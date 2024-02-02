If You’re A Beauty Beginner, Fret Not — Here Are 30 Easy-To-Use Products And Links To TikTok Videos Showing How To Use Them

1. A TikTok-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22.
2. A wondrously cool lip stain masque that might just make you want to launch your very own beauty influencer career and here's why: when you first apply it to your lips, it starts off blue (and a quite beautiful blue, at that). After letting it set for 10–30 seconds, you simply wipe it away with a damp tissue or towel to reveal a BEAUTIFUL natural lip stain. How can you NOT want to document that process and share with your followers?!
Promising reviews: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 18 shades).
3. A powder foundation at an unbeatable price perfect for newbie foundation wearers or anyone just looking to make the switch from liquid foundation. It provides full coverage, a matte finish, up to 24 hours of wear, AND it'll hold up to water, heat, and sweat (summer will be back eventually, ppl!!!)
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with, I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot and I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 17 shades).
4. A Revlon hot air brush you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game changer.
Promising review: "I have a lot of hair. A LOT. Like, 'Wow, is that Wookiee over there?' LOTS. I have looked into having a third arm surgically implanted. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me eight minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband in the next room, and in fact, I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in eight minutes. Several more minutes were still lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror. If you struggle with an overabundance of hair as I do, then seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try." —Chris
Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush but others didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.
Get it from Amazon for $40.34 (available in seven colors).
5. A daily facial spray that aims to calm irritation and redness with its alcohol-free formula of hypochlorous acid. It's great for using on your face, but can be used all over the body as well AND it has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates vegan and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising reviews: "I’ve struggled with adult cystic acne for a while now! I decided to stop using all my actives and just use the SOS spray and the barrier recovery cream to just see what would happen. I cannot believe what this has done for my skin. I highly recommend! It’s truly been life-changing!" —Julie
Get it from Sephora or Tower 28 for $12+ (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for $28.
6. A hydrating eye stick because it may help reduce dark circles and puffiness — but let's be real, you're mainly gonna want to buy this for the satisfying cooling sensation it'll give your skin and the v cute polar bear.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A cut crease creation kit complete with three shapes of creases to help you find your suitable match, as well as a handle for easy use. You might be an eye makeup beginner, but once you use this kit to create an effortless stunning cut crease, everyone is gonna think you're a true MUA.
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people.
Promising review: "I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." —Melina Wagner
Get it from Crease Piece for $24.99.
8. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $16.
9. A liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line — now don't let the word "liquid" scare you! This cult-fave is ridiculously easy to apply, build upon depending on how light/bold you wanna go, and blends seamlessly. You're gonna love it.
Promising review: "I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok made me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it and will probably end up buying other colors." —AlexaX
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant shades and four matte shades).
10. Or try out this magical blush oil that reacts to your skin's pH levels and instantly provides you with a natural-looking flush. This is a great choice if you are brand new to the whole blush thing and could use a product that takes the guesswork out of figuring out which shade you should buy.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free makeup formulated with clean and vegan ingredients — so clean, you can wear it when you sleep!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
11. An exfoliating toner made with cactus water and hyaluronic acid to deliver a delicious dose of hydration to your skin. It also contains willow bark which can help minimize the appearance of pores. It'll have you singing: "Watermelon Glow, high." 🍉🎵
Promising review: "Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated. I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok, and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases." –APS
Get it from Amazon for $16.