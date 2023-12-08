27 Gifts To Get The Person Who’s Hosting You For A Holiday Dinner That They’ll Actually Be Able To Use At Said Dinner

I bought this for my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift a few years back, and I'll be honest, I've gotten a lot more use out of it. It's so easy to use, I didn't even have to glance at the instructions, and, I mean, come on, when you're in the mood to kick back and sip a glass of pinot at the end of a long day, who feels like reading a manual? Not I! You literally just twist the pourer onto the decanter, stick the decanter spout into the bottle, and then pour into your glass. It's cool because you can literally see the bubbles forming at the top from it being aerated. I did a taste test to see if I could actually tell the difference or if this was just a phony claim...and it works. It really, actually works. It uses an air intake system to ensure an optimal amount of oxygen!

Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my mom. She opened it yesterday and we used it to aerate our wine for the rest of the day. Easy to use, and the wine tasted fantastic! We did a little taste test with nonaerated wine straight from the bottle versus wine from the same bottle poured through this aerator and there was a noticeable difference. Can't beat it for the price." —Amazon Customer

