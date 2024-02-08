30 Products With Before And After Photos You’ll Either Love To Hate Or Hate To Love

Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.



It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry



Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).