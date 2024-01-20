Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    The Only Thing More Genius Than The People Who Invented These 33 Pet Products = Anyone Who Buys Them

    If your pet could speak, they'd thank you for buying these.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.

    a reviewer photo of a stain on their rug
    the same rug now completely clear of the stain
    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Get it from Amazon for $19.16.

    2. A cat dancer toy so your furry friend can spend hours jumping, chasing, and well...dancing around as it plays. Not to mention, as a cat owner, you're in for a real treat watching them play with this. Get ready to smile, laugh, and take some epic photos.

    a reviewer's cat looking at the toy
    a reviewer's cat looking like its dancing/standing while playing with the toy
    Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go wild. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I've never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    3. pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!

    gif of a reviewer using the pet hair roller
    reviewer before and after photo of a chair covered in fur and no longer covered in fur after using the pet hair roller
    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    4. An oatmeal paw butter for relieving dry/cracked paws and noses. This can be used on both cats and dogs, is totally safe to consume if they lick it, and reviewers say it smells DELICIOUS. 

    reviewer photo of the jar of oatmeal paw butter
    reviewer photo showing their dog's paws before and after using the paw butter and how well it works
    Promising review: "The smell was amazing! Even my pickiest didn’t mind having this on his paws and he hates a lot of smells. It melts in quickly and leaves the paws soft and smooth. It does leave grease tracks on the floor so I wouldn’t use this on my carpet — I try to keep them to the tile until the paw butter absorbs into their paw. The product works well and smells good." —Jayme M

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. An automatic pet feeder to prevent begging, hungry eyes from interrupting your day-long 100th Netflix watch of Selling Sunset.

    bunny eating out of an automatic feeder
    Promising review: "I bought three of these and now my kitties no longer wake me up in the wee hours of the morning. I'm also able to feed them when at work or away for an unexpected duration." —Brian Krueger

    Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in two sizes and with or without a camera).

    6. A dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.

    Before photo of a dog's yellow tooth and inflamed gum
    The same dog's tooth and gum, which is not inflamed anymore
    Promising review: "I have to say I am amazed by this product. My dogs love the taste and the plaque is coming off of my older dog's teeth. My puppy didn't have any and I am hoping this will keep it off. You can see the plaque in the water bowl. I was skeptical but it is working. Not sure if it will take it all off but I am amazed that it is taking off what it has." —Kathleen Wal

    Get it from Amazon for $20.

    7. Or a vanilla-mint toothpaste that'll make teeth brushing a more seamless experience for both you and your fluffer — they're gonna like the taste and you're gonna like that it doesn't have the same yucky scent meat-flavored pet toothpastes typically have.

    Before photo of reviewer's dog with dark brown stains on the base of the dog's tooth
    The same tooth looking much cleaner thanks to the toothpaste
    Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this stuff really works! For years I put off brushing my dog's teeth, thinking it was ridiculous. I didn't see how you could brush a dog's teeth thoroughly enough to make any difference. Then, after putting my dog through an anesthetized procedure to clean his teeth and being out several hundred dollars, only six months later the plaque was already building up to levels where the vet was saying his teeth needed to be cleaned again. I tried everything else hoping to spare him the stress of the anesthesia and my pocketbook the cost of the procedure. My vet recommended this product, and I figured, 'What do I have to lose?' My vet explained that it's not the physical action of brushing the teeth that's important, because this toothpaste has enzymes that break down the tartar, so you just need to smear it around the teeth. I started brushing his teeth daily and very quickly noticed an improvement. His teeth have been cleaner and cleaner the longer I use the product. Along with an antler to chew on, his teeth are looking very clean and healthy and he got a good checkup from the vet at our last visit!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.41 (available in three flavors).

    8. A nail grinding tool for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.

    before photo of a dog's overgrown nails next to an after photo of the same dog's shorter nails that have been ground down
    Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical with this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after the continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in six colors).

    9. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.

    on the left, a dog paw with long nails labeled
    a gif of a dog scratching the file board
    ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy

    ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs! 

    Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a noninvasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg

    Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).

    10. cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.

    Reviewer's before and after showing the spray dramatically reduced their cat's dander
    Promising review: "I was really skeptical about this but I thought I would give it a try because my cat's dandruff looked like she had snow on her back. I’ve used this twice and her coat is very shiny and soft now with little to no dandruff. I will say the spray noise does freak her out so I have to do it quick before she runs off." —Rachel Patterson

    Get it from Amazon for $10.96.

    11. An self-cleaning litter box so your purr-fect bestie's potty break is odor-free, and you don't have to change the litter or scoop 💩 until the tray is full!

    top down photo of the box showing the purple crystal litter inside and a kitten standing on the side
    Each litter box comes with a pre-portioned package of litter that you pour into the tray. It will start cleaning 20 minutes after it's detected that your cat has left the box. When the tray is full, simply remove it and dispose of it.

    Promising review: "Admittedly, I am a lazy cat owner. I hate taking the litter out every day. This is a dream. I have one cat and I change this once every month. Very limited smell (I use the purple crystals). This is the only thing I’ve ever reviewed on Amazon because it’s THAT worth it. Worth every penny to not take the trash out every single day. My cat adapted perfectly and he’s picky as can be. Everyone needs this. Literally everyone." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in three styles).

    12. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

    reviewer's dog before using the snout soother stick
    the same dog's nose now clear of crust after using the snout soother stick
    reviewer holding snout soother stick with dog in the background
    This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    13. portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.

    a tan suede recliner covered in dark black stains
    the same recliner with all the stains removed and the fabric looks clean again
    Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $115.99.

    14. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy. Not only does this come equipped with the essentials needed to make your fluffy friend look and feel great, but the shaver boasts being nice and quiet — a real win if the sound of loud shavers (looking @ you, professional pet salons) scare your little cutie pie. 

    Reviewer photo of a dog pre and post shave showing how efficient the clippers are without hurting the dog
    Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors).

    15. And a wall-mounted groomer toy if you have a cat because it allows your kitty to enjoy all the scritches while the brush removes and collects their loose hair. 

    a photo of a reviewer's cat rubbing its face against the self groomer
    Plus, this comes with some catnip so you can lure your cat into using it! 

    Promising review: "So far so good. Our wee kitty does get a bit violent about her catnip, but once she gave up trying to get into the catnip chambers, she immediately started scratching her chin and cheeks with it. She sometimes has trouble grooming herself just because her fur is so long, so I'm hopeful this will help make her job easier." —Challenger2060

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    16. Foldable pet steps that'll make it easier for your buddy to join you on the couch or in bed for ALL the cozy snuggle sessions. 🤗

    a dog next to the pet steps
    Promising review: "I bought this for my Yorkie mix puppy after he sprained his paw ju