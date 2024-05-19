32 Inexpensive Travel Essentials You Won’t Regret Buying For Your Next Trip

The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.

Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany, and it handled everything needed — laptop, cellphone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey



Get it from Amazon for $19.99.