29 Ingenious Beauty Products To Simplify Your Routine Going Forward

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
2. A TikTok-loved blow-dry spray that boasts decreasing styling time by 50%!!! Not only that, but this stuff may also help detangle, smooth, and reduce frizz, as well as provide thermal protection from your hot tools.
Psst! The brand recommends using this spray on medium to coarse hair types. And for fine to medium hair, try the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Mist!
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened the drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on your hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy), and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides, and the back once. Then I rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes).
3. A mascara removal solution you'll love if the current story of your life is practically fighting with stubborn waterproof mascara at the end of the day. All you have to do is apply this solution to your lashes, and after about two or three minutes, mascara (and eyeliner!) will melt right away.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser, and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Check out our Heroine Make Speedy Mascara Remover review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A magical blush oil that reacts to your skin's pH levels and instantly provides you with a natural-looking flush. Time to break up with whichever blush you were using before this, it simply cannot compare.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free makeup formulated with clean and vegan ingredients — so clean, you can wear it when you sleep!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it, too, because I wanted to see the color change again, and it lasted a really long time for her. The texture was smooth, and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
5. A set of acne patches you can apply over a popped whitehead. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come, and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process, and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars, I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
6. And because we're huge fans of letting hydrocolloid patches solve our problems, may we also recommend these overnight nose strips to help clean out popped zits taking up residency near your schnozz.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling, and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin, I definitely recommend washing your face first and applying it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars, I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
7. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about stopping frizz in its tracks with just a few quick sprays. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
My hair likes to do this fun thing (especially over the summer) where it doesn't stay put after styling. The amount of times I'll flat iron my hair just for it to turn to full curls by the time I get to where I need to be...or I'll curl my hair just for it to turn to some frizzy mess. It's SO frustrating. I've tried pretty much everything. I discovered this back in July and was hesitant because of the price but, out of desperation, made the splurge and I'm so glad I did. My hair ACTUALLY frizzes less with this. I went on a vacation in early August and was so happy that my hair actually kept its style throughout the day (it made taking photos a more enjoyable experience, too). I don't use this much in the winter as my hair actually cooperates with me more when it's cold outside, but the second the warm temps come back, which I hope is soon (because I hate winter), I will be so excited to put this stuff to good use again.
Price: $28 (also available in a travel size)
8. A dry shampoo powder you simply tap onto your roots, shake the excess powder out with your fingertips, style, and be on your merry way. SO easy! Not to mention, thanks to the fact that it's small and a powder (vs. an aerosol), it's easy to pack on trips and bring through TSA or toss in your bag to keep on hand for daytime whereabouts.
Promising review: "I’ve tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I’d have to say this one has been my favorite. My very first time using it, I didn’t know how much to apply and ended up coating my hair with A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY. Trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head, and that’s it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day, and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo. And let’s not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It’s so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." —Thuy
Get it from Amazon for $18.
9. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily no matter the temperature. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.04.
10. A Revlon hot air brush you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game-changer.
Promising review: "I have a lot of hair. A LOT. Like, 'Wow, is that Wookiee over there?' LOTS. I have looked into having a third arm surgically implanted. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me eight minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband in the next room, and in fact, I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in eight minutes. Several more minutes were still lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror. If you struggle with an overabundance of hair as I do, then seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try." —Chris
Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush but others didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
11. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
12. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can save time and hassle during your makeup routine trying to nail a perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "I'm lazy, and I'm also horrible at making each side the same size. This made it so easy to have the perfect-looking 'cat' eyes. Easy to use, and I can wear it all day without it feeling too heavy on my eyes." —Rachel Brewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
13. A makeup remover cloth that only requires WATER to take off your makeup at the end of the day. No wasteful wipes or cotton rounds needed!
Promising review: "This is incredible! I can't believe how well this works! I travel a lot for work and usually take makeup remover wipes because of the liquid restrictions for travel, but they are expensive and heavy. I have been using this cloth all week and LOVE IT! A bit of warm water and everything comes off in a few easy swipes. I am super excited to travel with this. It weighs nothing and rolls up to take very little space. I am ordering another for my mom who also travels. Highly recommend!" —KT
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).