31 Organization Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well

A set of geometric trays you can stack and rearrange however you like. It's great for holding jewelry or any other random trinkets/knickknacks that you haven't quite found the perfect storage spot for yet!
A super cool shoe ottoman because an item that can be used as a foot rest or a nice little seat WHILE hiding pairs of shoes too gets an A+ in our book!
Or a velvet ottoman that'll serve like...a million bajillion purposes. Let's run through them, shall we? For starters, you can use it to store things like candles, small throw blankets, or gadgets. Like the one above, it also works great as a foot rest or even as an extra chair for when you have company. You can flip the top piece to turn it into a little table or take it off and put it in your lap to use as a tray. So many great reasons to own this, so just do it.
1. A wall-mounted wooden rack that'll happily play host to coats, umbrellas, bags, or anything else you might wanna hang up when you walk through the door. Just pull down one of the rods when you need one!
2. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
3. A window plant shelf that serves not one but two excellent purposes — not only will this provide a wonderful spot to show off your plant babes, but you can rest assured that they'll be getting ample sunlight thanks to the fact they're gonna be right by the window at all times. Brilliant!
4. A basket for holding all the little things things we typically end up leaving strewn around our homes (like keys, cash, hair ties, and the list can go on).
5. A tiered rack that'll look awesome *checks notes* anywhere you decide to place it. Keep it by your entryway for shoes, in the living room to hold things like remotes and coasters, or in your bedroom for items you simply do not have enough shelf space for.
You can also get the storage bins, as shown in the picture above if you need to get even more organized.
Promising review: "It's perfect. I use it beside my bed to store shoes, but on the top shelf, I have added several other personal items. The shelves have depth." —BRAD Z.
Get it from Pattern for $184 (available in five colors).
6. A set of plastic canisters for a cool way to store things like dry food or personal care products.
7. A piece of wall art that doubles as a lipstick holder and is bound to make you want to show off your bathroom (of all places) to anyone who visits your humble abode.
Makeup In Place is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in these super fun and practical makeup organizers.
Promising review: "I love this lipstick holder!! It's practical but also a fun decoration for the wall. It's really well made. It is also packaged beautifully!! I really love it!" —Adriana W
Get it from Makeup in Place on Etsy for $75 (available in two colors).
8. A neat little multi-device wireless charger ideal for keeping on your nightstand or a coffee table because it can not only charge all sorts of smart devices but also provide room for other small items like jewelry and glasses.
9. A set of acrylic shower shelves because keeping your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash within your direct line of sight is sooo much more efficient than on the shower floor. Not to mention, they'll look sooo sleek on display.
Promising review: "10/10 highly recommended for smaller showers. We recently moved and our new shower doesn’t have a lot of storage so I purchased these and I'm obsessed! The suction is great. Once you put them on they will not go anywhere. We bought all new shampoo, conditioners, and body washes and the shelves hold everything up!" —Brenda
Get two acrylic organizers (with three shelves each) from Amazon for $34.99.
10. A colorful wall calendar great for adding a wonderful pop of color into your home (which will instantly help brighten up your space) AND keeping you organized. Staying on top of important dates, appointments, and social plans has never been easier (or more fun to look at).
12. A lovely hanging wine bottle and glass rack so you can free up some precious counter/storage space by keeping your wine bottles/glasses underneath the cabinet but still on display in a pretty way.
13. A large woven storage basket that can be used as a bin to hold toys and linens or as the nicest looking laundry hamper ever.
14. A metal wall grid for displaying photos and fun memories with your loved ones. You can even use it to hang up important things like shopping lists and save the date cards.
15. A floating wooden shelf to add some aesthetically pleasing additional storage space to any room in your home.
Iirntree is a small biz selling handmade wooden furniture.
Promising review: "Beautiful shelf at a great price and it was securely packaged for shipping. It even came earlier than I had anticipated!" —Kandi
Get it from Iirntree on Etsy for $30.63+ (available in various sizes and wood stain finishes).
18. A pair of wood-top shelf risers so you can better maximize the storage area in your cabinet. It's like adding additional shelves without actually needing to install additional shelves.
19. An adorable little cosmetics organizer you need to get ASAP if you're in the market for a good solution to hold beauty and skincare items, and makeup brushes.
Promising review: "I love the size of this storage bin. It fits all of my makeup and hair needs neatly in one place. The carrying handle makes it convenient to move when I need to clean and is very sturdy. The gold caps on the little feet are a stylish touch that I really appreciate." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $63.99 (available in five options).
20. A desktop organizer that'll finally give all of the items on your desk like books, folders, writing utensils, decorative pieces, and more a tidy storage spot. Plus, this is a piece of decor in its own right so it'll make your work space really pop.
21. A pack of super-strong magnets to ensure that you actually have room for all your beer bottles in the fridge, even when it's filled to capacity with groceries.
22. A cabinet set that'll look awesome ANYWHERE. You can stow items inside this gorg piece, display items on top of it, buy two and put them together to create a TV stand. Whatever you choose, you can't go wrong.
Promising review: "These cabinets are so elegant and beautiful! They are definitely worth the price! Everyone who’s come into my home loves them and compliments them. I bought two of them to put next to each other and make a TV stand. I have a 65-inch TV and it fits well. Super glad I made this purchase." —sylvia
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in three colors).