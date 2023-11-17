Skip To Content
    31 Things To Buy At Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

    Reviewers know they're good at full price, so why wait until Black Friday rolls around — the deals are already here.

    Samantha Wieder

    1. An Amazon-famous thickened down jacket for 38% off you'll be extra grateful for whenever you have to leave your warm home and step outside into cold temps. This coat features large pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and comes in an awesome array of colors.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Let's face it, cold weather szn is awful. BUT this jacket does make it a teensy bit better. I finally bought one for myself last year and I'm so glad I did. It's THICC!!! So warm, so cozy, and those pockets? Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique. Be sure to read Orolay down jacket review!

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $99.99 (originally $159.99; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)

    2. And children's version of the coat for 51% off so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't normally spend over fifty bucks for a kids coat, but this was an exception. I own two of the 'Amazon Coats', and I truly love them. They are the best coats I have ever owned. I was happy when they came out with a kid version and in great colors. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up, if you want a couple of seasons wear, I would size up two. Bought for a 6-year-old and the 8/9-year-old fit perfectly, too perfect. Sized up again and I love the fit!" —C. Gillespie

    Price: $68.99+ (originally $139.99; available in sizes 4/5T–11/12 years and 11 colors)

    3. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 31% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 reviewers (wow!) gave 5 stars for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Price: $34.97 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)

    4. A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Price: $47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)

    5. A Graco 4Ever car seat for 27% off designed to provide *10 years* of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions from a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade. And it features TrueShield technology, protecting more against side impacts.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders, which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

    Price: $277.49+ (originally $379.99+)

    6. A handheld mini vacuum cleaner for up to 51% because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your car's 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

    A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
    amazon.com

    Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

    Price: $19.58+ (originally $39.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord)

    7. A Renpho percussion massager for 50% off with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't want a massage?!

    A reviewer holding the massage gun
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L. Johnson

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $119.99; available in three colors and with or without heat)

    8. An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik water flosser for up to 30% off that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good ole water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    9. A bundle of three Blink Mini indoor security cameras for 60% off or a single Blink Mini camera for 43% off. The cameras have motion detection, two-way audio, night mode, and work with Alexa. If you don't want them set up all the time (TBH same) they're easy enough to just set out when you're going to be on vacation or something!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband has dementia and keeping an eye on him anytime of day is #1 priority. It allows me to give him his freedoms to keep routines and choice while I pick up the slack and do what he can no longer do. Let me tell ya while mowing 8.5 acres I can stop, take a break and check on him while I’m in the back 40. The peace of mind is priceless! The ease of installing and setting up the app was worth every penny in our already stretched budget. Don’t hesitate. The app is easy to use for a tech challenged individual. Because my health is also declining I was able to share the system information with our daughter and she checks in on us through her phone. Worth it!" —Debbie Tracey

    Price: $39.98 for the set of three (originally $99.98) or $19.99 for one (originally $34.99)

    10. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for up to 50% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    11. A silicone baking mat set for 28% off so you can finallllllly peel roasted veggies, mini pizza bagels, and baked treats off the pan with ease. Long gone are the days of losing a boxing match just to taste test your freshly baked croissants.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seems to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." —Michelle Daniels

    Price: a pack of three for $10.97 (originally $15.30; available in other pack sizes)

    12. A Vitamix 5200 blender for up to 28% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $394.19+ (originally $549.99; available in three colors)

    13. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    14. A 10-cup Brita water pitcher for up to 41% off because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $31.47+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

    15. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I would have ordered this sooner. It has removed stains that I thought were permanent. When my son moved out, I discovered an old red wine stain under his bedside table that had likely been there for years. No trace of it remains. So easy to use!" —Kristi Rector

    Price: $89 (originally $123.59)

    16. A pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off so you can really drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.

    a reviewer wearing the headphones
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

    Price: $118 (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

    17. A no-touch forehead thermometer for up to 60% off to take your kiddo's temperature (or yours) in a way that's sooo much easier than wrestling a thermometer underneath their tongue and having them sit and wait for the longest minute ever.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99; available in black and white)

    18. A robot mop for 34% off because who really wants to deal with a bucket of sudsy water and an actual mop when you can have a robot you control from your phone do all the work for you?!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.

    Promising review: "I was a little price-leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different, like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner because of this little mop robot." —Christina H

    Price: $299 (originally $449.99)

    19. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for 20% off that'll make your next social gathering one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition. Not to mention, this makes a great stocking stuffer!

    the game box and cards, which have cute illustrations on them
    Amazon

    Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.

    Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99)

    20. An Echo Show 8 for 62% off that'll allow you to take video calls and set meeting reminders, AND can be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also use it to manage other smart devices in your home office. What's not to love?

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Price: $49.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors)

    21. A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives that's 43% off because they'll really dress up your kitchen — and the bonus is they actually are really great knives too! Many reviewers say they cut "like butter."

    Amazon

    This bb comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

    Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

    Price: $39.98 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)

    22. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 36% off, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —Terry Rune

    Price: $39.39+ (originally $61.37; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing)

    23. An iRobot Roomba for 42% off so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.

    Amazon

    This vacuum uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation and vSLAM technology so the robot can map its surroundings around your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. It can clean under beds, sofas, and a variety of hard-to-reach areas. Its high-efficiency filter can catch about 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The vacuum can connect to Wi-Fi, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Download the iRobot Home app here.

    Promising review: "For lazy people! I love my Roomba! I work from home and have two cats that leave hair everywhere! I can start it and let it run on its own while I work. When it’s done, it parks itself and when I get off work I empty the trash bin. I can't say enough about how much I love this thing! Best purchase ever made by me!" —amanda

    Price: $159 (originally $274.99)

    24. Or a Shark vacuum for 55% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $99.99 (originally $219.99)

    25. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    a reviewer photo of the laptop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

    26. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 28% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

    27. A water filtering straw for 50% off that'll remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and certain parasites (including Giardia and cryptosporidium) so you can drink water worry-free while you traverse the wilds.

    image of reviewer using the straw to drink water from a river
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As an avid outdoor enthusiast and traveler, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter has become an indispensable companion on my journeys. This ingenious device has revolutionized the way I access safe and clean drinking water during hiking, camping, travel, and even emergency situations. With its remarkable filtration capabilities and portability, the LifeStraw has truly transformed the way I stay hydrated and prepared in any environment." —Mrs Sunshine

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.95; available in two colors/styles and in multipacks)

    28. Up to 30% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.

    A reviewer showing the back of the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

    Price: $55.65+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

    29. A sleek LED alarm clock for 36% off designed with a mirror face to be an interesting decor piece. It also lets you know that you have three more hours left to sleep when you wake up randomly in the middle of the night.

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Price: $20.95+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)

    30. Lace-up combat boots for up to 39% off that'll surely become your go-to shoe this winter (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $38.93+ (originally $63.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and three styles)

    31. A milk frother for 50% off to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in 47 colors)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.