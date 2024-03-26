If You’re Looking To Update Your Bedroom Here Are 23 Products To Start With

1. An 1800-thread-count microfiber sheet set that'll make your bed way more luxurious than ever before. The deep pockets on the fitted sheet will fit pillow-top mattresses and memory foam toppers.
If you're one to suffer from seasonal allergies, then this set is for you! The entire set is hypoallergenic AND fade-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant.
Promising review: "Finally, a set of soft sheets that won't make you sweat on a hot summer day! I have been through countless sheets that are crispy, rough, or just too darn small for my pillow top queen, but these are perfect. They have a flannel-like softness without the heaviness, and I did not sweat in them despite the recent humidity. I also love how they fit my monster of a mattress. These fit around all corners without me pulling a muscle stretching them, and they stay in place! I plan on buying another set of these soon." —Bagelbudgie
Get it from Amazon for $30.90+ (available in 18 colors and 13 sizes).
2. A touch-up paint pen you simply fill with your paint color of choice and apply to any imperfections you're trying to cover up.
Slobproof is a woman-owned small biz that sells these genius touch up paint pens!
Promising review: "Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed usable, without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99.
3. And this little bottle of paint touch-up so you can quickly fix chips, cracks, and stains on your walls without having to re-do the whole thing.
This paint is nontoxic, zero VOC, low-odor, and solvent-free, so if you're sensitive to chemical smells, this stuff is A-OK!! What makes this different than the one above? Great question! This bottle is already filled with paint so if it's a neutral color you're trying to cover up or you simply don't have the original jar of paint (or remember what the shade was called), this is great. Whereas the pen above is ideal for more specific paint colors and those who still have easy access to the paint color they need.
Promising review: "This product is excellent. It goes on easily and covers paint scraps very well. I used it on a door frame that had been chipped. Now, the chip is practically unnoticeable. I asked for a sample of colors before buying and received a color chart promptly. I appreciate the customer-friendly attitude of this company." —Educator
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 22 shades).
4. A surface cover that'll transform dressers, nightstands, side tables, and more bedroom furniture and surfaces into beautiful "marble" pieces.
Promising review: "Looks AMAZING. Really easy to use, just make sure you measure and get a piece big enough for your item so you don’t have to line up multiple pieces. Took less than 30 minutes to redo my buffet top from the dark brown granite it used to be." —Brittany renzoni
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
5. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire room re-done by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to Carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
6. An outlet concealer kit complete with a power strip and an 8-foot cord because while you love all your super cool high-tech gadgets, you don't love that their cords stick out like a sore thumb and ruin the aesthetic of your bedroom. Why can't everything just be WIRELESS?!
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have our two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in other styles/lengths).
7. A privacy window film that can block up to 96% of UV rays and reduces up to 79% of glare, which may just help you save a little bit on energy bills! Plus, it looks a little like having your very own stained glass window and creates a beautiful rainbow effect on sunny days. So many reasons to buy this, so just do it already!
Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private. I like the light but needed privacy. Sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —Ashley Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in 11 sizes).
8. A fluffy comforter that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this comforter! It is beautiful in color, as well as super soft and cozy! The price made it super affordable for anyone wanting a great piece of inexpensive bedding. I am so happy with this that I purchased a second one for my daughter, and I am considering a third one. Just love it!!" —Dedewi
Get it from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in four colors and seven sizes).
9. And this faux-fur duvet cover for upgrading your new comforter. Or pair it with a duvet you already own to make your bed a place you'll wanna hibernate in year-round
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 34 colors).
10. Plus! An elegant-looking bed skirt to conceal the space underneath your bed so you can use it as a hidden storage spot.
Not that you need a bed skirt to store things under your bed! This will just help conceal any cluttered messes down there!
Promising review: "I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess I am hiding now that I went up to a king." —Dennis E. Marquardt
Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in 12 colors and 5 sizes).
11. Peel-and-stick wallpaper available in a variety of colors and patterns perfect for waking up boring white walls and making your room feel more like you... fun, of course!
12. Wonder Hangers that'll help you group certain garments together, which in turn makes it easier to find that shirt you know you own, but can't seem to find no matter how many times you look.
It comes with 10 hangers that can hold 5 garments each, 10 if you double them up!
Promising review: "I use these hangers for shirts and tees. They allow me to easily find any shirt in my closet and take up very little space compared to single shirts on single hangers. I can also group shirts together by style or color on a single swivel hanger. I am now able to hang additional items in my closet without crowding. I bought this in white and the edges are smooth." —CAGH
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors and a pack of 24).