36 Products I Personally Own So I Know They Work All Too Well

This post features a mix of items that I purchased with my own money and those that were provided to me at no cost for the sake of review. (But! I'm under no obligation to write a review of those things, let alone a positive review.)
1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
I first bought this a little over a year ago to help with cleaning my old apartment before I moved out, and I'll be honest...the scent kinda made me wanna toss it away and never use it again. Alas, fast forward a few weeks to living in my new apartment and deciding to give this a whirl again. I LOVE this stuff now — I mainly use it to clean my sink and my stove and every time, it makes both surfaces look brand new. I'm still not a huge fan of the smell, but this stuff is so inexpensive and works so well, I can't even care about the scent.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more.
I'm a bit of a germaphobe so when I moved into my first apartment (that thankfully had a dishwasher), the first thing I bought were these cleaning tablets. After all, if I was gonna be washing my plates, glasses, and silverware in an appliance that once washed a total stranger's dishes, I needed peace of mind that it was gonna be in mint condition. These are so easy to use and as long as I live in spaces where I have a dishwasher, I will never be without these tablets.
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.
3. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure the appliance responsible for cleaning your clothes is in tip-top shape.
Last year, I moved into an apartment with a washer/dryer (it was my favorite feature of that apartment) and, like the dishwasher tablets above, I knew I needed to get these for my new machine. I've since moved to another apartment (that also has a washer/dryer, yay) and always keep these on hand. I use one of these tablets about once a month to maintain the cleanliness of my washing machine. I love these tablets so very much and can't recommend them enough.
Get a pack of six tables from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
I started using this toothbrush a few months ago and I'm not exaggerating when I tell you my mouth feels cleaner post-brushing with this toothbrush than any other ones I've used. I will say the floss bristles at first can be a little rough, but I very quickly got used to it and now I'm a fan of these for life.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.99.
5. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Get a pack of 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
As the daughter of someone who spent nearly 30 years working for a very well-known makeup brand, I've been able to try many top-notch, expensive cosmetic products for free (thank you, mom). But, I am a shopping editor, and this mascara that my team has put into a bajillion posts has a cult following, and I'm a very curious person, so I decided to test this out. It really is such a great mascara and truly just as good (if not better than some) as its mascara rivals at a higher price point. I don't use this daily, but this is my go-to when I'm out and about and need a touch-up or traveling and don't want to bring an expensive mascara.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Bravo shows as you digest your dinner.
I was fortunate enough to test this stuff out a little over a year ago and thank goodness, I did because it's truly magic in a spray bottle. When I moved into my last apartment, my dishwasher didn't work and it took a month for them to get me a replacement. This stuff was a LIFESAVER. It cleaned my dishes so fast and so efficiently, I was truly blown away.
Get the spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.
8. Cascade Platinum Plus detergent pods so you can say goodbye to the days of measuring out liquid detergent. Just pop one of these into the detergent compartment before running a cycle. It's that easy!!!
I love detergent pods because they just...make life so easy. No pre-measuring out liquid detergent, no fuss. Just pop one in and that's it. And these ones are so good. I can put a somewhat still dirty plate into the machine and it actually comes out perfectly clean. I mean, is there anything better than opening your dishwasher after a completed cycle and finding your dishes are actually *gasp* CLEAN?!
Get a pack of 52 pods from Amazon for $19.80.
9. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
I can't even wrap my head around the fact that there is a shower cleaning product THIS easy to use on the market. I mean, when all you have to do is spray, let it sit for a few hours, and then rinse, how can you not add this to your cleaning supply kit? This makes cleaning my shower so simple and I don't know what I'd do without it.
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).
10. A collagen hair protein treatment that'll help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
I use this protein treatment in my hair once a week and it's something I always look so forward to. This makes my hair feel like SILK. Never been smoother before. Not to mention, I have also used Olaplex and honestly — this stuff wins by a LANDSLIDE. The fact that it's a fraction of the cost doesn't hurt either. Buy this, you won't regret it.
Get it from Amazon for $7.08.
11. A veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals, but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering Seamless a fourth night in a row.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
I LIKE cooking — in fact, I love it. You know what I don't like? Trying to prep all my ingredients when cutting onions hurts my eyes and my kitchen surface space is practically non-existent. This veggie chopper is a game changer, even my mom asked for one as a Mother's Day gift last year. Another thing I love this chopper for is making chopped salads. I add the ingredients I'm in the mood for, chopping them up into the container. Keep the lid on and give it a shake to mix it all up. And then use the container itself as my salad bowl.
Just be careful with the blades because the first time I used it, I underestimated how sharp the blades really are and well...let's just say, I was thisssss 🤏 close to having to go to the ER and get stitches. Yeah, not fun.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and six styles).
12. An oral rinse that's loved by reviewers — and for good reason: This stuff provides 12 hours (yes, 12!!!!) of coverage from bad breath and the bacteria that leads to it. Bonus points: It's vegan and free of alcohol and artificial colors/flavors.
I've been a loyal Listerine (the zero alcohol kind) for many years now, but lately was feeling like it wasn't doing as much as it used to for me in the fresh breath department. I recently decided to try out TheraBreath because I had been seeing it EVERYWHERE and wanted to see what the hype was all about (if it was even worth it). The first night I used it, I was truly shocked. I literally felt like I had just left my dentist after a cleaning, that was how fresh my mouth felt. I've been using the mild mint flavor (although I'm debating trying the icy mint next), but the mint flavor is super subtle and the results are truly awesome. If you're a garlic/onion lover like me or just looking to elevate your fresh breath game, definitely consider TheraBreath or talk to your dentist about adding it to your routine!
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.34.
13. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
As a gal with a mild case of strawberry legs, I love this stuff. I have super sensitive skin and this doesn't bother me at all. I def have noticed a bit of a difference since starting to use this (not drastic, but enough that I'm happy with the results). And if nothing else, applying the scrub feels nice on my skin!!
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
14. A Snuggle Puppy that's basically a miracle solution to help ease your pup's loneliness and separation anxiety. It's especially perfect for those crate-training their furry bbs.
I singlehandedly credit this stuffed puppy to getting me through the first week we brought my dog, Bailey, home back in June 2020. My dog is 3-years-old now but in the photo above (left), he was just 2 months (and had only been home for three days) and was nonstop crying in his crate all day and night, which, as a result made me cry and wonder if we made a horrible decision getting a dog.** The Snuggle Puppy immediately got Bailey to stop crying and now, three years later, it's his favorite toy (he constantly tries to bring it out on walks).
**= Getting a dog ended up being the best decision ever and Bailey is truly the best thing to have ever happened to our family. Save yourself some stress (and some sleepless nights) with this toy if you're bringing home a new furry friend anytime soon!
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).
15. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
I have tried every teeth-whitening method in the book and the truth is, I hate all of them. I hate yucky gels, sitting with a tray in my mouth for 30+ minutes, having a light shining over my face. These pens are too good. They're so easy to use and I def noticed a subtle difference since I started using these. And the price? Can't beat it.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
16. A Dash air fryer that'll have you enjoying "fried" versions of all your favorite foods, minus all the yucky oils.
For some reason beyond my comprehension, it took me a while to get on board with the whole air fryer thing. I just wasn't really convinced that I needed one and didn't think I'd get much use out of it. But, I saw some recipes on TikTok that I had been wanting to make and after some time decided to take the plunge and buy one. This air fryer in particular is so easy to use. All you need to do is set your time and temperature. I know there's so many other air fryer models out there with cool features and functions, but honestly, I like the simplicity of this one a lot. It gets the job done and is beyond easy to clean. The basket is dishwasher-safe and I bought some silicone air fryer liners on Amazon to use with it that I can also toss in the machine after using. I use this for soooo many things — roasted veggies, oatmeal breakfast cookies, turkey burgers, etc. This is truly my favorite appliance in my kitchen.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in six colors, two sizes, and two styles).
17. Seche Vite — a quick-dry top coat with a cult following and for a good reason. This stuff will provide a beautiful glossy coat to your DIY manicure and help it dry in about 10 minutes.
I am incredibly impatient and truly hate waiting for my nails to dry. I have spent close to 30 minutes at times allowing my nails to dry (even at the salon) just to smudge them a few minutes later. This top coat must be formulated with pixie dust because my nails are legitimately dry in 10 minutes. I still try and be careful so I can avoid potential smudging, but I started using this about two years ago and it's a true miracle product. I even bring this with me to the nail salon now, it's THAT good.
Get it from Amazon for $6.70.
18. A pair of earplugs to help bring down the noise at a concert to a more comfy/tolerable level. A mix of loud music and screaming fans can be a...lot...to put it lightly. Reviewers with sensory issues swear by these as well!
In early 2021, I was diagnosed with tinnitus and hyperacusis. What this means is I have a permanent ringing sound in my ear (tinnitus) and a reduced tolerance to sound/increase in sensory overload (hyperacusis) — two things I never dealt with prior to that diagnosis at age 26. One of the first things I thought of when I got this diagnosis was wondering if I'd be able to experience concerts again. I'm a HUGE concert girl and couldn't picture a life without being able to experience concerts comfortably again. I went to a tinnitus specialist and was fit for custom earplugs that honestly changed my life.
It's been almost three years now since my diagnosis. Since then, the ringing in my ear no longer annoys me the way it once did and I've gotten a lot better at being able to identify/manage situations that would cause my hyperacusis to flare up. One thing I have not gotten better at is remembering my custom earplugs. Keeping these Loop Experience earplugs on hand has been SO helpful in ensuring that I always have a pair of earplugs nearby when I don't have my customs. Not only are these comfy, but they do an awesome job at reducing noise levels without muffling sounds. I've tried a lot of earplugs on the market in the last few years in situations where I've realized I didn't have my customs and Loops truly beats out the competition. I'd say they're definitely the closest in quality to my custom earplugs.
Get them from Amazon for $34.95 (available in 10 colors).
19. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured, drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
I moved into a new apartment in September and one of my favorite things (that I didn't have in my previous apartments, but had in my parents' house growing up) is a garbage disposal. Finally being free of having to clean out sink strainers of nasty little food bits has been quite the joyous occasion. But, with that, comes the increase of not-so-yummy smells emanating from my sink area. I've put this foaming cleanser in so many posts I've written, so I decided to buy some to keep on hand when I moved, and my goodness...I LOVE THEM! They are seriously so quick and easy to use. And they actually work!!! I clean out my disposal on a weekly basis now with these. I highly recommend if you also have a garbage disposal!!
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in a larger size).
20. A wall charger complete with six outlets AND two USB ports because fighting over who gets to use the outlet next to charge their phone is such a last-year problem.
And! As if that wasn't enough — this thing also functions as a night light. 🙏
I love hosting friends at my apartment, but have had my fair share of moments where I'm hosting a gathering or have several friends staying with me for a weekend and haven't had enough outlets for everyone's devices. It's not a huge deal and has never really been an issue, but when I moved into a bigger apartment, I realized that meant I had more space for larger gatherings, and with that, should have more outlets available. I've had a few gatherings since then and, thanks to this baby, never have a shortage of outlets anymore.
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.