The Only Thing More Genius Than The People Who Invented These 33 Beauty Products = Anyone Who Buys Them

1. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought these because I saw them advertised on TikTok and I am very pleased with the results. Previously, I have only ever used Crest whitening strips, which work, but are much more of a hassle than these whitening pens. Also, the pens are way cheaper than the Crest strips but still get the job done. I will be buying more of these in the future!" —Andrea
2. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
3. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
4. An AHA body scrub for buffing away red bumps on the skin's surface. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like an at-home microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost.
5. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, help brighten your skin, and potentially reduce/prevent acne.
6. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
7. A curl spray leave-in conditioner both kiddos and adults will like! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
8. A TikTok-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
9. A water-based, prescription-strength retinoid acne gel that may help not only clear up breakouts, but also potentially prevent new ones from popping up...all without needing an actual prescription.
Before buying this, we do just want to let you know that Differin is a strong acne product and, depending on your skin's sensitivity, you might need to work your way up to daily use. Also! Since this is a retinoid and retinoids can make you more sensitive to the sun, you should make sure you're applying a daily sunscreen while using these product. If you're able to use this at night vs. in the morning, that's awesome — this way your skin has some time to recover at night and hopefully pose less of an irritation risk the next day!
Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
10. And Hero Cosmetics acne patches — simply put one of these little hydrocolloid stickers over a zit, let it sit for a few hours (or overnight!), and then bask in the amazement of the pore-clogging gunk it absorbed when you take it off.
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come, and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process, and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars, I would!" —Amazon Customer
11. A calming cream designed to help soothe skin from conditions like rosacea, post-shave irritation, and even sunburns. It's formulated with guaiazulene and centella asiatica to bring you a sweet combo of hydration and relief.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I've had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I'm completely amazed! I've applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It's got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I've tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer
12. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can cut down on time during your makeup routine trying to nail the perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "I'm lazy and I'm also horrible at making each side the same size. This made it so easy to have the perfect looking 'cat' eyes. Easy to use and I can wear it all day without it feeling too heavy on my eyes." —Rachel Brewer
13. Bio-Oil, a cult-favorite skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A, vitamin E, sunflower, lavender, and chamomile oils.
My colleague Emma Lord swears by this! Here's what she has to say about it:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
