is cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan! Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging. Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz selling a wonderful assortment of beauty products.



My colleague Genevieve Scarano loves this makeup pen! Here's her review:

"This little pen is a big help, because I don't need to keep a mountain of cosmetics in my drawer *and* it makes quick touch-ups so easy. It comes with four (yes, not kidding here!) makeup products: an eyeliner, highlighter, lipliner, and an eyeliner/eyebrow pencil. Just click each side down, apply to your eyes, lips, and face, and you'll be good to go. If you're going to be out and about, this tiny tool easily fits in a purse or pocket, so you can bring it with you and still have room for essentials. Plus, you won't have to worry if your eyeliner smudges, your lip color comes off, or your brows need a little TLC, because this gem will be there when you need to reapply makeup again."



Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in six colors).

