They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That Is Absolutely The Case With The Before-And-Afters For These 32 Cleaning Products

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "My daughter is queen of spilling juice on her bed and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this and I decided to try and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
3. A mold and mildew spray great for using on a plethora of surfaces both inside and outside your home because let's be real, it's not exactly the most sightly thing to see on your shower walls and backyard fencing.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $26.99.
4. Or a mold and mildew removal gel similar to the product above but in the form of an easy-to-control gel. Just apply over the spots you're looking to fix up, let it sit overnight, and allow it to work its magic!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
6. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee to help you get rid of furry messes living in your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in your carpet...and TBH...it's quite gross.
There's a rake side and a squeegee side, which both effectively do the deed.
Promising review: "This is a genius invention with a rubbery broom that catches everything! Today I didn't think the floor really needed to be swept, but the Furemover proved me wrong. I ended up with a big tumbleweed of dog hair and my hair and who knows what else? The handle telescopes far longer than I need (I'm 5'8") but the telescoping comes in handy when sweeping under the couch or other out-of-the-way places. This is a game-changer if you have a lot of fur or hair in your home. You must try this, I am so happy with this purchase!" —Frannie
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
8. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
9. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles. It's good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with absorbent cloth.
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A grout pen to get your floors shining like the top of the Chrysler building in no time at all. Did you hire a fancy schmancy service to clean your tiles? Nope, you used a PEN to cover it all up.
Pen is ideal for use on floors and walls!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and other colors).
12. A multi-purpose outdoor cleaner that'll help keep the outside of your home in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
13. And while you can use the cleaning kit above on both ceramic surfaces and gas ranges, reviewers with gas ranges really rave about this cleaning spray!!! We both know the last thing on your mind after cooking yourself a late-night omelette is scrubbing off remnants of melted cheese. It's OK — just give this stuff a quick spray, let it sit a few minutes, and then effortlessly wipe it away.
Promising review: "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." —Daniel Boan
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.22.
14. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.80.
15. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Vanderpump Rules as you digest your dinner.
Promising review: "Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler
Get a spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.