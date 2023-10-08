27 Things That’ll Make You Feel Cozy And Warm As The Temps Begin To Drop

1. A faux-fur duvet cover you'll love so much, it'll basically have you hibernating all fall and winter long. See you in the spring?!
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 34 colors).
2. A reviewer-loved knit beanie for keeping your head warm and toasty allllll season long. Plus, it comes in tons of cute colors!
3. A vitamin C showerhead because unwinding at the end of a crisp autumn day with a citrus-scented shower sounds like the most deliciously luxurious experience right about now.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews and that's just being honest, but I saw this on TikTok so I went ahead and made the impulsive decision to buy it and OMG it's changed my life. If you think your house has horrible water pressure, try this out. I had a pretty fancy showerhead before because of aesthetics but the water pressure was so crappy that I wasn't able to use the showerhead properly since it was a 2-in-1 type. I've had a regular showerhead before that. This however, although it doesn't look great, feels great with high water pressure that doesn't feel like a thousand pins sticking at you." —Kim Lee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A milk frother that'll transform coffee drinks into cozy foamy lattes with the quick push of a button. No paying an absurd amount of money at a coffee shop or waiting in line required!
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 44 styles).
5. *Or* a loose-leaf tea infuser for brewing up a mug of your favorite herbal blend in the cutest way possible if coffee isn't your thing.
Promising review: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheap and seems to have been made pretty well. It was a great purchase in my book." —Jesica
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in three colors and with or without a mug).
6. Or a unique and scrumptious hot chocolate bomb that's so pretty, you may never want to take it out of the package. But they're so yummy, so please do. Coffee and tea not your thing? That's cool! Not to mention, they're SO pretty.
Big Bear Chocolates is a small biz based in Spokane, Washington that sells gourmet caramel apples and fresh fudge.
Promising review: After missing the hot chocolate bomb trend last year, I decided that I had to have some this year. It arrived quickly and in perfect condition, and was the perfect size for my mug! It was also one of the best cups of cocoa I've had in a long time and I'm already thinking of getting more." —Ishita Bose
Get it from Big Bear Chocolates on Etsy for $6.89+ (available in 11 flavors).
7. A bath pillow you'll want to add to your cart ASAP so all of your baths are as comfy and relaxing as can be.
Promising review: "My husband and I both enjoy a quiet bath to ourselves at times and having this pillow is so nice. It's so cozy to lay on and we even take it with us if we are staying in a hotel that has a big tub in the room." —Cassandra M.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four options).
8. An oh-so-wonderful cropped puffer jacket bound to make all the other coats you own feel SOOOO JELLY. I mean, it's inevitable you're gonna forget all about them once this arrives on your doorstep, and you're so valid for that.
Promising review: "Oh, I love this jacket. It is awesome. I want to purchase more in other colors. Compliments everywhere I went." —Kemet Soundz
Get it from Amazon for $75.60 (available in women's sizes XS–6XL and eight colors).
9. A fluffy comforter that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into the coziest, most luxurious suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $149+ (available in two sizes).
10. An oversized pullover you're seriously gonna wanna buy in every color and then ignore every other top in your closet this fall. Who needs real clothes when you can just wear sweatshirts 24/7?!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.61+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and 37 colors).
11. And a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers to pair with the sweatshirt above to create the loungewear set of your dreams.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
12. A bottle of pumpkin pie sauce perfect for adding to coffee, ice cream sundaes, and really anything else you can think of so you can enjoy the coziest flavor in all your delish treats.
13. A candle containing notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, and pine that'll help set the mood for cozy days and nights spent inside — which should be all of them.
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned small biz that sells a lovely mix of home goods like candles, mugs, jewelry dishes, and more!
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I’m picky about candles, but this one lived up to all the positive reviews. It is the perfect candle for the holidays — the scent truly is warm and cozy." —Meghan
Get it from Sweet Water Decor on Amazon Handmade for $19.99.