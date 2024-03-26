29 Ingenious Beauty Products To Simplify Your Routine Going Forward

Psst! The brand recommends using this spray on medium to coarse hair types. And for fine to medium hair, try the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Mist!

Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened the drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on your hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy), and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides, and the back once. Then I rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson

Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes).