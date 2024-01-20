24 Things You Need If You’ve Ever Found Yourself Regretting Booking A Trip While Trying To Pack Your Suitcase

1. A neat little packing checklist notepad so you can ensure you're not forgetting to pack the essentials. Having to explain to the hotel concierge that you left your toothbrush at home is always a humbling experience.
Promising review: "I hate packing. I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel to many of my cases, this is a real problem for me. Not anymore...someone brilliant made these pads. This is a game changer for me. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear, everything I need is on this list." —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two colors)
2. A set of compression organizers for keeping clothing and undergarments neat and orderly in your suitcase, which may just leave you enough room to get that extra souvenir you probably wouldn't have had room for if you didn't own these babies.
Promising reviews: "These bags are amazing! Everything fits, and the compression keeps everything in order and leaves space for last-minute additions. No more emptying the suitcase looking for an item. So easy and organized. My travel life just became 100% easier! Highly recommend them." —LYNN vT
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in a variety of colors and as a pack of two or four).
3. And a shoe bag that can hold up to three pairs of footwear. Think of how much less clunky it'll be to place this compact cube in your luggage than having to make space for three separate pairs of shoes. Don't even get me started on dirt from the bottom of your shoes getting over all of your other belongings!!!
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
4. A portable digital luggage scale to prevent paying an overweight baggage fee at the airport. Is there anything worse than the gut-wrenching moment the scale at the airline counter reveals your suitcase is a few pounds too heavy?
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also available as a two-pack).
5. A mini flat iron for anyone who knows the struggle of packing hot tools in a bag with very limited space. This handy gadget is smol, efficient, and just perfect for your travel needs.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "100% recommend. Used this plugged into an adapter during my birthday trip to Paris this past week. I was skeptical at first when I saw the size, but it really was a game changer. It worked just as well as my CHI straightener that I typically use. It was cheap enough that if it didn’t work then it wouldn’t be a huge loss, but it worked great and I was very impressed! I have shoulder length fine/medium hair and this straightener got it silky straight in no time!" —David Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A set of Tide sink packs if your goal is to pack less and re-wear more of the items you're bringing. These will make it so simple to do so. No washing machine required!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Game changer for travel! We were gone for two weeks and I was able to wash all my clothes I packed! Helped with using only a carry-on for the trip and kept my clothes fresh and clean! So easy to use and smelled nice! Will never travel without them again!" —Kristy
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.95.
7. A 4-in-1 makeup pen for an eyeliner, brow liner, lip liner, and highlighter all in one fabulous little tool reminiscent of those retractable pens you may have used in your school days. What a great (and super fun way) to save space in your makeup bag!
This is cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan! Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging. Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz selling a wonderful assortment of beauty products.
My colleague Genevieve Scarano loves this makeup pen! Here's her review:
"This little pen is a big help, because I don't need to keep a mountain of cosmetics in my drawer *and* it makes quick touch-ups so easy. It comes with four (yes, not kidding here!) makeup products: an eyeliner, highlighter, lipliner, and an eyeliner/eyebrow pencil. Just click each side down, apply to your eyes, lips, and face, and you'll be good to go. If you're going to be out and about, this tiny tool easily fits in a purse or pocket, so you can bring it with you and still have room for essentials. Plus, you won't have to worry if your eyeliner smudges, your lip color comes off, or your brows need a little TLC, because this gem will be there when you need to reapply makeup again."
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in six colors).
8. Plus, a Subtl beauty stack you can customize with up to eight cosmetics in one easy-to-travel-with stack. It also comes with a mirror lid, a base, and a mini brush.
Subtl Beauty is a small business that specializes in vegan, cruelty-free beauty products, including compact, customizable beauty stacks.
Promising review: "I absolutely love how compact this product is. I have been pleasantly surprised at how natural the makeup feels and I love the natural look it provides. I originally purchased for traveling, but have been using it daily and love it!" —Paula Bowie
Get the Starter Stak from Subtl Beauty for $60 (available in 13 tones), or customize your own stack starting at $12 per layer.
9. AND!!! To further minimize your cosmetic stash — a makeup remover cloth that only requires WATER to take off your makeup at the end of the day. No wasteful wipes, no cotton rounds and travel-friendly cleansing liquids, no hassle!
Promising review: "This is incredible! I can't believe how well this works! I travel a lot for work and usually take makeup remover wipes because of the liquid restrictions for travel, but they are expensive and heavy. I have been using this cloth all week and LOVE IT! A bit of warm water and everything comes off in a few easy swipes. I am super excited to travel with this. It weighs nothing and rolls up to take very little space. I am ordering another for my mom who also travels. Highly recommend!" —KT
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
10. A Hackwith Design House Everything Top designed to be worn more than five different ways. It'll look like you brought numerous trendy tops with you, but all you really need is this one garment. We won't tell your secret if you don't!
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $135 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
11. A super cool set of leakproof containers that are great for holding medication, skincare, and other liquids/creams. They're TSA-approved so you don't need to worry about buying travel-sized versions of products you don't even use, come in a bunch of lovely colors to mix and match, and they're magnetic so feel free to re-arrange them however you'd like!
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small biz that sells awesome travel products that help eliminate the need for single-use travel-sized plastics.
My colleague Abby Kass owns these and loves them! Here's what she has to say:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $84 (available in eight colors).
12. A Kindle Paperwhite because when you think about the fact that you can download numerous books before your trip onto this lightweight e-reader that takes up less space than ONE book...well...it's kinda a no-brainer that you'd need to bring it on your vacay.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without three months of Kindle Unlimited and ads, in 8 GB or 16 GB versions, as well as a kids version).
13. A folding pill organizer complete with six compartments for keeping your medications separate and preventing you from having to pack multiple pill containers.
Promising review: "If you travel, I suggest buying several of these! They organize pills very well and always stay shut and are easy to pack. I also use one for my jewelry when I travel. They stay closed with a strong magnet and fit into a corner of your luggage very easily. I also used a label maker and labeled the individual spaces with the name of the supplement to help organize my partner!" —Anna Zucker
Get it from Amazon for