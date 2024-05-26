If The Whole “Adulthood” Thing Is Overwhelming You (Same), You’ll Want To Check Out These 29 Helpful Products

1. An eye repair cream designed to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It may even help leave the area looking smoother, brighter, and feeling more hydrated.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
2. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day, and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed ’til my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
3. A pack of cactus dryer balls because not only do they make laundry day a little bit cuter, but they also help make it greener (and not just because of their color). Rather than wasting dryer sheets (and having to keep buying new boxes when you run out), these little guys are reusable. Reducing your carbon footprint and saving money in the long run is what adulting is all about!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
4. A pair of Nippies — reviewer-loved pasties that boast ample coverage and actually stay in place. A true game changer.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years, and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer, etc. — nothing budges them), but then they peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless, and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs, and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold does any level of nipple start to show through, and even then, it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase them as soon as they wear out, without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
5. A veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering Seamless a fourth night in a row.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
I LIKE cooking — in fact, I love it. You know what I don't like? Trying to prep all my ingredients when cutting onions hurts my eyes, and my kitchen surface space is practically nonexistent. This veggie chopper is a game changer. Even my mom asked for one as a Mother's Day gift last year. Another thing I love this chopper for is making chopped salads. I add the ingredients I'm in the mood for, chopping them up into the container. Keep the lid on and give it a shake to mix it all up. And then use the container itself as my salad bowl.
Just be careful with the blades because the first time I used it, I underestimated how sharp the blades really are, and well...let's just say I was thisssss 🤏 close to having to go to the ER and get stitches. Yeah, not fun.
6. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
7. A set of double-sided shower rings for hanging your liner on one end and your curtain on the other. Now if you need to change either of these, you don't have to disassemble the whole thing.
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for several shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
8. Cleaning K-Cups that'll serve as the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in as you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
9. A lotion applicator perfect for ensuring you can apply lotion or sunscreen to hard-to-reach areas like your shoulders and back. This is especially great for folks who live or travel solo!
10. A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds.
It's recommended to use this 2–3 times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
11. Light-dimming stickers so the bright LED lights from all the cool tech items in your room (or, ya know, just your alarm clock) don't keep you awake at night.
Promising review: "These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night, when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" —Ziapetlady
12. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells these antimicrobial toothbrushes, which also come in bundle sets and travel-sized options!
I started using this toothbrush a few months ago and I'm not exaggerating when I tell you my mouth feels cleaner post-brushing with this toothbrush than any other ones I've used. I will say the floss bristles at first can be a little rough, but I very quickly got used to it and now I'm a fan of these for life.
