30 Problem-Solving Products That Are So Good, You’ll Be A Mastermind Simply For Owning Them

1. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well — it is not difficult to get to the root of the weed and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
2. And while we're on the topic of making garden work easier, a pair of claw gloves to make quick work of excavating leaves and weeds and digging holes. It's like a wearable rake!
Reviewers even mention these help prevent dirt from getting in their nails!
Promising review: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work, I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
Get it from Amazon for $7.96+ (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
3. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be fast and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $17.69.
4. A shoe stretch spray because few things are worse than finding an adorable pair of footwear, excitedly opening the package, and then struggling to get the shoes on your feet because they're just a tad too tight. Those boots were made for walking, and that's just what you'll DO!
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Here's what she has to say about it:
"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead, I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much, but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes, and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Dr. Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A clear gel for keeping valuable (and breakable items) set nice and sturdy where you want them. Playful pets who like to jump and knock things over, curious kiddo hands, and even natural phenomena like earthquakes are no match now for this powerful paste.
6. A set of sheet keepers to well...help keep sheet sets and sheets of the same sizes bundled up nicely together. Not to mention, thanks to the labels stating the sizes, you won't have to fumble around with three different sheets of the same color just to find which one goes on your bed versus your kiddo's bed.
SheetKeeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "Great product. They came quickly, and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from SheetKeeper on Etsy for $10.99 (available in sizes twin–California king).
7. A pair of fog-free onion goggles — a brilliant invention for anyone who turns into an endless stream of tears anytime they chop up the veg for salads or recipes.
Promising review: "OK, maybe they're not the coolest-looking accessories in the world, but NONETHELESS (!) they are an absolute lifesaver if you suffer from painful eye stinging and tearing while slicing those alliums. I used to avoid recipes that called for any onion that wasn't a scallion because I hated preparing onions with all my might, but once these entered my life, I found myself chopping away with ease. The key is to make sure the goggles create a really tight seal around your eyes — I have a smaller head, so I sometimes have to really push them on to make sure they're airtight, but once I figured this out, it was a total game changer. Will you feel super silly while you have 'em on? Yes! Will you care after you see your finished pile of onions that were chopped without shedding a single tear? No! I highly recommend them to anyone who also suffers from onion tears!" —Britt Ross
Get them from Amazon for $18.40+ (available in four colors).
8. A blackhead remover you simply glide over your face to help scrub away sebum, blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. The little octopus is so cute, you may wanna buy it for that reason alone.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me and smells great, too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A press steam iron so you can say goodbye to fabric wrinkles in a flash — no board needed, no leakage left behind!
Nori is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut.
Promising review: "I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use. The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to everyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry-cleaning for me. Thank you, Nori!" —Elizabeth M
Get it from Amazon for $119 (available in four colors) or Nori for $120 (available in four colors).
10. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — the only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
11. A nail clipper to make trimming your little bb's claws a more seamless experience for you both. It features non-slip handles so you can get a good grip on them, and they're ideal for use on small animal breeds.
It's recommended to apply baby oil to their nails before use!
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
12. And while we're on the topic of ~pets~, if you're a cat owner, you're gonna NEED this game-changing litter box that'll save you the headache that is scooping 💩. When your feline friend is done going to the restroom, the machine timer goes off and the litter begins to clump, then it rotates and separates the dirty clumps from the clean litter, and disposes of the dirty clumps in a carbon-filtered waste drawer underneath. You'll be notified via an app when the drawer is full and needs to be disposed of because, oh yeah, did we mention it's Wi-Fi-enabled, too?!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes owns this and loves it:
"I've been using the Litter Robot myself for over a year now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. My cats completely adjusted after a few weeks and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it."
Get it from Litter Robot for $549 (available in white or gray).
13. A grocery cart bag set for separating your groceries how you see fit at the store (frozen, refrigerated, produce, heck, maybe even an entire bag devoted to ice cream). It'll make unpacking groceries when you get home a quick and simple task.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I've been looking for. It fits all the shopping carts, and you can detach them and take only one to tow all of the bags if you are shopping for smaller quantities. I've been using these for a few days now, and I love it. I used to have a bunch of different bags in my trunk, and it was very messy. With Lotus Bags, I can finally get rid of all the other bags and have these sitting nice and pretty in the trunk. The cooler bag is especially awesome to keep the items cool while shopping to transporting them home. The bags look very well made and sturdy." —Rossi
Get them from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two color combinations).