41 Products That Do *Exactly* What They Say They Will

1. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
3. A hairpin designed to do the work of 20 (yes, 20) bobby pins. Not only will make it quicker to achieve your desired hairstyle, but it'll also help keep it in place.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $8.79.
4. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye, little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
Emma owns this toothbrush and loves it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.39.
5. A pair of stove gaps so you can finally put an end to the annoyance that is grains of rice, tiny produce seeds, and other crumbs falling into the space between your oven and your countertops. It's too small of a space to vacuum things that do fall there, but somehow plenty big enough for them to fall there in the first place. UGH!
Promising review: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." —allycat
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
6. A collagen hair protein treatment that'll help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.47.
7. A shaking alarm clock ideal for those who need a real jolt to get them out of bed in the morning, don't like waking up to the sound of music or annoying ringtones, or have hearing loss and need a solution that doesn't rely on sounds to alert them when it's time to rise and shiiiine.
A lot of reviewers who don't rely on sound to wake them up also swear by the "shaking" alarm, which you can set on its own without volume!
Promising review: "This was bought for a young friend who had taken a new job with very early hours. She was getting in trouble at her new job because she had difficulty waking up to her alarm so very early in the morning. She has stated this alarm clock would 'wake the dead!' The clincher though is the earthquake that occurs under her pillow when the very loud alarm goes off! This alarm clock has fixed her problem and trained her to wake up very early each morning. She hasn't been late (from oversleeping anyway) since she received this clock. Another plus is the terrific retro look and turquoise color of the clock. I recommend this for anyone who has difficulty waking to a regular alarm clock. It is an outstanding product! Thank you!" —Lisa Engle
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A roll of non-slip tape — a genius (and simple) way to create more traction on slippery floors (especially great as we head into the season of tracking snowy shoes into the house).
Promising review: "This save us from many falls. Our stairs are very slippery so we needed something quick. I read the reviews on these and decided to give them a try, I'm so glad I did because they work good. They are easy to install and very easy to clean when needed. I love that they are transparent and don't take away from the beauty of our stairs. I will be buying again and I definitely recommend." —MrsCandiceLee
Get it from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in eight sizes).
10. A hydrating eye cream for minimizing the appearance of eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles/crow's feet. Plus, it's free of sulfates, artificial fragrances and colors, and has a nice rosemary scent.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.35.
11. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors).