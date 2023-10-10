If You’re Trying To Get Organized, You’ll Want To Check Out These 40 Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 39% off a set of clear drawer organizers to keep your bathroom hygiene products, the contents of your desk, and even all the random things you forgot you own in your junk drawer nice and tidy.
2. 50% off a pair of under sink storage racks that'll make finding your soap refills, cleaning products, and a spare toothbrush easy peazy.
3. 48% off a water bottle organizer for providing a nice little area to keep you and your fam's water bottles when they're not being used.
4. 47% off a hanging storage organizer that's essentially like adding three shelves to your closet without having to finagle with drills or screws for actual shelves. Just hang it up on an existing shelf and get to organizing!
5. 24% off a can organizer for keeping your favorite sodas, seltzers, and beers in an orderly spot in your fridge.
6. 53% off a shower caddy set to provide a super helpful (and pretty) spot to store your soap, razor, shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you may use in the shower.
7. 32% off a pan rack you are definitely gonna thank yourself for buying. The struggle of having to dig through all of your pans just to find the right one is now a thing of the past.
8. And 24% off a bakeware rack that'll make going to grab the cookie sheet or muffin tin (or whatever it is you may need) a lot less hectic.
9. And 50% off a pull out cabinet organizer great for any other clunky items you may have in your kitchen (large pots, tea kettles, rice cookers, etc.
10. 35% off a set of under bed storage containers because if you're lucky enough to have room underneath your bed to store things, you absolutely should be taking advantage of that precious space.
11. 20% off a pack of magnetic shelves perfect to stick onto the side of your fridge and hold things like spices, oil bottles, non-refrigerated sauces, and anything else you may need!
12. 41% off a set of refrigerator bins because every time you clean out your fridge you swear you'll keep it nice and tidy...then you go grocery shopping, get caught up in your chaotic schedule, and the cycle goes on and on. No more!
13. 40% off a sandwich bag holder divided and labeled by various bag sizes to prevent you from having to pick up multiple boxes before finding the right one to store your sandwich or snack in.
14. 55% off a rotating makeup organizer that'll make for a great spot to store your cosmetics, skincare products, brushes, sponges, and more. Now you won't have to dig through a messy makeup pouch just to find the lipstick color you want.
15. 41% off a wall mount to use as an easy way to hold your tools like brooms, mops, and more, rather than just putting them in the corner against the wall and hoping they don't fall down.
16. 20% off a set of airtight food storage containers that boast a multitude of good reasons to hit "add to cart" immediately. For starters, they'll help keep dry food (like cereal, crackers, dried fruit, etc.) fresh, they'll keep your kitchen nice and organized (because boxes and bags strewn all over is NOT it), and they look damn good. Hello, it's 2023, we're all about the aesthetics.
17. 48% off foldable storage baskets for housing just about anything you can think of, and looking really nice in whichever room you choose to put it in.
18. 35% off a three-tier shoe rack, so instead of spreading your shoes across your closet floor, only for them to be buried underneath everything else you put in your closet, you can give them their own neat space on this fancy schmancy rack.
19. And 18% off a set of shoe stacking units that'll take your collection of shoes from an overwhelming messy pile of who knows what to basically resembling the aisles of a DSW because you'll *gasp* actually be able to see your shoes.
20. 47% off a set of cord organizers to help keep wires behind gadgets and appliances nice and tidy rather than snaking across your surfaces.
21. 33% off a pack of vacuum storage bags that'll store clothing items you're not planning on wearing in a given season so there's less clutter in your closet! These don't create the same amount of bulk other storage bags would, so they're good to store under your bed!
22. 25% off an over-the-door cabinet organizer to give your hair-styling tools their own little storage spot that's not the same drawer where you keep your toothpaste and dental floss.
23. 30% off a sports equipment organizer to keep athletic toys and gear in an easy-to-find spot for even easier access when you or the kiddos are ready to play.
24. 20% off a storage strap that'll not only keep your hose and the extension cords attached to it tidily wrapped up, but will also make it easy to carry and transport wherever you may need to use/store it.
25. 21% off a weekly meal planning pad that'll make figuring out your meals and grocery lists a less overwhelming task and maybe even...fun?!
26. 35% off a dry erase weekly calendar so you and the fam can keep track of important dates, social outings, and extracurricular commitments!
27. 41% off a cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
28. 31% off a pack of a cabinet Lazy Susan set to utilize for spices, condiments, or even things like vitamins and medication, so when you need to find one of those things, you can just give this a little spin, and voila!
29. 44% off a can organizer so the next time you just want a bowl of soup for dinner, you won't have to sift through cans of vegetables, sauces, and beans just to find what you want.
30. 28% off an underwear drawer organizer set because it shouldn't take having to go on a dresser scavenger hunt just to find the bra you need.
31. 20% off a set of velvet hangers that'll *gasp* prevent your clothes from slipping and sliding down onto the floor...again. If the bottom of your closet currently resembles a giant hamper because you stopped hanging your clothes back up, this is your sign to hit the "add to cart" button.
32. 27% off a pack of acrylic record shelves so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time. Heyyyy, you could even display all your holiday albums when that time comes!
33. 47% off an expandable cabinet shelf because it has three tiers that make it easier to stack items so you'll utilize all the vertical space in you cabinet. And it makes it easier to find what you need — it's like stadium seating for your spices! You no longer have to make a mess while searching for the cumin.
34. 28% off a set of six over-the-door shelves that'll make it easier to store all of your accessories or smaller items. This if perf for shoes, gloves, hats, scarves and even makeup. It's like having an extra closet but on your door.
35. 40% off a slide out cabinet spice organizer because a world where you can actually take out the garlic powder and basil without having to go on a scavenger hunt in your kitchen is possible and it all starts with this genius invention.
36. 22% off a small bathroom cabinet featuring shelves and a nifty spot to hold a roll of toilet paper. Extra bathroom storage that doesn't take up much space? That's called a win.
37. 43% off a sink caddy because trust us when we say that your sponges, dish scrubbing brushes, soap dispensers, sink strainers, and anything else you keep by your kitchen sink will look a lot better stored in this chic organizer than strewn across your counter or at the bottom of the sink.
38. 29% off a container lid organizer because you've wasted far too much time trying to find the right lid to fit whichever container you're using — been there, done that, now let's leave that in the past.
39. 20% off a paper towel holder to place on your wall or under a cabinet so you can finally clear up some precious counter space.
40. 45% off a hanger stacker so you can keep unused hangers in one organized spot. When you DO need a hanger, you won't have to spend a million and one minutes untangling them.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.