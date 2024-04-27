If There Were A Problem-Solving Hall Of Fame, You Would Find These 29 Products There

1. A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose. Between recovery from winter dryness and spring allergens in the air, this little under-$5 solution may just help you out.
Reviewers say this is also helpful if you use CPAP machines or if you fly (it helps deal with dry air on a plane).
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
2. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A tattoo aftercare cream formulated with fatty-acid and antioxidant-rich ingredients to help moisturize and soothe newly inked skin.
Mad Rabbit is a small biz that sells clean and natural tattoo skincare products and was featured on season 12 of Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).
4. A producer container doubling as a colander for rinsing your favorite fruits and veggies and a keeper so they stay fresh in your fridge longer than they would in their original packaging.
These containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe!
Promising review: "I really wanted to see if this worked, so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry thoroughly. I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper; she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, and the grocery store container only kept them for 6 days. Groceries aren't cheap, and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I'll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes. I need one for blueberries and grapes." —Toogreen
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and various sets).
5. A pair of Nippies — reviewer-loved pasties that boast ample coverage and actually stay in place. A true game changer.
Promising review: "I cannot tell you how much I LOVE these things. I had been using a cheaper pair of pasties, and these are a world apart from those. They cover everything really well and are super comfortable. I literally forget that they are on. I have worn them under really thin white shirts, and you can't see anything! I LOVE THESE SO MUCH. So much that I just bought another pair so that I'll never be without." —Sara Reiland
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
Get them from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in five colors, two sizes, and two styles).
6. Peach Slices acne spot dots you can apply over a popped whitehead, let it sit for a few hours (or overnight!), and then bask in the amazement of the pore-clogging gunk it absorbed when you take it off.
Peach Slices is a small biz that sells skincare products!
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly, so this is a plus! I'm generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time, I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day; it only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
7. A set of Shoe Slotz space saving units that'll take your collection of shoes from an overwhelming messy pile of who knows what to basically resembling the aisles of a DSW because you'll *gasp* actually be able to see your shoes.
My colleague Sally Elshorafa swears by this for organizing shoes. Here's what she has to say:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $35.99.
8. A Gold Bond Friction Defense stick for swiping over areas prone to chafing and hopefully helping stop it in its tracks. There's nothing worse than going for a walk and suffering the consequences of dreaded thigh rub afterwards.
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" —Issac
Get it from Amazon for $6.26.
9. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction, so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok, where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc., and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time, and the results were AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $122.49.
10. A fruit and veggie divider to make quick work of cutting up berries, carrot and celery sticks, or any other produce you wanna snack on. Just here to help you save time!
Promising review: "If you have toddlers, get it — especially if you're on the fence. I needed something for grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and other small fruits and veggies we go through so much. My breakfast was getting cold long before I was done cutting fruit for two toddlers. Most cutters only do one grape or berry, but this one can do several grapes and a small handful of blueberries. We will definitely be getting a lot of use out of it in this house." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. An aftercare oil that may help reduce the appearance of keloids, bumps, and scars associated with new and old piercings.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day; be patient, and you may start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day; nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn't seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing, so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
12. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!" —Ciera Velarde, former BuzzFeed editor
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in five sizes).