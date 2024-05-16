If You’re Only Taking A Carry-On For Your Next Trip (And The Thought Is Making You Nervous Sweat), These 30 Things Will Help

1. A neat little packing checklist notepad perfect for all you fellow overpackers who want to be sure you don't forget anything at home in your haste to fit everything into a carry-on. Think of it as your new cheat sheet!
Promising review: "I hate packing. I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel to many of my cases, this is a real problem for me. Not anymore...someone brilliant made these pads. This is a game changer for me. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear, everything I need is on this list." —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $10.50+ (available in three styles).
2. A carry-on case designed to fit under your seat comfortably. Sure, you might be lucky enough to have plenty of room in the overhead bin, but there's just something really humbling about having to fight your way out of your row and into the aisle just for everyone behind you to watch you have a wrestling match with your carry-on. We're leaving those days behind thanks to this genius invention.
Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed. The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another in the future." —Kayla T
Get it from Amazon for $48+ (available in four colors).
3. A set of compression organizers for keeping clothing and undergarments neat and orderly in your carry-on, which may even leave you enough room to get that extra souvenir you probably wouldn't have had room for if you didn't own these babies.
Promising reviews: "These bags are amazing! Everything fits, and the compression keeps everything in order and leaves space for last-minute additions. No more emptying the suitcase and looking for an item. So easy and organized. My travel life just became 100% easier! Highly recommend them." —LYNN vT
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in a variety of colors and as a pack of two or four).
4. And a shoe bag that can hold up to three pairs of footwear. Think of how much less clunky it'll be to place this compact cube in your bag than having to make space for three separate pairs of shoes. Don't even get me started on sand or dirt from the bottom of your shoes getting over all of your other belongings!!!
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
5. A set of Tide sink packs if you have a goal to pack less clothes and re-wear more of the items you're bringing. These will make it so simple to do so. No washing machine required!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Game changer for travel! We were gone for two weeks, and I was able to wash all the clothes I had packed! Helped with using only a carry-on for the trip and kept my clothes fresh and clean! So easy to use and smelled nice! Will never travel without them again!" —Kristy
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.49.
6. A mini flat iron for anyone who knows the struggle of packing hot tools in a bag with very limited space. This handy gadget is smol, efficient, and just perfect for your travel needs.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "100% recommend. Used this plugged into an adapter during my birthday trip to Paris this past week. I was skeptical at first when I saw the size, but it really was a game changer. It worked just as well as my CHI straightener that I typically use. It was cheap enough that if it didn’t work then it wouldn’t be a huge loss, but it worked great and I was very impressed! I have shoulder length fine/medium hair and this straightener got it silky straight in no time!" —David Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
7. Or a 2-in-1 hot tool if you often find yourself having to choose between a flat iron and a curling iron when packing and ultimately end up regretting whichever one you bring after a few days into the trip. Now you can bring BOTH without having to make room for two tools. Genius!
Promising review: "I really like this curler and flat iron. It heats up fast and cools fast, and the travel bag is perfect, with the inside protected from the heat. The size is great, and the end of the iron has a place for fingers not to burn. Very much worth the price to have a flat iron and curling in one." —Karen Galligan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8. A chic reversible tote bag (so it's like buying two bags for the price of one) that's just perfect for holding the personal items you'll need on the plane. It also features a detachable zippered pouch that's perfect for holding things you'll need close by at the airport, like your wallet, identification, and boarding pass (if you prefer a physical copy over mobile).
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and am extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) was a plus, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple and holds a ton of stuff! My 13" laptop/tablet fit perfectly, and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" —LadyThor
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 21 colors).
9. And if your personal item/purse is filled to the brim with the things that you didn't have room for in your carry-on, this purse organizer will help make that packed handbag feel more manageable. Trust me, you'll be grateful you have this when you make it to the security checkpoint and need to quickly find your ID without holding up the entire line.
Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium-sized organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being as pleased with this as I am!" —Snicker0311
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 25 colors).
10. A universal travel adapter you're gonna be grateful for if your travels involve hopping to various countries that all use different outlets. Now you won't need to buy and pack different adapters for each country you plan on visiting. Phew!
The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany, and it handled everything needed — laptop, cellphone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A Hackwith Design House Everything Top designed to be worn more than five different ways. It'll look like you brought numerous trendy tops with you, but all you really need is this one garment. We won't tell your secret if you don't!
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $94 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).