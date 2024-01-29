34 Home Products I'd Like To Take A Moment To Introduce You To

Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!

Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig



Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in two colors).