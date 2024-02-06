Congrats, You’ve Made It Through The First Part Of Winter: Here Are 30 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To

1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with different silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours.
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well, it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
3. A slicker brush for breathing new life into faux fur throw blankets, fleece jackets, and all of your other soft and cozy belongings in need of a refresh.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
4. A blackhead remover you simply glide over your face to help scrub away sebum, blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. The little octopus is so cute, you may wanna buy it for that reason alone.
Promising reviews: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
5. A reviewer-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness, firmness, and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
6. A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on hand for your next migraine, headache, or just to relieve some oncoming tension. You can freeze it and use it cold or place in the microwave (just make sure it's at room temp first) and use it hot.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five colors).
7. An ice tray for making the perfect spherical ice balls your heart desires. Your next glass of Diet Coke is about to be sooooo good with these.
Promising review: "This ice tray set is a GAME CHANGER. Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, being hard to get ice out of, and emptying too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two backups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" —Kascidy Badon
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A vitamin C showerhead because unwinding at the end of a long day with a citrus-scented shower sounds like the most deliciously luxurious experience right about now.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews and that's just being honest, but I saw this on TikTok so I went ahead and made the impulsive decision to buy it and OMG it's changed my life. If you think your house has horrible water pressure, try this out. I had a pretty fancy showerhead before because of aesthetics but the water pressure was so crappy that I wasn't able to use the showerhead properly since it was a 2-in-1 type. I've had a regular shower head before that. This however, although it doesn't look great, feels great with high water pressure that doesn't feel like a thousand pins sticking at you." —Kim Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available with or without a hose).
9. A delicious popcorn seasoning salt that'll help you make your very own movie theater-style snack right from the comfort of home. Buttery, salty goodness paired with your favorite movie? Perfect way to spend a Saturday night.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
10. A set of checkered makeup pouches because keeping your cosmetics and brushes/sponges all over your bathroom counter isn't super sanitary nor does it look very nice. By keeping your makeup products in a pouch, you can easily pack them in your bag when you're going on a trip or just headed out for the day knowing you might want some touch-ups later.
11. A scalp shampoo brush that'll not only aid in giving you a deeper clean when shampooing your hair, but will also feel so relaxing and soothing on your scalp.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
12. A bedside water carafe set because think of how much easier it'll be when you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night and have an entire carafe full of water to refill your glass rather than having to get out of bed and go to the kitchen.
Promising review: "I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed. I live in a two-story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade. This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean. I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." —TheJadeMermaid
Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
13. A Taylor Swift picture book any Swiftie will get a kick out of. This adorable biography is a fun way to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the queen's iconic career thus far.
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga is the proud owner of this book:
"I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"