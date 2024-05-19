32 Inexpensive Travel Essentials You Won’t Regret Buying For Your Next Trip

1. A TSA-friendly toiletries kit featuring a pack of four travel bottles, two little jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers for transferring creams, one funnel to transfer liquids, one cleaning brush, a set of labels, and a clear pouch to store them all away in. Keeping all of your liquids contained in this kit should help make getting through security a bit smoother.
Promising review: "This is essential for flying! I fly pretty often throughout the year, and after having numerous leakage issues with regular plastic travel containers, I decided to go the silicone route and am so glad I did. I love that this set includes different sizes of bottles and tools to help fill/empty them, so reusing them is a breeze, and there is no wasted product. The variety of colors is great, so I can easily tell apart my toiletries, even without the included labels! Love this set and highly recommend it!" —Hennie S.
2. A universal travel adapter you're gonna be grateful for if your travels involve hopping to various countries that all use different outlets. Now, you won't need to buy and pack different adapters for each country you plan on visiting. Phew!
The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany, and it handled everything needed — laptop, cellphone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
3. A wallet designed to hold all of your important travel documents because every time you're at the airport, you swear you'll have your license, passport, and boarding pass easily ready to show, and every time you're at the airport, you end up fumbling all of those things and holding up the line.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend it to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
4. A portable digital luggage scale because the year is 2024, and it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
Promising review: "Definitely get this if traveling abroad. It really saved us from having to throw things away at the airport last minute. It’s small enough to just pack with you, and you will not regret it." —Lilian
5. An airplane phone mount so you can watch your favorite downloaded shows/movies on your flight — because sometimes the airline doesn't offer your comfort characters on their entertainment menu or worse...there's no television at all.
Promising review: "After a flight last month, I was convinced I needed a phone mount and ran into this. So I bought it. The wild part was that I hadn’t been on another flight yet, and yet I used this gadget every single day. So far, I found this to be durable and can contort to your needs. The different combinations of positions literally allow you to mount and position your device to nearly any position you need it to. I use the iPhone 11 as my device. I mount this on my standup desk at work, at my nightstand to watch movies while in bed, on my treadmill so I could watch something while walking, on a nearby counter as a 'tripod' for my phone, and, of course, as a standalone stand when I’m sitting at a flat table." —Justin E.
6. A pair of compression socks for potentially bringing sweet relief to feet that tend to swell during air travel.
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30,000 miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10- to 15-hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" —J. Beaty
7. A convertible travel pillow you can opt to use as a U-shape around your neck or as a square if you prefer a more traditional pillow style to relax with during your journey.
Promising review: "I traveled extensively with this pillow (four eight-plus-hour flights), and I got more sleep than expected (5–6 hours). It works great for bus rides as well. It also helps you nap anywhere when you turn it into a normal pillow. It doesn't smell either." —Pratik
8. Or a travel blanket and pillow set that's truly a genius solution for cozying up en route to your next destination (as long as you're not the one driving, of course). All you have to do is unzip the pillow and take out the fleece blanket that neatly fits inside it when you're ready to snuggle up. Plus, you can either slide it over the handle of your carry-on OR use the included carabiner to clip it to your backpack or duffel.
EverSnug is a small business that sells travel sleeping care kits.
Promising review: "Became my #1 travel essential. Better than a neck pillow! Made my sleep on the airplane more comfortable. During my three-week trip to the Philippines, I was going from one hotel to another, and some didn’t even provide blankets :/ This became my #1 blanket wherever I slept. And for a 5’3” lady, it covered me from neck to toe, which is perfect. Super warm, too! Extremely thankful I bought this." —Nicole Ann
