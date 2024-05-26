30 Products To Help Solve The Common (Yet Kinda Embarrassing) Problems You're Dealing With

1. A set of cold sore healing patches that are SUPER discreet and help to reduce the pain and blistering that can come with those pesky guys while aiming to prevent post-sore scabbing in the process.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I've had and wouldn't clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time, and I put them on before bed last night. It's been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $13.98+ (also available in a two-pack).
2. A patio crack weeder tool if your unkempt driveway/patio is something you're constantly finding yourself apologizing for when you have guests visiting. This thing makes it easy to pull those little suckers. Now, you'll be able to accept compliments on how clean and polished it looks instead!
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort, but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
3. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least two to three times a week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
4. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that are designed to reach between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, which may help kill off microbes left on the bristles. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS. It specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A mold and mildew spray because let's be real, it's not exactly the most sightly thing to see on your shower walls.
This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home!
Promising review: "We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used it as directed, and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" —David B. Neely
Get a gallon from Amazon for $29.99 (available in smaller and larger sizes and multi-packs).
6. A set of acne patches you can apply over a popped whitehead. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come, and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process, and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "These patches are the only reliable way to shrink an existing pimple. I always get pimples that swell up but won't come to a head. I've tried all the lotions, creams, salves, hot compresses, etc. Nothing worked on existing pimples. But these patches take the swelling right down. For really bad ones, it sometimes takes a couple of days of wearing the patches, but it will go away (much faster than the one to two weeks it always takes if I just do nothing). Plus, the patch keeps you from touching or picking at it.” —snowmentality
Get 72 stickers from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a pack of 36).
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
7. A butt acne-clearing lotion because, yes, acne on the derriere *is* a thing, and if you're reading this thinking you were alone in this struggle, we're here to remind you, you're not. Enter this product, made with pure plant extracts like Australian tea oil, to help target the root of this annoyance on your booty and help kick it in the ~behind~.
Promising review: "I've battled painful acne on my rear end for years, and no dermatologist, cream, scrub, antibiotics, or ointment has ever been able to keep it under control. I bought this cream on a whim based solely on the reviews, and I'm so glad I did! After just one week of treatment, the acne was gone! No more painful days sitting at my desk or nights wondering if sitting on the couch too long was going to make my butt sweaty and cause another breakout. It's been almost two months, and just following the recommendations on the bottle, the acne hasn't returned. The scars from previous breakouts are even starting to fade. This cream is amazing, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it. You won't regret this purchase." —deirdreD
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. Bio-Oil, a skincare oil for aiding in reducing the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil, and chamomile oil.
Promising reviews: "I love everything about it, especially applying it at night after a relaxing bath, right before going to bed. It smells wonderful, and my skin feels like baby skin." —Derek Schmiedl
Get it from Amazon for $11.12+ (available in two sizes).
9. An oven cleaning spray so next time you open the oven door and pop in dinner, you're not tempted to puke all over it because of the yucky buildup you've let your oven accumulate.
Promising review: "I am amazed at this stuff. I've lived in my house for three years, and I have never cleaned my oven. I doubt the previous owners ever did, either. It was a blackened, grody mess. I sprayed a heavy coat of this stuff all over the inside and let it sit for a while. Then I got to scraping and wiping. I couldn't believe how much rock-hard soot came off. I gave some stubborn spots a second coat and eventually had the entire thing looking new. It's a miracle spray." —GinHum
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. A pack of extra strength Gas-X chewable tablets to keep on hand in case you're seeking relief from bloating and gas — both of which we all deal with at some point, but if it happens at an inopportune time, well, you might want to see if these work for you.
Promising review: "Sometimes you eat something that is too rich on an empty stomach and wham — the pain, the bloating, the weird weird noises start. And then if you have this, within minutes it helps relieve the gas, bloating, and discomfort. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." —MusicLover
Get a pack of 72 chewable tablets from Amazon for $14.20.
11. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old primary bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, some elbow grease was required. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.