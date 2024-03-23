Not To Sound Cheesy, But These 48 Genius Products Are So ~Gouda~ At Solving Problems

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone, and I have a white sink again!" —Courtney Foltz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box, but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through it, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair, which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up, and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product. I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
3. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well — it is not difficult to get to the root of the weed and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
4. A handy grape cutter to quarter grapes and grape tomatoes quickly so you can spend less time snack-prepping and your little one can spend more time enjoying!
Promising review: "Love this grape cutter. It's small enough to fit in any drawer and sharp/sturdy enough to cut up various things. I have used it for not only grapes, but cherry tomatoes, strawberries, already pitted cherries, and blueberries. It's easy enough for my toddler to use, too." —Seth Haderlie
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in two colors).
5. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want but truly deserve.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients, and it has made my job so much easier and less time-consuming." —Diamante Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips are required!
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
7. A moisture meter that makes it super simple to tell when your flora bbs (both indoors and outdoors) are in need of a drink!
Promising review: "I never had one of these before, but now I will never go without one. It is super simple to use and extremely accurate. I highly recommend it to new plant lovers and even older ones." —Tamie Murillo
Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).
8. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e., length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
10. Erase-A-Hole, a repair putty to help fill holes and cracks in the drywall. Whether the hole was put there by you, the resident that lived there before you, or the thumbtack that held up your favorite band poster, this stuff will save the day.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! It’s super easy to use, and it flawlessly removes anything from nail holes to larger drywall anchor holes. Bonus that my walls are white and I can even get away with not repainting if I do a clean job! I hope they never stop making this stuff." —bookworm
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans gunk and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
I moved into a new apartment in September, and one of my favorite things (that I didn't have in my previous apartments but had in my parents' house growing up) is a garbage disposal. Finally being free of having to clean out sink strainers of nasty little food bits has been quite the joyous occasion. But, with that comes the increase of not-so-yummy smells emanating from my sink area. I've put this foaming cleanser in so many posts I've written, so I decided to buy some to keep on hand when I moved, and my goodness...I LOVE THEM! They are seriously so quick and easy to use. And they actually work!!! I clean out my disposal on a weekly basis now with these. I highly recommend it if you also have a garbage disposal!!
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
12. A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose. Between cold winter air and allergy season around the corner, this little under-$5 solution may just help you out.
Reviewers say this is also helpful if you use CPAP machines or fly (it helps deal with dry air on a plane).
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.