24 Problem-Solving Products That Are So Good, You’ll Be A Mastermind Simply For Owning Them

1. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be fast and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $20.21.
2. A shoe stretch spray because few things are worse than finding an adorable pair of footwear, excitedly opening the package, and then struggling to get the shoes on your feet because they're just a tad too tight. Those boots were made for walking and that's just what you'll DO!
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Here's what she has to say about it:
"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Dr. Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A clear gel for keeping valuable (and breakable items) set nice and sturdy where you want them. Playful pets who like to jump and knock things over, curious kiddo hands, and even natural phenomena like earthquakes are no match now for this powerful paste.
4. A set of sheet keepers to well...help keep sheet sets and sheets of the same sizes bundled up nicely together. Not to mention, thanks to the labels stating the sizes, you won't have to fumble around with three different sheets of the same color just to find which one goes on your bed versus your kiddo's bed.
SheetKeeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from SheetKeeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king).
5. A pair of fog-free onion goggles — a brilliant invention for anyone who turns into an endless stream of tears anytime they chop up the veg for salads or recipes.
Promising review: "OK, maybe they're not the coolest-looking accessories in the world, but NONETHELESS (!) they are an absolute lifesaver if you suffer from painful eye stinging and tearing while slicing those alliums. I used to avoid recipes that called for any onion that wasn't a scallion because I hated preparing onions with all my might, but once these entered my life, I found myself chopping away with ease. The key is to make sure the goggles create a really tight seal around your eyes — I have a smaller head, so I sometimes have to really push them on to make sure they're airtight, but once I figured this out, it was a total game changer. Will you feel super silly while you have 'em on? Yes! Will you care after you see your finished pile of onions that were chopped without shedding a single tear? No! I highly recommend them to anyone who also suffers from onion tears!" —Britt Ross
Get them from Amazon for $20.43+ (available in five colors).
6. A picture hanging leveler because if you're gonna spend the time mounting a framed family portrait (or a poster with your date and city from The Eras Tour) on the wall, you might as well do it right, aka make sure it's neatly aligned.
Promising review: "While hanging shelves and frames and other wall decorations shouldn't be rocket science, I make things more complicated than they should be. Leveling is where I normally falter. With the Hang-O-Matic it becomes an exact science! It's so simple to use! I've hung over 10 items on our walls this past weekend and it was a breeze with this tool. Just measure, put the tape to the wall where you want it, ensure your tape is level, and then push the marker pins in to know where you need to put in your anchors/hooks. When you're doing it solo, this tool is absolutely priceless!" —Shameel Kumar
Get it on Amazon for $14.98.
7. A blackhead remover you simply glide over your face to help scrub away sebum, blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. The little octopus is so cute, you may wanna buy it for that reason alone.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A press steam iron so you can say goodbye to fabric wrinkles in a flash — no board needed, no leakage left behind!
Nori is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut.
Promising review: “I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use. The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to everyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry-cleaning for me. Thank you, Nori!” —Elizabeth M
Get it from Amazon and Nori for $120 (available in six colors).
9. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A nail clipper to make trimming your little bb's claws a more seamless experience for you both. It features non-slip handles so you can get a good grip on them, and they're ideal for use on small animal breeds.
It's recommended to apply baby oil to their nails before use!
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $7.68.
11. And while we're on the topic of ~pets,~ if you're a cat owner you're gonna NEED this game-changing litter box that'll save you the headache that is scooping 💩. When your feline friend is done going to the restroom, the machine timer goes off and the litter begins to clump, then it rotates and separates the dirty clumps from the clean litter, and disposes of the dirty clumps in a carbon-filtered waste drawer underneath. You'll be notified via an app when the drawer is full and needs to be disposed of, because oh yeah, did we mention it's Wi-Fi-enabled, too?!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes owns this and loves it:
"I've been using the Litter Robot myself for over a year now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. My cats completely adjusted after a few weeks and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it."
Get it from Litter Robot for $549 (available in white or gray).
12. A grocery cart bag set for separating your groceries how you see fit at the store (frozen, refrigerated, produce, heck, maybe even an entire bag devoted to ice cream). It'll make unpacking groceries when you get home a quick and simple task.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I've been looking for. It fits all the shopping carts and you can detach them and take only one to tow all of the bags if you are shopping for smaller quantities. I've been using these for a few days now and I love it. I used to have a bunch of different bags in my trunk and it was very messy. With Lotus Bags, I can finally get rid of all the other bags and have these sitting nice and pretty in the trunk. The cooler bag is especially awesome to keep the items cool while shopping to transporting them home. The bags look very well made and sturdy." —Rossi
Get them from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two color combinations).
13. An upholstery protection spray because let's be real — that new dining set you just got? Spills are bound to occur on it at some point (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). Get ahead of the game with this awesome product, which will allow the spill to sit on the surface long enough for you to wipe and clean it away before it has the chance to stain.
Promising review: "This product is phenomenal. I'm the type of person who wants to disprove claims that seem too good to be true, so I sprayed it on an older white shirt then literally dumped a cup of coffee on it. It completely repelled the coffee. No stains, no lingering smell. Since I'm both clumsy with liquids in hand and have pets who seem to prefer using my furniture as a bathroom, I've literally coated every piece of fabric in my house with this. It's definitely going to be a regular purchase for me." —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.62.
14. A set of hanging vacuum storage bags because sometimes you have no choice but to keep bulky items like coats, dresses for special occasions, and suits hung up in your closet...BUT THEY TAKE UP SOOOO MUCH ROOM! With these, you get the best of both worlds — hanging them where you need them, but taking up less space!
Protect your out-of-season clothes without having to pack them away in a faraway attic!
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles and in larger packs).
15. Sheer window curtains to help filter out justtttt enough light so the sun doesn't abruptly wake you up in the a.m. without making the room blackout curtain-level dark. Sometimes ya just need a happy medium!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart says, "I have these in white and I just adore them. They let in SO much light (but still offer privacy) and I love that they have visible texture. I was originally searching for real linen curtains but didn't want to shell out the $$$. When I found these, I wasn't really expecting much but thought I'd give them a shot and wow — the quality is pretty incredible given the price. They're also rather lightweight."
Promising review: "These are beautiful curtains. Sheer enough to let the light in, but full enough so you can’t see in the house — even at night. They do have a bit of a hash texture I wasn’t expecting, but I think it’s nice." —MRC
Get a set from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven sizes and 11 colors).
16. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).