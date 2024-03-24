Congrats, You Made It Through Winter: Here Are 29 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To Because You Deserve A Little Reward

1. A pack of warming foot masks formulated with epsom salt, shea butter, and lavender and peppermint essential oils to help bring some potential relief (and warmth) to achy feet.
My colleague Emma Lord loves these! Here's her review:
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
2. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
3. A shoulder bag for tricking everyone into thinking you're actually carrying around a designer purse. We won't tell anyone you got this for less than $30 if you don't.
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean. It's beyond sturdy and looks very elegant. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great; it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
4. A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why and the first reason is because it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport?
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
5. And a water bottle holder that'll come in handy when going for walks, running errands, or hanging out with friends so you can keep your hands free to hold more important things (like an ice cream cone). Plus, it also features pockets, which are great for holding cash/credit cards, keys, or any other small items you might need.
Promising review: "Very handy when traveling or at the gym! I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise, and several people commented wishing they had one. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." —Judy
6. A boho-style duvet cover because it's the season of fresh beginnings and spring cleaning, so what better way to celebrate than by giving your bed the trendy upgrade it deserves?
7. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again, that's how much you'll love them.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely, I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
8. A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on hand for your next migraine, headache, or just to relieve some oncoming tension. You can freeze it and use it cold or place in the microwave (just make sure it's at room temp first) and use it hot.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life, and I’m almost 50-years-old. As soon as I put this pack on my head, I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’d had. The soft design was really nice, and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
9. A book journal complete with room to keep track of your next 80 books. Think of it as Goodreads in physical form and with a lot fewer app glitches.
Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals.
Promising review: "I love love LOVE this book journal! I’ve been looking for one since last year, and this one caught my eye at the beginning of 2023. I finally decided to bite the bullet and buy it, and I am so glad I did! I would buy this book journal a million times over, I love it!" —Maddie
10. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof and come with different silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size. They also happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours.
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in, I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, and the noise cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low, and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise, and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
