36 Products I Personally Own So I Know They Work All Too Well

I first bought this a little over a year ago to help with cleaning my old apartment before I moved out, and I'll be honest...the scent kinda made me wanna toss it away and never use it again. Alas, fast forward a few weeks to living in my new apartment and deciding to give this a whirl again. I LOVE this stuff now — I mainly use it to clean my sink and my stove and every time, it makes both surfaces look brand new. I'm still not a huge fan of the smell, but this stuff is so inexpensive and works so well, I can't even care about the scent.

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

