    31 Organization Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

    Decor that doubles as organization is a major win.

    Samantha Wieder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Abby Kass
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. wall-mounted wooden rack that'll happily play host to coats, umbrellas, bags, or anything else you might wanna hang up when you walk through the door. Just pull down one of the rods when you need one!

    A reviewer holding a rack of light wood cylinders, pulling every other cylinder out to turn it into a hook
    The rack mounted to a wall with one of the cylinders pushed down to hold a jacket
    Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when in use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke

    Get it from Amazon for $41.50+ (available in three colors).  

    2. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I bought two for a standard silverware set to fit in my drawer that is 3 inches deep. This way, they are not overloaded. They are compact and look so nice. I had plenty of room for another tray to keep things organized. I recommended to a friend and she purchased two as well!" —Alexandra Harkins

    Get it from Amazon for $10.52.

    3. A window plant shelf that serves not one but two excellent purposes — not only will this provide a wonderful spot to show off your plant babes, but you can rest assured that they'll be getting ample sunlight thanks to the fact they're gonna be right by the window at all times. Brilliant!

    The three-tiered shelf holding nine plants
    Beautiful Views / Etsy

    Beautiful Views is a family-owned small biz based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener. 

    Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner

    Get it from Beautiful Views on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three styles and four mounting options).

    4. A basket for holding all the little things things we typically end up leaving strewn around our homes (like keys, cash, hair ties, and the list can go on). 

    black and white woven basket
    Jungalow

    Jungalow is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by Justina Blakeney filled with home collections designed in Los Angeles. For every purchase, at least two trees are planted.

    Get it from Jungalow for $89.

    5. A tiered rack that'll look awesome *checks notes* anywhere you decide to place it. Keep it by your entryway for shoes, in the living room to hold things like remotes and coasters, or in your bedroom for items you simply do not have enough shelf space for.

    the three-tier rack with assorted books and containers on it
    Pattern

    You can also get the storage bins, as shown in the picture above if you need to get even more organized. 

    Promising review: "It's perfect. I use it beside my bed to store shoes, but on the top shelf, I have added several other personal items. The shelves have depth." —BRAD Z.

    Get it from Pattern for $184 (available in five colors). 

    6. A set of plastic canisters for a cool way to store things like dry food or personal care products.

    A large and medium clear jar with a gold lid sitting on a counter with bath bombs and cotton balls in them and then a small jar on the shelf above with q-tips in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The small, medium, and large sizes were absolutely perfect. They look well put-together and are perfect for organizing the bathroom while giving it a more elegant look." —Nikki

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four lid colors).

    7. A piece of wall art that doubles as a lipstick holder and is bound to make you want to show off your bathroom (of all places) to anyone who visits your humble abode. 

    lip-shaped wall art with circle cut-outs that fit lipstick and lip gloss containers
    Makeup in Place / Etsy

    Makeup In Place is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in these super fun and practical makeup organizers. 

    Promising review: "I love this lipstick holder!! It's practical but also a fun decoration for the wall. It's really well made. It is also packaged beautifully!! I really love it!" —Adriana W

    Get it from Makeup in Place on Etsy for $75 (available in two colors). 

    8. A neat little multi-device wireless charger ideal for keeping on your nightstand or a coffee table because it can not only charge all sorts of smart devices but also provide room for other small items like jewelry and glasses.

    square-shaped wireless charger with tray in it sitting on a side table
    Courant

    Promising review: "The leather Catch is very stylish and cute. It fits nicely on a bedroom or other side table and looks neat without seeing a bunch of cords." —Leigh G.

    Get it from Courant for $100+ (available in four colors).

    9. A set of acrylic shower shelves because keeping your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash within your direct line of sight is sooo much more efficient than on the shower floor. Not to mention, they'll look sooo sleek on display. 

    A set of six small clear shelves attached to a shower wall, tilted diagonally to each hold a bottle of shampoo
    Amazon

    Promising review: "10/10 highly recommended for smaller showers. We recently moved and our new shower doesn’t have a lot of storage so I purchased these and I'm obsessed! The suction is great. Once you put them on they will not go anywhere. We bought all new shampoo, conditioners, and body washes and the shelves hold everything up!" —Brenda 

    Get two acrylic organizers (with three shelves each) from Amazon for $34.99

    10. A colorful wall calendar great for adding a wonderful pop of color into your home (which will instantly help brighten up your space) AND keeping you organized. Staying on top of important dates, appointments, and social plans has never been easier (or more fun to look at).

    colorful planner hanging on a wall
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this calendar! It was challenging to hang, but I was up for the challenge. The result is so good. Plan on using with sticky notes year after year!" —Gabby B

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $48.

    11. A set of geometric trays you can stack and rearrange however you like. It's great for holding jewelry or any other random trinkets/knickknacks that you haven't quite found the perfect storage spot for yet!

    The four trays in different sizes withing each other in yellow, orange, green, and white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can’t explain how satisfying it is to explore all the different possible configurations if these trays. They fit together perfectly in so many positions. I can think of endless ways to organize all my small jewelry and other little trinkets. Big fan!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99.

    12. A lovely hanging wine bottle and glass rack so you can free up some precious counter/storage space by keeping your wine bottles/glasses underneath the cabinet but still on display in a pretty way.

    Metal rack filled with bottles and wine glasses hanging in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The rack is nice looking. It makes for a beautiful display of my wine glasses and the solid black color allows the eye to be drawn to the labels on the bottles. It is simple and nice décor for my kitchen.” —John

    Get it from Wayfair for $47.99

    13. A large woven storage basket that can be used as a bin to hold toys and linens or as the nicest looking laundry hamper ever.

    the woven basket holding a blanket and a teddy bear
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was very pleased with this purchase. It's made well and quite sturdy. I have two pillows, a blanket, and small quilt inside. It's currently in my living room holding those items for cold weather; once spring and summer return, I'll use it in my guest room. I'm happy to know that it's machine-washable, although I've had no need to clean it. It's a fine addition to my home!" —pksommer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.89+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    14. A metal wall grid for displaying photos and fun memories with your loved ones. You can even use it to hang up important things like shopping lists and save the date cards.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    You get two 16.5 x 12.2-inch wire panels, four S-hooks, five clips, and a hemp string with 10 mini clothespins on it.

    Promising review: "This grid was exactly what I was looking for. I had seen similar products in stores, but they were usually more expensive than this. It's perfect for pinning up some postcards I wanted to display!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).

    15. floating wooden shelf to add some aesthetically pleasing additional storage space to any room in your home.

    the wooden shelves hanging in a kitchen and holding things like dishes, cups, and decorative pieces
    iirntree / Etsy

    Iirntree is a small biz selling handmade wooden furniture. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful shelf at a great price and it was securely packaged for shipping. It even came earlier than I had anticipated!" —Kandi

    Get it from Iirntree on Etsy for $30.63+ (available in various sizes and wood stain finishes).

    16. A super cool shoe ottoman because an item that can be used as a foot rest or a nice little seat WHILE hiding pairs of shoes too gets an A+ in our book!

    black ottoman holding shoes inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can’t believe this was so inexpensive! It perfectly matches my couch and looks more expensive than it was. I like the shoe organizer inside. I put my off-season shoes in there and my Xbox controller and headset and remotes in there, and it freed up some closet space." —Tara

    Get it from Amazon for $81.31 (available in seven colors).

    17. Or a velvet ottoman that'll serve like...a million bajillion purposes. Let's run through them, shall we? For starters, you can use it to store things like candles, small throw blankets, or gadgets. Like the one above, it also works great as a foot rest or even as an extra chair for when you have company. You can flip the top piece to turn it into a little table or take it off and put it in your lap to use as a tray. So many great reasons to own this, so just do it.

    A gold hairpin legged black velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in three colors).

    18. A pair of wood-top shelf risers so you can better maximize the storage area in your cabinet. It's like adding additional shelves without actually needing to install additional shelves.

    One shelf rises in a cabinet with plates underneath and more plates on top
    Open Spaces

    Promising review: "These are wonderful. I was able to reduce clutter and expand our workable counter space in a tiny NYC kitchen with one of these. The other I'm planning to use on our desk to straighten it up. They have a great design and are a well-made product." —Laurel T.

    Get them from Open Spaces for $72.

    19. An adorable little cosmetics organizer you need to get ASAP if you're in the market for a good solution to hold beauty and skincare items, and makeup brushes. 

    the green makeup organizer with cover off
    a reviewer shows the green organizer with their beauty products inside
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the size of this storage bin. It fits all of my makeup and hair needs neatly in one place. The carrying handle makes it convenient to move when I need to clean and is very sturdy. The gold caps on the little feet are a stylish touch that I really appreciate." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $63.99 (available in five options).

    20. A desktop organizer that'll finally give all of the items on your desk like books, folders, writing utensils, decorative pieces, and more a tidy storage spot. Plus, this is a piece of decor in its own right so it'll make your work space really pop.

    The wood shelf in black with three different areas to store things with books. plants, a clock, and other trinkets in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Working from home, I needed something to organize my work essentials so I didn’t feel like my table was just a mess of stuff. This is better than I expected. It’s cute, it makes access to what I need easier, and I’m able to have things organized. Even after I’m able to go back to the office, I can see using this for many things!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).

    21. A pack of super-strong magnets to ensure that you actually have room for all your beer bottles in the fridge, even when it's filled to capacity with groceries.

    Amazon, kickstarter.com

    Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well, this solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine

    Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.

    22. A cabinet set that'll look awesome ANYWHERE. You can stow items inside this gorg piece, display items on top of it, buy two and put them together to create a TV stand. Whatever you choose, you can't go wrong.

    a reviewer with two beige cabinets, a vanity mirror on top ,and texts that says
    another reviewer with a single black cabinet in their home
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These cabinets are so elegant and beautiful! They are definitely worth the price! Everyone who’s come into my home loves them and compliments them. I bought two of them to put next to each other and make a TV stand. I have a 65-inch TV and it fits well. Super glad I made this purchase." —sylvia

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in three colors).

    23. An earring holder because anyone who has pierced ears knows half the struggle is trying to find a contained area to keep your ear candy. Why not organize it and put it on display all at once?

    A white two-tiered display with earrings hanging from it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this jewelry holder!!! I was trying to decide between this white one or the black and I am super glad I chose the white. The white with the light wood at the bottom looks absolutely perfect together. It is super sturdy and definitely fits all of my jewelry (for now!) when I have too much jewelry I will be buying another one! I am so happy I bought this and tell anyone who is hesitant, just buy it!" —Gail

    Get it from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in eight colors).

    24. And a nifty little modern-looking jewelry box for the rest of your pieces. Rest assured, your rings, necklaces, bracelets, and watches will be safely tucked away here.

    A wood jewelry box with a long skinny drawer in the front a smaller drawer on the side and a white lid that pulls back to reveal jewelry storage
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This looks great on top of my dresser! It was a little pricier than I intended to spend on a jewelry box but it does seem very sturdy and good quality and I absolutely love the simplicity and elegance of it. I also think the side drawer is pretty cool!" —Anna T

    Get it from Amazon for $63.89 (available in three colors).

    25. A shower liner with pockets to hold onto your hygiene products. This is especially great for those who don't have any sort of shelving in their showers to place things like shampoo and razors.

    Clear shower curtain with nine pockets of different sizes all over with assorted bathroom accessories in them
    Amazon

    Plus, it can be used as both a shower curtain (facing out) or a shower liner (facing in).

    Promising review: "I ordered this, set it up, and immediately fell in love. I live in a cramped little apartment I share with several other girls. There's almost no space for any of my personal bath stuff, and I also knock over a lot of my roommates' stuff in the process of getting in. I let the girls know they were free to put their stuff in too, and about a week or so later everyone had migrated their stuff in the curtain! It holds well, keeps items dry, and clears space in your shower so it feels a little calmer and more soothing. I honestly love this thing, and it's held up pretty well. I've had it a couple of months so far, and I foresee this lasting for a good amount of time." —g. castro

    Get it from Amazon for $20.14 (available in two colors).

    26. A produce hammock that'll make for the absolute coolest and most unique way to store fruits and veggies. I've never been more jealous of an apple in my life.

    The hammock holding fruit