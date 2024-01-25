1. A rain glass treatment to repel rain water so you can drive in storms with peace of mind because you can actually see the road ahead clearly.
Promising review: "I had a cheap, untempered windshield, which was awful in the rain. A friend of mine from college recommended Rain-X and I was shocked at the difference. I applied it with a soft rag and sat there wondering if it was even on properly. I trusted the system and then later that night took my car out for a drive; it rained while I was out and the difference was instantly noticeable. Before, when using my wipers, streaks would obscure my view so much that any lights would make driving in the rain hard. Now, the droplets don't smear and smaller ones sometimes just roll off. It's pretty great." —Alison J. Gong
Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
2. A windshield cover because leaving the house in the winter is bad enough, but add having to scrape snow and ice off your car into the mix? Crying just thinking about it.
Plus, it's heat-resistant so whenever summer eventually come back around, you'll be able to get into your car without your leather seats burning your skin.
Promising review: "This is the best thing I could have ever bought! I bought one for myself, my mom, and my sister. New England just got slammed with a Nor'easter, and let me tell you...this thing works! It only took about five minutes to put on my car, and like five seconds to get it off this morning. No snow or ice anywhere on the wiper well or windshield. I highly recommend this!" —Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $28.95.
3. A front seat cover for when you wanna bring your furry friend along for the ride but don't want their fur sticking onto your gorgeous leather seats.
Promising review: "No worry about dirt, dander, or claw marks on my car anymore! Used it for several days while car traveling with my husky, and it worked perfectly. Finally found something durable to protect my car, so I can drive anywhere with my buddy. This was just what I needed, and I couldn't be happier." —kyra
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in black or gray).
4. An all-purpose car cleaner that'll have the inside of your car looking as good as the day it looked when you first got it. This means you can enjoy drives with a fresh, new car feeling and easily tackle messes when you get home, too!
Check out CarGuys Super Cleaner deep dive!
Promising review: "I have used every product that you can find on the shelves of your local store. When I sprayed the cleaner on the light beige interior of a 25-plus-year-old car, the interior turned to its original color. After years of detailing, I had assumed at this point, the color was set and that's it — not with this stuff. While cleaning it I literally said out loud, 'No way, no way,' because I was in disbelief at how amazing it worked, and the results are in the compliments I receive from friends." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
5. And on a similar note, a waxer/polisher for restoring your vehicle's exterior to a condition even the dealership would be jealous of.
Features a comfortable, two-handle design so your arms don't get tired while using. Includes a 6-inch random orbit waxer/polisher and one foam applicator bonnet. Runs on a random orbit at 4,400 orbits per minute.
Promising review: "This little buffer did a great job on the clear coat on my car. My car is black, so any little scratch in the paint really stands out. This buffer brought the mirror finish back. I used this for hours on end and it never got hot, which surprised me for how inexpensive it is." —Benjamin
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
6. A car seat gap filler so you can prevent things like your phone, spare change, and food remnants from slipping between the seats and staying there...forever.
Promising review: "I own a 2017 Ford Explorer with black interior and these look and work great. I installed them and have never needed to adjust them and I don't even realize they're there now. They were very easy to install. My seat adjusts every time I get into the vehicle due to the memory seat settings and there has never been an issue with the Drop Stop shifting or needing readjustment. Very satisfied and I'm a tough customer." —Roni M.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A monogrammed organizer to ensure snacks, drinks, and any other items you may need to keep on hand stay nice and orderly in your trunk.
Southern Touch is a small biz based in Lexington, South Carolina that sells adorable monogrammed goods!
Promising review: "Item was exactly as hoped! Trunk organizer was very well made and embroidery looked great!" —Lynnette Brooks
Get it from Southern Touch on Etsy for $39.99.
8. And on the subject of keeping noms nearby, you'll wanna keep a little trash can in your vehicle that'll allow you and your passengers to easily dispose of wrappers and empty drink pouches.
If you don't want to keep the trash in plain sight, keep it in your trunk until you're ready to use it for road trips or after school carpools with your hungry kiddos and their friends!
Promising review: "Love it! It's great to have a trash can in the car that's not a total eyesore. I love that it's waterproof, so I don't have to buy bags for it. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for my boyfriend's car." —Ashley A. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four designs).
9. A car cache for when you need to bring your purse with you and want to keep it on the center console without it taking up your arm rest space, falling into the backseat, or making whoever is in the passenger seat hold it for you. You can also use this to help prevent your fluffer in the back seat from trying to climb their way up front while you're driving.
Promising review: "Um, holy grail! My purse has always taken up my passenger seat. If I have a passenger, it's sitting next to me in the driver's seat. I have a large LV bag that doesn't have a zipper to close it up. Any time I would brake even a tiny bit harder than usual, everything would go sliding off to the floor if I didn't mom-arm it. I got so sick of picking up the contents of my purse (I live in SoCal and drive A LOT). I saw this in a random article on FB, read the glowing reviews, and bought it immediately. YOU GUYS, this is AMAZING! It keeps my purse in place and doesn't slip out on either side. It took all of two minutes to install. LOVE!" —MsJoy
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband that claims to ward off motion sickness and nausea, minus the drowsiness side effect found in most nausea medications.
These are great if your loved ones or friends are going to be a passenger in your car but don't do so great with motion. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I have bought this for the third time. Not only is it a great idea, I wear them 24 hours a day seven days a week. I suffer from extreme vertigo and having these on I have no vertigo whatsoever. They say not to wear them all the time, but I say if it works, do it!" —C51
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.52.
11. A universal cleaning gel perfect for getting rid of the crumbs, pet hairs, and dust you just know are gonna accumulate over time. Messes happen, this is gonna at least make it fun and easy to handle them!
Promising review: "I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair, and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." —Kimberly
Get it from Amazon for $7.89.
12. A keychain car escape tool you should keep handy in case of an emergency. We hope you don't find yourself in it, but we want you to be prepared just in case.
Promising review: "It's really smart to make this product small enough to put onto a keychain. I chose to hang it from my rearview mirror because, in a crash, with the airbag deployed, I imagine it would be difficult to reach the ignition, but easier to reach the device hanging from the mirror. It's small enough to be unobtrusive. I don't even notice it there. We tested it on a block of wood, as suggested by another review. It worked perfectly. The price is good, too." —TL in SB
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in three colors).
13. A car vent face mask holder to provide an organized, clean space to keep masks. This is gonna be especially useful when it comes to making stops at the gas station, rest stops, and food breaks.
ArchersDesignShop is a small business based in Indianapolis that sells 3D-printed goods for your car so that belongings like face masks and sunglasses are in a tidy area, rather than strewn on the seats, floors, or worse...in hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "Very handy. Before I’d been either putting my mask on the seat next to me (where it’d promptly slide to the floor) or hanging it from my mirror and getting annoyed with it. These little clips solved that problem! Now I have a place to hang my mask that doesn’t bother me — love it." —Sparky
Get it from ArchersDesignShop on Etsy for $3.60 (available in four colors).
14. Blind spot mirrors that'll be useful if your travel plans involve you having to parallel park (ugh) somewhere. Now, you'll be able to spend less time ensuring your vehicle is close enough to the curb and more time doing whatever it is that subjected you to the horrors of parallel parking.
Can you tell I REALLY dislike parallel parking?!
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four shapes).
15. A car phone holder for an easier and safer way of looking at your phone's GPS. Looking down means completely taking your eyes off the road, a major NO-NO!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this phone car mount. Incredibly secure hold not only on the dashboard, but also with my phone. I like that it has an opening at the bottom so that I can run my USB charging cord to the phone when my phone is mounted. I tried the vent one, but the mount wouldn't stay in the vent. The CD kind was not an option for my car. Plus, this holder's ability to pivot 225 degrees made all the difference. I can keep it in eyesight without it taking up too much of my vision out." —crimscrem
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
16. A digital tire gauge to make checking your tire pressure easy peasy lemon squeezy, especially if you're someone who knows, like, nothing about cars except for how to drive them.
The digital display shows the exact reading, so no guesswork involved! It has a simple push button control to turn on, and it automatically shuts off after 30-40 seconds to save the batteries.
Promising review: "Works well, the batteries last a while. Easy to use and understand for someone that doesn’t know much about tires or cars. But at least I can fill my tires to the correct amount now!" —Palwinder sagha
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).