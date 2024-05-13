28 Products That Are Downright Weird, But Also Ridiculously Delightful

1. A blackhead remover toy for the mostly oddly satisfying toy you've ever seen. Sure, it's gross as heck, but if you enjoy watching videos of pimples being popped and hooves being trimmed, this toy is probably perfect for you.
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit, and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in 15 styles).
2. A shaved sheep plushie you can love in two different ways — with a zippered wooly coat on or off. Either way, this smiling little cutie is happy to become your new BFF.
Promising review: "I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel. Adorable. Would recommend to everyone." —Aerebys Stare
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. And on the subject of cute toys, banana duck plushie that's impossible to not adore. Hello!!! It's a banana!! It's a duck!! And it's soft and cozy and just waiting to be squished!!!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
4. A bottle of hair mayo (yes, you read that right) that, get this...like real mayo...contains egg (well, egg yolk extract) and is designed to hydrate and smooth hair and help reduce frizz.
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much, and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god, it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good, too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $16.
5. An ice cream ball for making your own frozen sweet treat in the most fun way possible. Guess you could say you'll have a ~ball~ while using this.
You'll need rock salt and ice cream mix to make the ice cream!
Promising review: "This was such a fun purchase. I saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great gift for my nieces and nephew, and it was. We adults ended up having a blast passing the ball and shaking it up with the kids as well. One drawback is that the portion to make the ice cream is kinda small, so I would not recommend it for a large family (or maybe get several)! But otherwise, it’s a fun present, fairly easy to clean, and the instructions are easy to follow. Oh, and the ice cream was DELICIOUS!" —Marina Affo
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
6. A reverse coloring book that comes completely colored in, so your job is to add the outlines and really help bring the images to life! Such an interesting twist on a classic activity!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
7. A jewelry holder for a unique one-of-a-kind way to keep your accessories in an organized one-of-a-kind storage spot.
8. A super cute snail soap dispenser that's so cute, you'll def want to stock up and get one for each sink in your home.
Promising review: "I LOVE this snail. I mean, I knew he was gonna be cute, I was excited to get him in the mail, but the amount of joy he brings my household is ridiculous. This is one of my favorite things about my kitchen, and I have a damn cute kitchen. He isn't incredibly sturdy but he doesn't need to be, and for the price I have no qualms. He doesn't hold much soap at a time but again, he makes us so happy that we literally could not care less. I named him Frank and I smile every time I wash dishes. We even catch ourselves thanking him and saying hi to him now and then. 10/10 just buy the snail." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors, as well as a set of three).
9. Lightsaber chopsticks for ensuring The Force is really with you with every dumpling or piece of sushi you take.
Promising review: "Was so stoked to get these and they’re amazing! Both sets came with pull tabs in them so my batteries are fresh and ready for Chinese nights! Overall they’re very nice." —Becca boop
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two styles).
10. A candle that...get this...smells like a freshly opened can of tennis balls. Unusual scent for a candle? Sure. An undeniably wonderful scent? Yup.
Promising review: "I used to play tennis, and after seeing this candle all over TikTok, I had to try it. It’s a must-have for any tennis player! Brings back nostalgia on the court." —Rufus Jones
Get it from Amazon for $42.
11. A set of giant googly eyes because why wouldn't you want to turn random inanimate objects around your home into little creatures watching your every move? Come on, you have to admit the more you look at them...they look cute.
Promising review: "We got a new oil tank this week in our basement. Our basement is super old and drab, and I wanted to do something fun to liven it up a little. I bought these to have some fun, and I don’t regret a thing. Totally worth it." —E Yaz
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes and several sets).
12. A flexible vase that looks like it'll have as much fun displaying your favorite flowers and faux plants as you will have while finding odd places to display it and ways to position it.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).