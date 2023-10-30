According To Reviewers, These 30 Cleaning Products Make Things “Look Brand New”

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous scrub so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "We have horrible hard water and for years I’ve struggled to get the soap and hard water off of my shower doors. I’ve tried everything including steel wool and vinegar but NOTHING worked. I bought this paste and with a very stiff scrub sponge and elbow grease my shower doors look brand new. This is the only product that’s worked in the 16 years I’ve been cleaning these stupid glass doors. I highly recommend." —Ruth
2. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat shouldn't be gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "I've used this product for my dishwasher for many years. My son always comments that the inside of my dishwasher looks brand new! My dishwasher is about 10 years old! Great product. I like the fact that you can use this product with or without dishes in the dishwasher! I would highly recommend!" —stephanie paparella
3. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "I've used it a couple of times now and it seems to do the job it is meant to. It cleans the washer out and I have no buildup. The inside is sparkling after I use it. I had mine for a year before I used this product and it looks brand new inside and out. I use it a lot too. I would recommend using this product." —Carrie D D
4. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I love this product. I got a new acrylic shower last fall and didn't want to use anything abrasive on it. I've been using Wet & Forget once a week since then and my shower always looks brand new. After I shower I spray it on and then the next day rinse the surface. Super easy to use! My hand gets sore using the spray trigger so I bought a cheap mini pump sprayer and it works perfectly!" —Diana Dickenson
5. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Promising review: “What can I say? I cannot live without this product. I have pets and pets always have accidents. Also, I live in a condo where people commute from my driveway, which is asphalt right onto my carpeting. I just have to spray this, let it soak for about two minutes, and then rub it off with an old towel and it looks brand new again. You must have this product." —Maryann johnson
6. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "My animals messed up my couches and I purchased one of these for cleaning. The suction is great, the machine is very easy to assemble, and putting it away is even easier. I poured some Febreeze into the mixture solution and cleaned my couch and it looks brand new! It dried quickly due to the suction power being really good." —Shawna B
7. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I am not even kidding, this roller is one of the best products I've ever bought. It is the only thing that effectively removes hair from my sofa. It works better than a vacuum or a lint roller!!! My couch looks brand new. I'm going to buy one for every person I know." —Christina
8. A wood polish and conditioner for bringing your precious wooden cabinets and floors back to factory condition. Did you just get your home redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Promising review: "Used this on old oak bathroom and kitchen cabinets that were dry and had lots of water stains. Voila! They're now gone. Like gone, gone. The cabinets look brand new. I should have taken pictures, but I was so impressed, I started doing all the oak cabinets in my house. Buy this item quick!" —LS
9. A no-scrub mold and mildew removal gel to help give your bathroom surfaces a much-needed refresh. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "We have travertine tile with cream-colored grout. Since we bought our house, I haven’t been able to get the grout clean of mildew and mold. This gel was easy to apply. Waited about eight hours and rinsed the tile and grout. It looks brand new! So, so good. Worth every cent." —Jill A Vestrum
10. A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently.
Promising review: “OK, LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS HOSE. My dryer was like one cycle away from catching fire, and my vacuum’s skinny hose nozzle was too short to get into my dryer vent because the nozzle widens after 6 inches. It came in two or three pieces that fit into each other and go over the vacuum hose. It was SO SATISFYING to watch the big clumps come out of the dryer vent! I mean my dryer was nasty. I have a German shepherd and a pit bull, so our laundry is always full of nastiness. Well, this little hose got it all and it looks brand new in there. The big clumps were hard to get through the hose at first until I realized I could pinch the opening of the hose to make it circular, which allowed the clumps to fly through. Even the sound was satisfying. I will be vacuuming under my fridge next. No dying in a fire for me.” —Bee92
11. Cleaning K-Cups that'll serve as the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in like you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, run a water-only cycle, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising reviews: "I have been searching for a better way to clean my Keurig weekly for months. These cleaning cups are amazing. You still have to descale your machine when prompted, but using one of these cleaning pods once a week has kept my coffee tasting fresh...and my machine looking brand new!!" —Amanda
12. Water bottle cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking vessel back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.
Promising review: "I have an insulated stainless steel mug that I use for coffee and tea at work that had become stained despite washing it daily. I filled it with hot water and soaked for 30 minutes with one of these tablets and it looks brand new on the inside. Very happy with the results!" —Kindle Customer
13. A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe how well this worked in my toilet tank. I could barely see the bottom before I used this because it was so stained and rusty. It looked brand new after I used it! Amazing!" —Allison Hilbig
