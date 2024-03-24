Skip To Content
    Congrats, You Made It Through Winter: Here Are 29 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To Because You Deserve A Little Reward

    The coldest, most dreary months of the year are behind us. It's time to reward ourselves with sunshine, warmth, and alllllll of the treats.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of warming foot masks formulated with epsom salt, shea butter, and lavender and peppermint essential oils to help bring some potential relief (and warmth) to achy feet. 

    Small pouch with two foot masks in it
    Feet propped up with two metallic foot masks on them
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    My colleague Emma Lord loves these! Here's her review:

    I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days! 

    Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97

    2. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma. 

    image of reviewer holding up the spray bottle
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." —Noel

    Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).

    3. A shoulder bag for tricking everyone into thinking you're actually carrying around a designer purse. We won't tell anyone you got this for less than $30 if you don't. 

    Model holding the strap of a dark green small baguette style purse with gold clasp
    Reviewer holding the white version over their shoulder
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean. It's beyond sturdy and looks very elegant. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great; it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in 11 colors).

    4. A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why and the first reason is because it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport? 

    reviewer holding the water bottle in the white/pink/gray/purple color
    reviewer holding the water bottle in the green/orange color
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in 21 colors and 4 sizes).

    5. And a water bottle holder that'll come in handy when going for walks, running errands, or hanging out with friends so you can keep your hands free to hold more important things (like an ice cream cone). Plus, it also features pockets, which are great for holding cash/credit cards, keys, or any other small items you might need. 

    a lavender colored water bottle-shaped bag with a zippered front pocket and long handle
    Reviewer holding the water bottle on a strap around their shoulder
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very handy when traveling or at the gym! I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise, and several people commented wishing they had one. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." —Judy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 colors). 

    6. A boho-style duvet cover because it's the season of fresh beginnings and spring cleaning, so what better way to celebrate than by giving your bed the trendy upgrade it deserves? 

    An elegant textured comforter set with decorative pillows on a bed,suitable for a cozy bedroom upgrade
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! I got the terracotta color, and it's very pretty. The fabric is soft. It's very easy to use, and the zipper is well-hidden. Extremely satisfied!!!!" —Dawn Lynn

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 11 colors). 

    7. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again, that's how much you'll love them. 

    bag of colorful freeze dried skittles
    close up of the skittles showing where they are split apart from freeze drying
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy. 

    Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely, I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options). 

    8. A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on hand for your next migraine, headache, or just to relieve some oncoming tension. You can freeze it and use it cold or place in the microwave (just make sure it's at room temp first) and use it hot. 

    reviewer wearing the cap across their forehead
    another reviewer wearing the cap over their eyes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Read more about migraine treatments at Mayo Clinic.

    Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life, and I’m almost 50-years-old. As soon as I put this pack on my head, I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’d had. The soft design was really nice, and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five colors).

    9. A book journal complete with room to keep track of your next 80 books. Think of it as Goodreads in physical form and with a lot fewer app glitches. 

    Reviewer holding a book reading journal with a color rainbow nature scene design on the cover
    The colorful inside page showing a log for a book including the information and reader opinons
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals. 

    Promising review: "I love love LOVE this book journal! I’ve been looking for one since last year, and this one caught my eye at the beginning of 2023. I finally decided to bite the bullet and buy it, and I am so glad I did! I would buy this book journal a million times over, I love it!" —Maddie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles). 

    10. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof and come with different silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size. They also happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).

    reviewer holding the rose gold earbuds in their charging case
    model wearing a black earbud
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours. 

    Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in, I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, and the noise cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low, and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise, and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).

    11. A pair of sockless shoe liners because, let's be real, wearing socks with slip-on shoes is quite simply...annoying. But when you combine bare piggies with slip-on shoes for a couple of hours of walking, you get a less-than-pleasant smell coming from your shoes afterward. These liners are here to help!

    White canvas shoe with a floral insole
    Model holding sneakers with pattered flat sock insoles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously love these. I hate wearing socks, and these are so nice in my shoes. Love that they are washable, and the prints are a nice pop of color." —CRC

    Get it from Amazon for $12.16+ (available in two sizes and six styles). 