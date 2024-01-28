You May Think You Hate Cleaning Your Home, But The Reality Is You Just Haven’t Tried These 23 Easy-To-Use Cleaning Products Yet

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising reviews: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water, turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. My kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." —Max Power
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
3. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).
4. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help eliminate lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.
5. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly but despite that it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.
6. A fabric defuzzer you simply glide over an area of furniture that's covered in unwanted fuzzies.
Check out our Conair fabric defuzzer deep dive! The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!
Promising review: "OK, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Selmer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors)
7. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles. It's suitable for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. An automatic cleaning system for cleaning your toilet with every flush — no scrubbing, no bleach, just go and flush! Each cartridge should last about three months so you won't have to worry about changing it often, either!
Promising review: "Super easy to set up, super easy to maintain. Keeps the toilet bowl cleaner than without it. Perfect for the lazy bachelor (like me)." —Prof_lefty
Get it from Amazon for $10.59.
9. And a toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
10. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from pets, spilled drinks, blood, dirt, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
Promising review: "I am really impressed with these. I was shocked by how well they work. Just place the pad on the spot, step on it, and leave it alone for a while. It sucks up the stain all by itself, without any scrubbing." —John Murray
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.98.
11. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "Just used this on my couch. It worked super well getting orange dirt stains off. My dogs love to walk by and rub theirselves up against it and make it orange with dirt. Quick and easy way to get those stains out and easy to clean, which is good because I’m lazy." —Emilee Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
12. A jetted bathtub cleaner — fill up your luxurious bath, add a quarter of the bottle, and watch it work its magic by removing gross residue from inside your tub's jets. It only takes about 15 minutes to clean and when you're done, you can look forward to taking the best bath EVER!
Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic-safe! Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that sells home cleaning products
Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our 6-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easy. Been using it for three years and nothing else comes close." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
13. A robot mop because who really wants to deal with a bucket of sudsy water and an actual mop when you can have a robot you control from your phone do all the work for you?!
It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.
Promising review: "I was a little price-leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats, and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different; it seemed like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner because of this little mop robot." —Christina H
Get it from Amazon for $249.