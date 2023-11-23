They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That Is Absolutely The Case With The Before And Afters For These 25 Hair Products

Promising review: "I have a lot of hair. A LOT. Like, 'Wow, is that Wookiee over there?' LOTS. I have looked into having a third arm surgically implanted. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me eight minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband in the next room, and in fact, I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in eight minutes. Several more minutes were still lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror. If you struggle with an overabundance of hair as I do, then seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try." —Chris

Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush but others didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.

