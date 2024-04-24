41 Products That Do *Exactly* What They Say They Will

A lot of reviewers who don't rely on sound to wake them up also swear by the "shaking" alarm, which you can set on its own without volume!

Promising review: "This was bought for a young friend who had taken a new job with very early hours. She was getting in trouble at her new job because she had difficulty waking up to her alarm so very early in the morning. She has stated this alarm clock would 'wake the dead!' The clincher though is the earthquake that occurs under her pillow when the very loud alarm goes off! This alarm clock has fixed her problem and trained her to wake up very early each morning. She hasn't been late (from oversleeping anyway) since she received this clock. Another plus is the terrific retro look and turquoise color of the clock. I recommend this for anyone who has difficulty waking to a regular alarm clock. It is an outstanding product! Thank you!" —Lisa Engle

