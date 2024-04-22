BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You're In The Mood For Some Great Before And After Photos, Check Out These 40 Products

    You may or may not find yourself spending the entire day staring at these photos. That's how amazing they are.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you may wanna part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).

    a reviewer photo of a pot before and after using the pink stuff
    www.amazon.com

    This awesome stuff can be used to clean like, a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills, just be sure to do so once they've cooled down! Plus, this is vegan! 

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29.

    2. A natural tub and tile cleaner that'll help dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits from your shower/bath floors and walls with minimal effort required on your end. Plus, it's non-toxic, free of synthetic fragrances, and smells like eucalyptus.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin

    Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in a two- or three-pack).

    3. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house. 

    reviewer before and after showing the product reduce the appearance of skin bumps
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa

    Get it from Amazon for $12 (also available in four, eight, nine, and ten ounces).

    4. A water mark remover cloth that'll get rid of those annoying ring-shaped stains on your furniture. You warned your family to use a coaster but, of course, they didn't listen!

    amazon.com

    Cloth is reusable, and can be used to remove marks on wood caused by water, alcohol, and heat. It can also be used to polish metal and chrome.

    Promising review: "I must admit I ordered this as a last hope. I had a mark on my bedside table that I tried various things to remove, but was totally unsuccessful. I tried this today, and there is NO sign of the mark. It is like brand-new again. I was thrilled with the result and highly recommend it to anyone, but would suggest you try it first to save yourself grief! It is inexpensive in the first place, but to know I can reuse it if necessary on another mark, (hopefully that doesn't occur, but life happens), makes it an even better value." —Kritik

    Get it from Amazon for $6.86.

    5. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too. 

    a reviewer's shower looking dirty
    the same shower now looking cleaner after using wet and forget
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents).

    6. A wood polish and conditioner that'll help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?

    amazon.com

    Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to Carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.64.

    7. mold and mildew removal gel for making your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!

    mold and mildew on a reviewer's bath tub
    after the third treatment, the mold is almost gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    8. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon.

    on top, a reviewer before applying the mascara, and on the bottom, the same reviewer&#x27;s lashes looking naturally long after using the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert

    Get it from Amazon for $4.74.

    9. Water bottle cleaning tablets for getting your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it. Not to mention the fact that you should only ever consume water from a CLEAN bottle.

    on the left, a reviewer&#x27;s water bottle looking rusty and dirty inside, and on the right, the same bottle now looking practically brand new and shiny after using the bottle cleaning tablets
    amazon.com

    Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, all-natural, and environmentally safe. They're individually packaged, and don't require any additional brushing or scrubbing. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.

    Promising review: "In all fairness, I first heard of this product while watching Shark Tank, and their pitch was impressive so I gave the underdog a try. Now, I'm on my fourth reorder. My whole family drinks out of various name brand bottles, coffee mugs, etc. The fact is, they are rarely cleaned because they are a part of our daily lives and they are a pain in the arse to clean, because of the inconvenience that they are not dishwasher-safe or don't fit. The answer is these tablets. They work and they're simple to use." —K.R.

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. A stain and odor remover that'll be no match for messes and unpleasant smells left behind by fur babies. An immaculately clean carpet AND a wonderful snuggle buddy? Yes, you can have both!

    amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31 (also available in a larger size).

    11. A pumice cleaning stone to scratch away at those — TBH, pretty repulsive — toilet stains without leaving horrid scratch marks in the bowl.

    on the left, the inside of a reviewer&#x27;s toilet looking dirty, and on the right, the same toilet now looking clean
    amazon.com

    It's over 40% denser than similar products so it has a longer life! The handle allows you to keep your hands clean while cleaning the toilet. It removes calcium, lime, and hard-water stains using gentle abrasive action, and cleans porcelain fixtures, hard-water stains, pool tile, toilet bowls, barbecues, steel, and stone.

    Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three quantities).

    12. A TubShroom that'll collect your hair while in the shower/bath so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it in the first place.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!

    Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick long dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without one instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).

    13. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

    a before, during, and after photo showing a dog&#x27;s nose looking less chapped with use of the snout soother stick
    amazon.com

    This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    14. A carpet cleaning solution for those whose home deserves a million-dollar-looking floor...for under $20 that is.

    On the left, a pink carpet looking brown and dirty, and on the right, the same carpet now cleaner and entirely pink
    amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business and sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.

    Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three scents).

    15. moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB. 

    reviewer showing what their hair looks like before using the treatment
    the same reviewer's hair looking shiny and healthy after using the treatment
    www.amazon.com

    It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!

    Promising review: "I have very thin, dry, and damaged hair due to constantly dying it blonde. I’ve tried so many hair products and different types of shampoo and conditioners and nothing seems to really help my hair. BUT this stuff literally is magic. I’ve used it three times and I haven’t seen my hair look this good (shiny, healthy, hydrated)." —Nikki Minnis

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59.

    16. Or you can try this miracle hair mask that has tons of glowing reviews from folks with type 3 and 4 hair! Its raw honey and olive oil formula help to nourish dry, damaged, and color-treated hair, as well as reduce scalp itchiness.

    reviewer before and after photo of their natural hair after using the hair mask
    amazon.com

    Tgin is a Black woman-owned small business based in Chicago!

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." —dcdaigle

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    17. A jewelry cleaning pen so you don't have to spend too much time or energy on giving your beloved treasures the shine they deserve.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this Diamond Dazzle Stik...*oh my goodness*! After one use my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance!" —liltreeclimber

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    18. A pet hair roller because everything about our little fluffy friends is absolutely perfect except for the fact that their fur and hair gets on everything we own. But we still love them, right?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20 pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors).

    19. Some Cosrx pimple patches for probably the easiest solution to pesky acne you've ever stumbled upon. Just take a patch, put it over your pimple, and go about the rest of your day. Yup, it's THAT simple.

    a series of photos showing a reviewer&#x27;s pimple going down with use of the pimple patch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have no idea how these things work, but they do! I have bad under-the-skin pimples sometimes that hurt and leave scars. These help so much in reducing pain and inflammation. I’ve noticed they work the best when the pimple has started to come up. I even use them after I pop a pimple, and it gets the excess pus out as well. Must buy! They are comfortable. I usually put them on after I wash my face at night and I sleep with them on until the morning." —Abe

    Get a pack of 96 patches from Amazon for $12.59.

    20. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.

    reviewer before photo showing callused heel
    reviewer after photo showing their heel is callus-free
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.