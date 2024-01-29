34 Home Products I'd Like To Take A Moment To Introduce You To

1. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's 2024 and it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf.
Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in two colors).
2. A stationary vacuum you can basically think of as a the coolest dust pan in the world. Clean floors have never been so easy to achieve.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in six colors).
3. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A toilet seat handle for anyone who gets the ick simply thinking about having to lift/close the toilet seat before using the restroom. Doesn't matter who you live with, it's YUCKY.
Lifty Loo is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.
Promising review: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." —SK
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.97 (available in two colors).
5. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A genius digital alarm clock with two USB ports for juicing up your devices AND a 5-minute snooze function. This means that when you inevitably go to hit snooze after your initial alarm sounds in the morning, the clock will sound off every five minutes until you turn the snooze function off. 2024 is the year your clock finally holds you accountable when you say "Just five more minutes."
Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." —Tanitha Gaither
Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in six colors).
7. An air fryer cheat sheet so you can easily figure out cooking times and temperatures and learn helpful tips and tricks without ever having to pull up Google.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. FRANK SMITH
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five styles).
8. Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer. In turn, this will help ensure that your sheets, and the other items that frequently get caught in them, come out cleaner. I don't know about you, but I'm all too familiar with finding a soaking wet sock or shirt caught in the crevices of my bed sheets and having to put them back in the dryer and it's SO.VERY.ANNOYING!
If you watch Shark Tank, then this product may look familiar to you! Kevin and Lori both made offers, but the founder picked Mr. Wonderful. These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and not only did my sheets NOT wad up, but they also came out of the dryer feeling fresher, more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A dishwasher magnet so there's no more mistaking if the dishes inside the appliance are clean and ready to be taken out or still need to be run through a cycle.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five styles).
10. A set of double-sided shower rings for hanging your liner on one end and your curtain on the other. Now if you need to change either of these, you don't have to disassemble the whole thing.
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not anymore! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors).
11. Cleaning K-Cups that'll serve as the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in like you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, run a water-only cycle, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising review: "These cleaning K-Cups work like magic. So easy a monkey can do it, LOL. No bad smell when cleaning. Coffee tasted great after using one of these cleaning cups." —KIMBERLY R.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A SwitchBot — a super cool gadget to turn an appliance or light switch in your home into a smart device. What could be better than getting out of bed and walking into your kitchen to your morning java already brewed for you? Nothing, that's what.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed, and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).