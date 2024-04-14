18 Products I Bought For Myself As Little Treats And Love, So Now I Recommend You Treat *Yourself* To Them Too

1. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
When I tell you this has been on my wish list for like a year, I'm not kidding. For some reason, I couldn't bring myself to spend $24 on a fragrance mist, but I was SO enticed. Finally, after putting it in an article at the beginning of the year and seeing how many BuzzFeed readers had purchased it, I decided it was time to just do it. This stuff really smells so good...like I want to bathe in it and might cry when it runs out because the price point pains me a bit, but I just can't be without this stuff now that I own it. Now, I will say when it comes to going out for special occasions, I stick with perfume instead, but this is great for those more casual days where you want to still smell DELICIOUS but don't want to feel like you're wearing an overpowering perfume either.
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
2. A conditioning detangling spray people of all ages can use, because nothing ruins the vibes after a shower or bath like working a brush through stubborn, knotted strands.
Before buying this detangling spray, I was a HUGE fan of the UNITE detangling spray. I was lucky enough to get a bottle sent to me for free a while back and loved how luxe it felt for a detangler. But with a luxe feel comes a luxe price, and I simply didn't want to pay $38 when I finally ran out of it.
I had featured The Honest Company detangler in beauty product roundups in the past because of its price point and high reviews and was curious to see what the hype was all about — and I found my new go-to detangler. For starters, this stuff smells SO GOOD. I have the citrus vanilla scent, and it smells like a subtle creamsicle in the best possible way. It works well to detangle my hair and has even made it feel more moisturized and smooth since I started using it. And for less than $10 a bottle? Well, that is exactly why I'm going to keep this stuff on repeat.
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
3. A pair of buttery soft leggings that'll become your new go-to when working out, running errands, or just lounging around the house. I'll take a pair in every color!
I am VERY picky when it comes to leggings. For years, the only leggings I would wear were the cotton leggings from Old Navy because I wasn't really even a fan of their workout leggings. Alas, cotton leggings aren't great for working out, and I've gotten super into going for daily walks this year.
The reviews on these leggings sold me, so I decided to try them and well...Old Navy has met its match. They're buttery, soft, comfortable, PERFECT for movement, and best of all: THEY HAVE POCKETS!!! It's so nice having a place to put my phone, my keys, and my AirPods case. Highly recommend these!!!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 42 styles and women's sizes XS–3XL).
4. A mini waffle iron so you can whip up the best breakfast food with the most precious little gadget. Waffles for brekkie, lunch, AND dinner? Heck yeah.
These past few months, I've been eating a lower-carb diet for PCOS symptom management under the guidance of my doctor and registered dietician. I literally bought this waffle iron after seeing a recipe for low-carb almond flour-based waffles on Instagram one day, and not only is it my new hyperfixation breakfast, but this is my new hyperfixation kitchen gadget.
First of all, this thing makes waffles FAST. I usually give about four minutes per waffle because I like mine a bit more crispy (but they're done in about two minutes). It's SO easy to clean. I just spray a bit of Dawn Powerwash on, scrub, and rinse! I love that it's cute and tiny and perfect if you have a small kitchen but still make decent-sized waffles. Pro tip: Put the waffle iron on a plate in case any batter spills out while you're cooking so it lands on the plate rather than your kitchen counter!!
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 17 colors).
5. A shea butter shaving cream that'll assist in preventing cuts and nicks while shaving, but that's not all! Thanks to ingredients like vitamins C and E and aloe, it'll help hydrate your skin too, and leave it feeling nice and smooth. And as if you needed another reason to buy it, it comes in some seriously delicious scent options. Citrus? Pomegranate raspberry? Vanilla? Heck yeah!
You know those times when you don't have any intention of purchasing something, but then you stumble upon it, the price is cheap, and the next day, your Amazon package arrives on your doorstep? Yeah, well, that was what this purchase was for me. I use a Billie razor, which is lined with charcoal shave soap, so it already gives a super smooth shave, and I've never had any issues with cuts or bumps (ILY, Billie, I'll be a customer forever), but alas I found myself with an under-$5 bottle of shaving cream and now my post-shave smooth skin is like a million times smoother, which I didn't even know was possible. This stuff is so gentle and hydrating, smells fresh and light, and for the price tag, I'll def keep buying it.
Get it from Amazon for $3.79+ (available in four scents and multipacks).
6. A rosemary mint scalp and hair-strengthening oil formulated with a combination of over 30 essential oils and nutrients to help nourish your locks and potentially provide relief to an itchy scalp. Plus, it's great for all hair types and boasts working particularly well on types 3a–4c hair.
Every year, without fail, I experience a flaky, dry scalp at the end of winter/early spring. I've tried so many things throughout the years, but after putting this hair oil in a post, I convinced myself that I should try it. I was hesitant because my hair does have a tendency to get a bit oily (oily hair and a dry scalp, can I pick a struggle?!), but I figured I'd take the plunge.
I am so glad I did. I've had this hair oil for three weeks, and NO FLAKY SCALP!!! No itchiness! Here's what I will say, tho: I have to be careful about when I choose to use this. I'm usually the kind of person who if I'm going out for the day with friends, shower and wash my hair beforehand so my hair is clean and damp before styling. When I used the oil then, it did make my hair look greasy after styling. Now, what I do is wash my hair the night before, apply the oil, and let my hair air dry. The next morning, it's ready to style and doesn't look greasy! Not sure why this works better, but it just does!
Get it from Amazon for $9.06.
7. A useful, gorgeous, and AFFORDABLE duffel bag that'll make you wonder how you ever took weekend roadtrips or packed a carry-on for your flight without this baby. The interior features four compartments and the bag itself is made of water-resistant nylon because a little rain can't come between you and your much-needed rest and relaxation time.
I purchased this duffel as a personal item-sized bag for a weekend trip to Nashville last year to see the Eras Tour. For starters, it's sleek and holds a nice amount of stuff. I used it for my laptop, a book, and some snacks for my flight. I also love that it's water-resistant. I flew to Nashville on a rainy day and didn't have any issues with the bag getting wet or anything of the sort. This is just a trusty duffel. I bought it in black, but I have some weekend trips already lined up for the summer and want to purchase it in another (more fun) color soon; that's how much I love this bag.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of colors and options with a toiletry bag, mini crossbody, laptop pocket, and more).
8. A veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals, but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering Seamless a fourth night in a row.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
I LIKE cooking — in fact, I love it. You know what I don't like? Trying to prep all my ingredients when cutting onions hurts my eyes, and my kitchen surface space is practically non-existent. This veggie chopper is a game changer; even my mom asked for one as a Mother's Day gift last year. Another thing I love this chopper for is making chopped salads. I add the ingredients I'm in the mood for, chopping them up into the container. Keep the lid on and give it a shake to mix it all up. And then use the container itself as my salad bowl.
Just be careful with the blades because the first time I used it, I underestimated how sharp the blades really are, and well...let's just say I was thisssss 🤏 close to having to go to the ER and get stitches. Yeah, not fun.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors and styles).
9. A super cute and cozy sweatshirt anyone who is an Olivia Rodrigo fan or simply agrees with the fact that they also look pretty when they cry will love.
Junerbug Designs is a small biz that sells pop culture-inspired merch!
My friend and I got to go to the Guts tour at Madison Square Garden recently and knew we wanted to get matching shirts to wear to the show. We scoured Etsy and found these sweatshirts that not only have our favorite lyric from one of our favorite songs off Guts but had the option to order as a sweatshirt and not just a tee, which was perfect because April in NYC can be pretty unpredictable weather wise and it was kinda chilly outside the day of the show.
The sweatshirts arrived quickly after ordering, were SO soft and comfy, looked just like the photo, and even earned us a few compliments. We decided to go the comfy route and pair them with black ripped jeans, but these would also look great with a skirt, shorts, or even over a dress! Highly recommend this Etsy shop and this particular sweatshirt if you also like Liv or have plans to go to the show soon (it was SO GOOD!)
Get it from Junerbug Designs on Etsy for $28.98+ (available in eight colors and unisex sizes S–5XL).
10. An ice tray for making the perfect spherical ice balls your heart desires. Your next glass of Diet Coke is about to be sooooo good with these.
I think it's a scientifically proven fact that ice cubes just taste better (and make your drinks taste better) when they're little spheres vs. boring cubes. After moving to my apartment this year, I decided I deserved a little treat yourself gift amongst all of the important things I was ordering for my move, and this ice cube tray was that gift. I love it. The ice cubes are just so cute, and I love the storage box/scooping tool this comes with to make quick work of getting out the ice cubes without having to actually touch them.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two with an ice bin and scoop).
11. A flexible power strip featuring a five-foot extension cord you simply arrange to your needs/liking. Goodbye to all the other power strips you own. They just couldn't compete with this genius invention.
iJoy is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
This little power strip is awesome. For starters, you can choose to get it in a trendy color or just stick with black or white. I got the mint green color, and it's SO pretty. I keep several devices in my bedroom charged/powered with this strip, like my air purifier and laptop/phone charger. And the USB ports are great for allowing me to charge my Kindle and my white noise machine. Plus, the fact that it's flexible makes it easy to adjust to your own personal charging needs.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
12. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for the most comfy pair of shoes you'll ever wear...EVER. I swear, they're really like walking on clouds.
Shoe shopping is probably my least favorite thing in the world. Not exaggerating. I have a bigger foot, I am super picky, and honestly, shoe stores kinda bore me. When I find a pair of shoes I love, I make sure to cherish them, and these are, hands down, some of the best shoes I've purchased in the past few years. They are genuinely the comfiest shoes I've ever worn, and I want to buy another pair soon because I love them that much. The comfort level feels more like you're wearing socks than actual shoes, yet there's no lack of support — so I have no issue wearing them while working out and for everyday use. Truly, these shoes make me want to cry tears of joy over how much I love them.
Get them from Amazon for $39+ (available in eight colors and women's sizes 5–10).