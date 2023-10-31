There's No Tricks Here, Just 37 Practical Products To Treat Yourself To That'll Make Your Life Way Easier

1. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.90.
2. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime, buildup, and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "It was only $5 and the reviews were all really positive and I thought, why not? So I bought it. I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger and the best story of all — a teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
Check out the Mouthwatchers toothbrush on TikTok!
My colleague Emma Lord owns this toothbrush and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.06+ (available in four colors and a multicolored pack).
5. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat shouldn't be gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A fan-favorite blender so you can whip up all the yummy smoothies, milkshakes, soups, or anything else your heart desires in a pinch. Plus, it's just about the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever.
Check out the blender on TikTok!
Promising review: "Completely blends my frozen fruit smoothie without any chunks or hunks of fruit peel. Love it! It's very user-friendly and not as loud as other blenders." —Bobbie T.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $148 (available in three colors).
8. A pack of Tide stain removing pens to easily tackle stains when you're out and about. No, coffee that spilled on my white shirt while I was rushing out this morning, you're NOT welcome to linger all day.
Promising review: "These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.88.
9. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
10. A carpet spot remover spray that'll clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
11. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
12. A glimmer glow lipstick whose color actually adjusts to your pH level so you can rock a personalized shade of pink. Just apply and let it do the magical color-matching work for you! Plus!! It's vegan and free of parabens, alcohol, and oil.
If a light shade of pink is all you're going for then just a simple application will do. If you'd like a bolder pink, then you can layer this stuff on as much (or as little) as your heart desires!
Check out the Glimmer Glow lipstick on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Brumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.