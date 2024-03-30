31 "Most Wished For" Products From Amazon You'll Soon Be Wishing For, Too

Hello there! Did you know that Amazon has a neat little section called "Most Wished For" where you can see which products your fellow Amazon shoppers are currently adding to their wishlists? From TikTok-popular beauty finds to innovative kitchen gadgets and stylish (and comfy) clothing items, here are some products you'll want to add to your wishlist (or cart) ASAP!
1. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because it's 2024 and that means we're taking the time to treat ourselves to products that make our bed more comfortable and our sleep more enjoyable! Here comes an upgrade, baby.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money. I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Price: a set of two pillows for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and four material types)
2. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) to practically new condition. It's so good that you may be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Price: $3.13
3. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
4. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Price: a pack of 36 for $11.97
5. A pair of Levi's high-rise, straight-cut ankle jeans for stocking up in several colors — reviewers love how comfy and stretchy they are, AND they're popular on TikTok! You can never have too many jeans (at least that's how I feel).
Promising review: "I got these jeans at the suggestion of a TikTok video and was skeptical when they arrived. The style of these pants is not my typical style. However, as soon as I put them on, I didn’t want to take them off. They are nice and stretchy which makes them extra comfortable. I frequently wear them to Disney parks and they are comfortable enough to wear all day walking in the parks. They’re so comfortable that even after a full day of eating around the world at Epcot and getting bloated from beer and snacks, I don’t mind them being on like many other types of jeans. Highly recommend." —Megyn
Price: $55.53+ (available in 15 colors and women's sizes 24–32 regular and 16–24 plus)
6. A Kindle Paperwhite so you can easily dig into all those books you've had on your "to read" list for AGES but haven't had the time to get around to yet.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Price: $139.99+ (available with or without three months of Kindle Unlimited and ads, in 8 GB or 16 GB versions, as well as a kids version)
7. A Baby Shusher, a genius little portable sound machine that emits a calming shhh sound to help keep your little cutie calm while running errands, traveling, or even just putting them down for a nap at home.
Baby Shusher is a small biz run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls.
Promising review: "I bought this for my niece and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist and just like magic she calmed down. One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" —Hannah George
Price: $34.99
8. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I've purchased tons of different hair removers and so far? This is the ONLY one that works. I can be lazy and forget to clean my cat tower for a week or two at a time and this'll clean the hair off like a champ, no questions asked. It's been the best thing I've invested in and I'd DEFINITELY recommend it to anyone." —Tiffany
Price: $24.99
9. A Shark FlexStyle that reviewers compare to the Dyson Airwrap and is a fraction of the cost! It boasts a lightweight design with five styling attachments to help you achieve the hair lewks of your dreams!
The dryer features four heat, three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased depending on your preferences, and a cool shot button to lock in your style! As for attachments, it comes with two auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a concentrator.
Promising review: "This hair dryer/tool is definitely worth the money. The blow dryer is powerful and dries my hair quickly and the hot tools allow for efficient and easy styling. It’s easy to travel with and pack up as well. 10/10 recommend!" —Joshua D.
Price: $298.49
10. An ultra-supportive neck pillow to make the whole "falling asleep while sitting upright" thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice, long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Price: $59.99 (available in five colors)
11. An adorable beginner's crochet kit for those looking to try their hand at a new hobby this year. It comes with the materials needed to create your project as well as easy-to-follow step-by-step video tutorials to follow along with.
The Woobles is an Asian-owned small biz selling the cutest beginner crochet kits! You might recognize them from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "I have tried to learn how to crochet with YouTube in the past without success. This kit is fabulous and the online videos are excellent. The project itself was fun. The skills I learned are worth every penny I paid for this kit. I will be buying more to do myself and gift to others!!" —Katt978
Price: $34.99 (available in 11 options)