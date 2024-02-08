30 Products With Before And After Photos You’ll Either Love To Hate Or Hate To Love

1. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look brand freakin' new.
Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
3. A hairbrush cleaning tool because in the long run, it'll be a heck of a lot cheaper to get rid of the combo of hair, dust, and fluff taking residency between the bristles than it will be to keep buying new hairbrushes.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A laundry stain remover so you can say adios to messes on clothes, furniture, linens, and more with ease AND with plant-based ingredients you'll feel good about.
Puracy is a family-owned small business based in Texas that sells plant-based cleaning products!
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two size and two styles).
5. A hard-water stain remover for cleaning stubborn bathroom messes and restoring a multitude of your surfaces to brand-new condition.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from things like shower doors, windows, glass, barbecues, and more!
Promising review: "When we moved into our new place the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard water spots but nothing even made a dent. Bio-Clean, however, was like a magic eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes and it was incredible! I’ve never written a cleaning product review before but this one is worth every penny." —Shane B
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
6. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste, and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $22.81.
8. A foot file to leave your feet feeling even smoother than your pedicurist could make them feel — minus the tickle attack from the pumice stone.
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could maintain my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. And a foot peeling liquid mask that one reviewer (see below), recommends using with a pair of socks to help lock in the solution so it can really work its magic. Hello, smooth feet, how nice to see you!
Promising review: "Holy peel! These work great — just the same as the more expensive ones you see out there. When I put the bags on my feet, I actually put a pair of socks over them. That helps to make sure the solution is touching all parts of my feet and really doing its work. Within about five days, my whole foot looked like it was dipped in acid and is coming off. It's super gross shedding for about a week, but then silky smooth after. It's definitely worth the flakes." —Megan Pinnell
Get it from Amazon for $21.
10. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help eliminate lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tubs and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware, which I thought was permanently etched and ruined, came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.
11. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
12. A natural tub and tile cleaner to help dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits from your shower/bath floors and walls with minimal effort required on your end. Plus, it's non-toxic, free of synthetic fragrances, and smells like eucalyptus.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.70.