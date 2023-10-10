BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’re Trying To Get Organized, You’ll Want To Check Out These 40 Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    Organized = check. Money saved = check.

    Samantha Wieder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yasmine Singh
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 39% off a set of clear drawer organizers to keep your bathroom hygiene products, the contents of your desk, and even all the random things you forgot you own in your junk drawer nice and tidy.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I use these for my desk at work and my makeup at home. These are wonderful for keeping everything neat!" —Tiffany

    Price: a set of 25 for $16.19 (originally $26.63)

    2. 50% off a pair of under sink storage racks that'll make finding your soap refills, cleaning products, and a spare toothbrush easy peazy.

    the under sink storage shelves in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are very easy to put together. You don’t need any tools. They fit my small sink and there was additional space left over. The extra clips add more organization and the shelves seem pretty sturdy." —Yesenia

    Price: a set of two for $18.99 (originally $37.99; available in two colors)

    3. 48% off a water bottle organizer for providing a nice little area to keep you and your fam's water bottles when they're not being used.

    reviewer photo of the organizer holding several water bottles
    amazon.com

    Don't forget to apply the coupon to save an additional 5%!

    Promising review: "I wanted a better way to store my large tumblers — this made stacking them so easy and was a much better use of space, especially if you have a tall, vertical cabinet with not a lot of shelving. My tumblers are anywhere from 16 ounces to 24 ounces and I’ve not had an issue yet with any not fitting." —C.

    Price: $23.99 (originally $45.95)

    4. 47% off a hanging storage organizer that's essentially like adding three shelves to your closet without having to finagle with drills or screws for actual shelves. Just hang it up on an existing shelf and get to organizing!

    gray hanging organizer on a rack in a nursery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was exactly what I needed to store my sweaters in my closet...while getting them off hangers that give all their shoulders those misshapen bumps. The quality is much better than I expected! Definitely recommend!" —KelliS

    Price: $9.49 (originally $17.99; available in seven colors and packs of two)

    5. 24% off a can organizer for keeping your favorite sodas, seltzers, and beers in an orderly spot in your fridge.

    reviewer photo of coca cola cans in the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These can holders/organizers make the drink cans stay in place. They are a great organizer! Easy to use and make getting a drink out of the fridge so easy. They are strong and made well. Get them, you will not be disappointed!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: a pack of four for $15.99 (originally $20.99; available in other pack sizes)

    6. 53% off a shower caddy set to provide a super helpful (and pretty) spot to store your soap, razor, shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you may use in the shower.

    reviewer photo of the shower shelves in their shower holding various shower products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These caddies are very good quality. They look very nice, and hold up very well to my heavy shampoo bottles! I highly recommend." —Angie Sorensen

    Price: a pack of five for $20.99 (originally $45)

    7. 32% off a pan rack you are definitely gonna thank yourself for buying. The struggle of having to dig through all of your pans just to find the right one is now a thing of the past.

    reviewer photo cast iron pans neatly stacked using the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This literally has made a huge difference in my pantry. I can actually reach for my pans without the clatter and having to go through many pans to get to what I need. It’s sturdy and can handle heavy cast iron pans. I have many of them and I wish I would have known about this sooner. Great product, highly recommend." —Csfernandez

    Price: $18.38 (originally $26.97)

    8. And 24% off a bakeware rack that'll make going to grab the cookie sheet or muffin tin (or whatever it is you may need) a lot less hectic.

    reviewer photo of the bakeware rack on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that sells home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden

    Price: $15.19 (originally $19.99)

    9. And 50% off a pull out cabinet organizer great for any other clunky items you may have in your kitchen (large pots, tea kettles, rice cookers, etc.

    reviewer photo of various cleaning products on the pull out cabinet organizers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I reorganized the kitchen cabinets and used these! This really helps keep all things in bottom cabinets very accessible. They work/pull very smoothly. And overall pretty easy to install as well." —Christina

    Price: $42.31 (originally $83.89; available in nine sizes)

    10. 35% off a set of under bed storage containers because if you're lucky enough to have room underneath your bed to store things, you absolutely should be taking advantage of that precious space.

    gray storage container underneath a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Loved these! I wanted the solid plastic ones for under my bed but these work just as good and are a lot more affordable! Could fit a good amount in each. All four fit under a queen bed." —Taylor

    Price: a pack of four for $19.50 (originally $29.99; available in two colors and three other packs sizes)

    11. 20% off a pack of magnetic shelves perfect to stick onto the side of your fridge and hold things like spices, oil bottles, non-refrigerated sauces, and anything else you may need!

    reviewer photo of the magnet shelves on the side of a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these! I use them to hold up all my spices and some baking necessities. They stay up great, haven’t moved at all, and hold a lot!" —Sarah King

    Price: a pack of four for $18.39 (originally $22.99; available in four colors and two pack sizes)

    12. 41% off a set of refrigerator bins because every time you clean out your fridge you swear you'll keep it nice and tidy...then you go grocery shopping, get caught up in your chaotic schedule, and the cycle goes on and on. No more!

    reviewer photo of fridge storage bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These containers were much sturdier and useful than I thought they would be. They are just large enough and with a little pole handle on each side and an indentation so you can put one right behind the other. They are just perfect." —Betsy Macleod

    Price: a set of eight bins for $17.99 (originally $30.68; available in four sizes and five other pack options)

    13. 40% off a sandwich bag holder divided and labeled by various bag sizes to prevent you from having to pick up multiple boxes before finding the right one to store your sandwich or snack in.

    reviewer photo of the organizer in a kitchen drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two of these in one deep drawer. The top one is full of storage bags and the bottom one is for our freezer bags! Drawer is soo much neater and I can easily find everything!" —Lori A

    Price: $23.98 (originally $39.98; available in seven styles)

    14. 55% off a rotating makeup organizer that'll make for a great spot to store your cosmetics, skincare products, brushes, sponges, and more. Now you won't have to dig through a messy makeup pouch just to find the lipstick color you want.

    reviewer photo of the organizer holding various makeup products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this makeup organizer! It cleaned up our bathroom counter top very nice! Holds A LOT of things. Adjustable shelves are great as we had small and large items to store." —Terri

    Price: $14.72 (originally $32.99; available in six colors)

    15. 41% off a wall mount to use as an easy way to hold your tools like brooms, mops, and more, rather than just putting them in the corner against the wall and hoping they don't fall down.

    reviewer photo of the wall mount tool holders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love that I can adjust the hooks and gripper placements depending on what I'm hanging. This is very sturdy. Has held up well even with five kids in the house." —pcakes017

    Price: $12.39 (originally $20.99; available in two colors; two sizes; and in a pack of two)

    16. 20% off a set of airtight food storage containers that boast a multitude of good reasons to hit "add to cart" immediately. For starters, they'll help keep dry food (like cereal, crackers, dried fruit, etc.) fresh, they'll keep your kitchen nice and organized (because boxes and bags strewn all over is NOT it), and they look damn good. Hello, it's 2023, we're all about the aesthetics.

    reviewer photo of food storage containers holding various baking ingredients
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these containers! I use them for pantry storage and they are great for our snacks and sweets! They are so much better in quality than others that I have spent more $$ on! They do a great job of keeping the food fresher for longer!" —Jennifer M Sawyer

    Price: a pack of 24 for $31.99 (originally $44.99; only the gray version is on sale)

    17. 48% off foldable storage baskets for housing just about anything you can think of, and looking really nice in whichever room you choose to put it in.

    gray baskets on a shelf holding various items like books and toys
    Amazon

    Don't forget to apply the $2 coupon for extra savings!

    Promising review: "I needed to get my closets organized. I wasn't sure these were big enough and to my surprise they are just right. Now I get to look at cute boxes instead of messiness!!!" —Janet Dellinger

    Price: a pack of three for $16.99 (originally $32.99; available in five styles)

    18. 35% off a three-tier shoe rack, so instead of spreading your shoes across your closet floor, only for them to be buried underneath everything else you put in your closet, you can give them their own neat space on this fancy schmancy rack.

    a tiered shoe rack holding various shoes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I needed a cheap, small shoe rack and this was perfect for me and my budget. You can expand it in the future, but I chose not to since I wanted to test the rack first before buying more. It's small and fits my closet space well. I recommend it for a cheap alternative to other expensive shoe racks." –Eliza Porter

    Price: $8.49 (originally $12.99; available in five colors and three sizes)

    19. And 18% off a set of shoe stacking units that'll take your collection of shoes from an overwhelming messy pile of who knows what to basically resembling the aisles of a DSW because you'll *gasp* actually be able to see your shoes.

    a reviewer photo of the shoe stacking units keeping their shoes organized
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My shoes fit perfectly in the shoe slots and have expanded my closet shelf space. I now have room for more shoes. I really like that these they keep my closet organized and looking great." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $27.99 (originally $33.99)

    20. 47% off a set of cord organizers to help keep wires behind gadgets and appliances nice and tidy rather than snaking across your surfaces.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect. Just spruced up the kitchen and added these to all my small appliances. Everything is so clean and tidy now. Will definitely repurchase." —TLM

    Price: a pack of six for $7.99 (originally $14.99)

    21. 33% off a pack of vacuum storage bags that'll store clothing items you're not planning on wearing in a given season so there's less clutter in your closet! These don't create the same amount of bulk other storage bags would, so they're good to store under your bed!

    reviewer photo of the vacuum storage bags holding various clothing items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great bags — love the different sizes. The extra large bags were huge and I was able to store nine sweaters in each." —Julie Bayon

    Price: a set of 20 bags for $19.99 (originally $29.99; available in various pack sizes)

    22. 25% off an over-the-door cabinet organizer to give your hair-styling tools their own little storage spot that's not the same drawer where you keep your toothpaste and dental floss.

    organizer holding hair brushes, a flat iron, and a hair dryer
    Amazon

    Price: "These are genius! I love being able to save some space in my cabinets by putting a few hair tools in this instead of it moving around under my cabinet. Pay attention to the length because this did not fit on my regular cabinet sized door when I centered it. I had to use it closer to the edge of the door and just close one side first. However, I am still really enjoy this for organizing!" —Annie

    Price: $11.19 (originally $14.99; available in two colors)

    23. 30% off a sports equipment organizer to keep athletic toys and gear in an easy-to-find spot for even easier access when you or the kiddos are ready to play.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to put together and holds lot of items. We put it in our garage and helped clean up lot of clutter. Comes with wheels and easy to move around. Love the product and definitely recommend it!' —Harshdeep

    Price: $94.79 (originally $135.99)

    24. 20% off a storage strap that'll not only keep your hose and the extension cords attached to it tidily wrapped up, but will also make it easy to carry and transport wherever you may need to use/store it.

    person carrying hose with the strap attached
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband loves how organized these straps keep the hoses and cords! It prevents a mass of spaghetti in the cubby holes." —B. Jeffries

    Price: a pack of three for $15.99 (originally $19.99)

    25. 21% off a weekly meal planning pad that'll make figuring out your meals and grocery lists a less overwhelming task and maybe even...fun?!

    the meal planning pad next to a mug of coffee
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love that the pages tear in the middle so you can take your list with you to the store but leave your meal plan up for the week. Cute and strong magnets." —Seth H.

    Price: $7.89 (originally $9.99; available in four styles)

    26. 35% off a dry erase weekly calendar so you and the fam can keep track of important dates, social outings, and extracurricular commitments!

    reviewer photo of the dry erase board attached to a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It has a good magnetic back, the pens are all magnetic so they also stick well, and there is plenty of room to write what you need to on it." —Jami Howard

    Price: $14.39 (originally $21.99; available in three sizes)

    27. 41% off a cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.

    various utensils inside the cutlery drawer organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kitchen is tiny. This organizer fits perfectly in an undersized drawer and keeps a full service for eight neat and tidy." —Claire Bee

    Price: $15.98 (originally $26.98; available in other colors and sizes)

    28. 31% off a pack of a cabinet Lazy Susan set to utilize for spices, condiments, or even things like vitamins and medication, so when you need to find one of those things, you can just give this a little spin, and voila!

    two lazy susans inside of a cabinet holding various drinks and snacks
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I use these for my spices and seasonings in my not so deep cabinets. Great organization tools and makes it easy for me to see what I already have." —tdoremi

    Price: a pack of four for $19.99 (originally $28.99; also available in a pack of two)

    29. 44% off a can organizer so the next time you just want a bowl of soup for dinner, you won't have to sift through cans of vegetables, sauces, and beans just to find what you want.

    various cans of food on an organizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We just moved into an apartment that has no pantry and limited cabinet space. I assembled this in two minutes, no tools required! I use it for my ziplock bags/foil/slow cooker liners as well! It works great as a multi-shelving unit. Two of my friends have seen this and have already bought one. Every house needs one of these!" —Annie

    Price: $18.37 (originally $32.98; available in four finishes)

    30. 28% off an underwear drawer organizer set because it shouldn't take having to go on a dresser scavenger hunt just to find the bra you need.

    reviewer photo of underwear and bras inside the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Decent quality and capacity. I like the variety of the grids. Plus, good value for the price. They were easy to set up and use. The only thing that could be improved was that two of the grids were slightly crooked, so they don't align well. Other than that, I’d recommend it." —Solo

    Price: a pack of six for $14.39 (originally $19.99; available in three colors and as a pack of four)

    31. 20% off a set of velvet hangers that'll *gasp* prevent your clothes from slipping and sliding down onto the floor...again. If the bottom of your closet currently resembles a giant hamper because you stopped hanging your clothes back up, this is your sign to hit the "add to cart" button.

    clothes hanging on gray velvet hangers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These quality hangers will have you grinning. Silky shirts don't fall off. If you like to drip dry everything, these are perfect to hang your wet clothes upon. The teal color was especially bright and colorful. I like the quality, and if I need any more, I will buy these." —LauraJ64

    Price: a pack of 50 for $22.39 (originally $27.99; available in six colors)

    32. 27% off a pack of acrylic record shelves so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time. Heyyyy, you could even display all your holiday albums when that time comes!

    several records mounted on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyl. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is four vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty

    Price: $16.79 (originally $22.99)

    33. 47% off an expandable cabinet shelf because it has three tiers that make it easier to stack items so you'll utilize all the vertical space in you cabinet. And it makes it easier to find what you need — it's like stadium seating for your spices! You no longer have to make a mess while searching for the cumin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very pleased with this product, now there's a place to put everything that I use while cooking. No more mess, not too cluttered in my small kitchen. I was surprised to see that the shelves looked like they could hold canned goods too! Awesome!" —Tiffany Collums

    Price: $15.99 (originally $29.99)

    34. 28% off a set of six over-the-door shelves that'll make it easier to store all of your accessories or smaller items. This if perf for shoes, gloves, hats, scarves and even makeup. It's like having an extra closet but on your door.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986

    Price: $17.87 (originally $24.99)

    35. 40% off a slide out cabinet spice organizer because a world where you can actually take out the garlic powder and basil without having to go on a scavenger hunt in your kitchen is possible and it all starts with this genius invention.

    reviewer photo of spices inside the organizer pulled out of a cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "For years and years, I’ve been trying to come up with a plan to organize my spice bottles. Well, I found it! This is it. It’s perfect. Easy to install. Well made. Perfect organization. I highly recommend it." —Virginia Lynn Campbell

    Price: $23.98 (originally $39.98; available in five options)

    36. 22% off a small bathroom cabinet featuring shelves and a nifty spot to hold a roll of toilet paper. Extra bathroom storage that doesn't take up much space? That's called a win.

    the bathroom cabinet in white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I especially liked the size of it because I have a small bathroom and it fits perfectly. It’s great as a toilet paper holder but I also put some small items in there too!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.30 (originally $23.48; available in three colors and four sizes)

    37. 43% off a sink caddy because trust us when we say that your sponges, dish scrubbing brushes, soap dispensers, sink strainers, and anything else you keep by your kitchen sink will look a lot better stored in this chic organizer than strewn across your counter or at the bottom of the sink.

    various products like a sponge, soap, scrubber brush, and sink strainer in the organizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this kitchen sink organizer. It is the perfect size to hold all of your necessities and keeps everything neat and tidy. Perfect for any decor style. It is well made and the little tray keeps your countertop dry. I would definitely recommend this!" —Kindle Customer

    Price: $14.34 (originally $24.99; available in three colors)

    38. 29% off a container lid organizer because you've wasted far too much time trying to find the right lid to fit whichever container you're using — been there, done that, now let's leave that in the past.

    reviewer photo of various container lids inside the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This purchase changed my life in the kitchen! I can find my lids to fit containers instantly! I absolutely love this organizer! Plus, you can change the slots to fit the number of lids you have in a particular size! Amazing!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.95 (originally $27.99; available in two sizes)

    39. 20% off a paper towel holder to place on your wall or under a cabinet so you can finally clear up some precious counter space.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a very small kitchen with limited counter space. I was able to easily install this with the provided double-sided adhesive tape and finally got my paper towels off the counter. It also came with extra adhesive and mounting hardware should you want to install with screws." —sarah

    Price: $15.19 (originally $18.99; available in five colors)

    40. 45% off a hanger stacker so you can keep unused hangers in one organized spot. When you DO need a hanger, you won't have to spend a million and one minutes untangling them.

    reviewer photo of velvet hangers on the hanger stacker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most helpful thing that I never knew I needed! Instead of putting hangers over the whole thing, I put the long side of the hanger in the middle, so I have two sides of hangers. Something so simple, but it makes my closest look so much more organized and neat." —JS

    Price: $14.39 (originally $25.99; also available in a pack of two)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.