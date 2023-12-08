27 Gifts To Get The Person Who’s Hosting You For A Holiday Dinner That They’ll Actually Be Able To Use At Said Dinner

1. A marble wine chiller for ensuring that bottle of white they were excited to serve to their guests stays chilled throughout the evening. Now they can focus on having a good time and not sticking the bottle back in the fridge after each pour.
Promising review: "This simple but heavy-duty marble cooler looks great and does the job of keeping white wine chilled. I put it in the fridge for an hour or less before opening a white or rosé wine, and the bottle stays cold a long time. It's made from an elegant marble so it's not only great looking, but it also does what it's intended to do: chill wine." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
2. TableTopics, a box of cards filled with thought-provoking questions your host is sure to love if they got a little bold with the dinner invite list this year and have a whole buncha family and friends coming over with zero common interests. These cards are here to help save those moments of awkward silence and maybe even form some new friendships!
Promising review: "I bought this set after having received the 'dinner party' edition as a gift. It is a great icebreaker at any gathering. I took my 'dinner party' set to a holiday gathering to share some fun conversations. It was an instant hit. So I have purchased this original set for our hostess on that evening. The nice thing is that it isn't a game that demands scoring or a specific time. It is simply conversation starters." —Teej
Get it from Amazon for $25 (check out all the editions).
3. Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, a recipe book that'll give them inspo for creative cocktails and bar bites based off of literary classics.
Promising review: "I was surprised how many recipes are in this and they all are literary. I liked it enough to buy two copies, one for me and one for a gift. This would make a good gift for a person that enjoys a cocktail or for a literary person. Very fun idea!" —K. Carpenter
Get it from Amazon for $13.60.
4. A set of geometric trays they can stack together or use separately. These make for super pretty serving plates. And! When the holiday season is done, they can use these for other purposes, like holding jewelry or other random trinkets.
Promising review: "I can’t explain how satisfying it is to explore all the different possible configurations of these trays. They fit together perfectly in so many positions. I can think of endless ways to organize all my small jewelry and other little trinkets. Big fan!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $9.88.
5. A veggie chopper that'll make ridiculously quick work of dicing up ingredients for salads, garnishes, or another bowl of dip.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
6. A charcuterie board so they can put on a yummy assortment of cheese, meat, fruit, crackers, jams, and other goodness in style.
This is a set that comes complete with four bowls (perfect for accompaniments like fruit, nuts, and jams) and a four-piece knife set.
Promising review: "It really is beautiful! The packaging is super elegant! The wood is nice and thick. The ceramic dishes are generous in size, and four was really enough for the kalamata olives, pickled onions, roasted peppers, and black olives. All three cheeses fit nicely in the center. The utensils worked very well, and storing them inside was a nice touch. The magnetic closure worked well. Overall, we really liked it, and will use it each time we have an 'appetizer meal.' It is beautiful as well as practical!" —Mona
Get it from Amazon for $39.86.
7. A high-quality Our Place pan designed to replace 10, that's right, 10 pieces of cookware — this thing braises, sears, steams, strains, sautés, fries, boils, bakes, serves, and stores all in one. It also comes with a spatula, AND it's ridiculously easy to clean. Use this pretty pan to cook up/transport your delicious contribution to the meal and gift them their new fave kitchen addition all at the same time!
This features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit!
Promising review: "Love my new Always Pan. Heats and cooks evenly, it's the perfect size, very versatile, and cleans up like a breeze! Couldn't be happier with my purchase." —Wendy H.
Shipping info: Orders generally take 2–7 business days for delivery. Free standard ground shipping applies to orders over $50.
Get it from Our Place for $95+ (available in 10 colors and 3 sizes).
8. A cocktail machine that'll turn their home into the best bar in town. All they have to do is insert a cocktail pod, fill a bottle with the liquor to match, choose the cocktail strength, push a button, and enjoy! Every guest is going to be impressed by their five-star bevvy.
Promising review: "When I first caught wind of the Bartesian premium cocktail machine, my first thought was does anyone actually need this gadget? But after trying it for myself, I can say the answer is a firm YES, and here's why. I love making cocktails at home, and while I'm no bartender, I feel very comfortable shaking a spicy margarita, stirring a negroni, or whipping up a Pisco sour. But making craft cocktails at home requires many (often expensive) ingredients, bar tools, time and effort. With the Bartesian though, you can make fancy drinks with the click of a button — literally. Once you turn the Bartesian on, it prompts you to insert a cocktail capsule. The smart gadget recognizes the cocktail you're trying to make and will ensure you've placed the proper spirit in the bottle (I know, it's mind-blowing). Next, it prompts you to choose your cocktail strength (there's even a mocktail option), and to place a glass with ice underneath the spout. Next, the Bartesian will start pouring your craft cocktail. The whole process takes about 20 seconds and it's all very exciting. With many bars closed and people quarantining or feeling hesitant about going out to eat, this gadget allows you to make professional-quality cocktails at home." —Hannah Loewentheil, BuzzFeed Editor
Get it from Amazon for $294.98.
9. A wine aerator to enhance the flavor of the wine they're pouring just by simply pouring it. All they have to do is pop it into the bottle of vino! Their guests are going to be SO impressed thanks to you!
I bought this for my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift a few years back, and I'll be honest, I've gotten a lot more use out of it. It's so easy to use, I didn't even have to glance at the instructions, and, I mean, come on, when you're in the mood to kick back and sip a glass of pinot at the end of a long day, who feels like reading a manual? Not I! You literally just twist the pourer onto the decanter, stick the decanter spout into the bottle, and then pour into your glass. It's cool because you can literally see the bubbles forming at the top from it being aerated. I did a taste test to see if I could actually tell the difference or if this was just a phony claim...and it works. It really, actually works. It uses an air intake system to ensure an optimal amount of oxygen!
Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my mom. She opened it yesterday and we used it to aerate our wine for the rest of the day. Easy to use, and the wine tasted fantastic! We did a little taste test with nonaerated wine straight from the bottle versus wine from the same bottle poured through this aerator and there was a noticeable difference. Can't beat it for the price." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
10. An assortment of winter-themed macarons that'll be the hit of their shindig when dessert time rolls around. These babes are SO cute and SO delicious. The ultimate combo for a sweet treat.
Izzy Macarons is a woman-owned small business based in Jersey City, New Jersey selling a delicious and way-too-cute-to-eat assortment of French macarons in various colors and shapes like pizza, farm animals, and Winnie the Pooh.
Shipping info: Shipping is free. Orders are expected to arrive within 1–2 weeks of purchasing. Check listing for estimated delivery window.
Get them from Izzy Macarons on Etsy for $38+ (available in two sizes).
11. A silicone tray great for storing leftovers like soup and keeping them fresh in the freezer until they're ready to heat up and enjoy!
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "It actually works! Fantastic. Stores 1 cup in each section. Now I want bowls too for leftovers. I'm going to try using them for ice cream portion control." —MARGARET HANDLER
Get a set of two from Amazon for $34.99 (available in three colors).
12. A bottle/jar opener because there are just SO many things to keep track of when hosting a holiday meal and wrestling open beverages and condiments should not be one of them. The best part is it goes underneath their cabinets so it won't take up valuable kitchen space.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. Saw it on TikTok, haha! I struggle to open things and this uses minimal effort. You wouldn't know it's under my cabinet." —Carrie Comer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A super cool food smoker that'll make them feel like they're treating their guests to a five-star restaurant experience — and since you'll be at the meal, this gift is a major win for you, too!
This product includes applewood and hickory seasonings.
Promising review: "This works great, especially if you're trying to get that grilled flavor in an apartment. Now I have a hickory-smoked kitchen. Keeps everything well concentrated. I managed to give smoke flavor to four steaks in two batches without setting off any fire alarms, so it's a win in my book." —Jennifer Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.