29 Products Self-Proclaimed Lazy People Swear By

Comes with three! These are PFOA-, and BPA-free, and works well in electric and gas ovens, microwaves, toasters, and can also be used as a grill or baking mat, or pan liner. They're nonstick, reusable, can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "What spurred me on to looking for these was after I tried a new recipe for oatmeal cookies. Even though I used vegetable spray on my cookie sheets, the cookies got stuck — not just a little — I had to chip the cookies off the sheets, hammer and chisel style! The next batches of these cookies I used parchment paper, which worked great, but I'm too lazy and cheap to keep cutting and throwing away the used parchment paper. I would reuse the paper for several batches, but they got to be kind of gross after a while. After cutting these (easily done with a pair of scissors), I have made several batches of the oatmeal and other kinds of cookies, including sticky meringue coconut chocolate chip cookies, and NOTHING has stuck to them! My cookie sheets have not touched water since I've started using them. I've also roasted vegetables on them." —sdjobes

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99.