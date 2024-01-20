If You're In The Mood For Some Great Before And After Photos, Check Out These 40 Products

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you may wanna part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
This awesome stuff can be used to clean like, a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills, just be sure to do so once they've cooled down! Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A natural tub and tile cleaner that'll help dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits from your shower/bath floors and walls with minimal effort required on your end. Plus, it's non-toxic, free of synthetic fragrances, and smells like eucalyptus.
3. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more.
4. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
5. A water mark remover cloth that'll get rid of those annoying ring-shaped stains on your furniture. You warned your family to use a coaster but, of course, they didn't listen!
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
8. A wood polish and conditioner that'll help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
9. A mold and mildew removal gel for making your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon.
11. Water bottle cleaning tablets for getting your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it. Not to mention the fact that you should only ever consume water from a CLEAN bottle.
12. A stain and odor remover that'll be no match for messes and unpleasant smells left behind by fur babies. An immaculately clean carpet AND a wonderful snuggle buddy? Yes, you can have both!
13. A pumice cleaning stone to scratch away at those — TBH, pretty repulsive — toilet stains without leaving horrid scratch marks in the bowl.
14. A TubShroom that'll collect your hair while in the shower/bath so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it in the first place.
16. A carpet cleaning solution for those whose home deserves a million-dollar-looking floor...for under $20 that is.
17. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.
It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I have very thin, dry, and damaged hair due to constantly dying it blonde. I’ve tried so many hair products and different types of shampoo and conditioners and nothing seems to really help my hair. BUT this stuff literally is magic. I’ve used it three times and I haven’t seen my hair look this good (shiny, healthy, hydrated)." —Nikki Minnis
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
18. A jewelry cleaning pen so you don't have to spend too much time or energy on giving your beloved treasures the shine they deserve.
19. A pet hair roller because everything about our little fluffy friends is absolutely perfect except for the fact that their fur and hair gets on everything we own. But we still love them, right?
20. Some Cosrx pimple patches for probably the easiest solution to pesky acne you've ever stumbled upon. Just take a patch, put it over your pimple, and go about the rest of your day. Yup, it's THAT simple.
21. Houseplant insect traps you can easily to pop into the soil of your houseplants. They work like magnets to catch little buggers who dare to mess with your plant babies.
22. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
23. And a foot file to scrub away at any excess dead skin after using the callus gel.
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could 'maintain' my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.