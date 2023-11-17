31 Things To Buy At Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

1. An Amazon-famous thickened down jacket for 38% off you'll be extra grateful for whenever you have to leave your warm home and step outside into cold temps. This coat features large pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and comes in an awesome array of colors.
3. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 31% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 reviewers (wow!) gave 5 stars for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
4. A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
5. A Graco 4Ever car seat for 27% off designed to provide *10 years* of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions from a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade. And it features TrueShield technology, protecting more against side impacts.
6. A handheld mini vacuum cleaner for up to 51% because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your car's 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
7. A Renpho percussion massager for 50% off with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't want a massage?!
8. An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik water flosser for up to 30% off that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good ole water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!
9. A bundle of three Blink Mini indoor security cameras for 60% off or a single Blink Mini camera for 43% off. The cameras have motion detection, two-way audio, night mode, and work with Alexa. If you don't want them set up all the time (TBH same) they're easy enough to just set out when you're going to be on vacation or something!
10. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for up to 50% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.
11. A silicone baking mat set for 28% off so you can finallllllly peel roasted veggies, mini pizza bagels, and baked treats off the pan with ease. Long gone are the days of losing a boxing match just to taste test your freshly baked croissants.
12. A Vitamix 5200 blender for up to 28% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
13. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.
14. A 10-cup Brita water pitcher for up to 41% off because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.
15. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
16. A pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off so you can really drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.
17. A no-touch forehead thermometer for up to 60% off to take your kiddo's temperature (or yours) in a way that's sooo much easier than wrestling a thermometer underneath their tongue and having them sit and wait for the longest minute ever.
18. A robot mop for 34% off because who really wants to deal with a bucket of sudsy water and an actual mop when you can have a robot you control from your phone do all the work for you?!
19. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for 20% off that'll make your next social gathering one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition. Not to mention, this makes a great stocking stuffer!
20. An Echo Show 8 for 62% off that'll allow you to take video calls and set meeting reminders, AND can be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also use it to manage other smart devices in your home office. What's not to love?
21. A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives that's 43% off because they'll really dress up your kitchen — and the bonus is they actually are really great knives too! Many reviewers say they cut "like butter."
22. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 36% off, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.
23. An iRobot Roomba for 42% off so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.
24. Or a Shark vacuum for 55% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
25. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
26. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 28% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!
27. A water filtering straw for 50% off that'll remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and certain parasites (including Giardia and cryptosporidium) so you can drink water worry-free while you traverse the wilds.
28. Up to 30% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.
29. A sleek LED alarm clock for 36% off designed with a mirror face to be an interesting decor piece. It also lets you know that you have three more hours left to sleep when you wake up randomly in the middle of the night.
30. Lace-up combat boots for up to 39% off that'll surely become your go-to shoe this winter (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).
31. A milk frother for 50% off to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.