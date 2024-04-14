18 Products I Bought For Myself As Little Treats And Love, So Now I Recommend You Treat *Yourself* To Them Too

When I tell you this has been on my wish list for like a year, I'm not kidding. For some reason, I couldn't bring myself to spend $24 on a fragrance mist, but I was SO enticed. Finally, after putting it in an article at the beginning of the year and seeing how many BuzzFeed readers had purchased it, I decided it was time to just do it. This stuff really smells so good...like I want to bathe in it and might cry when it runs out because the price point pains me a bit, but I just can't be without this stuff now that I own it. Now, I will say when it comes to going out for special occasions, I stick with perfume instead, but this is great for those more casual days where you want to still smell DELICIOUS but don't want to feel like you're wearing an overpowering perfume either.

Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).

