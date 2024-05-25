If Your Bathroom Has Been Feeling A Bit Blah Lately, Here Are 41 Products To Help Clean, Organize, And Spruce It Up

1. A set of double-sided shower rings for hanging your liner on one end and your curtain on the other. Now if you need to change either of these, you don't have to disassemble the whole thing.
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn’t you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. An added bonus is the rings themselves; the balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
2. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse for two consecutive days, and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean, too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
3. A set of shower shelves because keeping your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash within your direct line of sight is sooo much more efficient than on the shower floor.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install. They look beautiful and modern and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
4. Or a set of corner shelves if you're looking for a smaller and more subtle option to hold your shower/bath essentials.
These can be installed with either glue or screws, and reviewers report that either method is super secure.
Promising review: "We installed these shelves using the epoxy in our tile shower at home, and we liked them so much that we bought them again when we were remodeling another house. They hold the right amount. They have never come even a little loose." —Marsha dePuy
5. An expandable rack for keeping all of your under-the-sink items accessible and orderly.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course, it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end, so that's easy enough to do. Comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Calvin Laszakovits
6. Or a metal rack if you have a pedestal sink but could benefit from a spot to keep toiletries close to your sink. It'll fit perfectly around the base, look great, and, thanks to the two tiers, will hold an ample amount of stuff.
Promising review: "The item is neither too big nor too small for my pedestal sink area, which is tiny, and the bathroom itself has no room for any type of standing table for brushes, makeup, etc. I use small plastic cups to hold a variety of hair clips and have jars of skincare cream, and I find this curved open shelving to be convenient for that. For me, the assembly was not hard or very time-consuming. It's nicely lightweight to lift, and I have rust-proofing spray to spray on it to protect the metal from the effects of water moisture." —Carolyn
7. A jetted bathtub cleaner so you can fill up your luxurious bath, add a quarter of the bottle, and bask in the satisfaction of gross residue clearing away. Then get ready to enjoy the best bath you've ever taken...like ever.
Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic-safe! Only takes about 15 minutes to clean! Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that sells home cleaning products
Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe, and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann
8. A bamboo bath mat that's naturally waterproof and features five wide slats for quick and easy drying. It's also made with nine rubber pads on the bottom to prevent it from slipping and sliding, which just so happens to be the most annoying thing about most mats.
Promising review: "Great product, dries fast and doesn’t slide. Makes the bathroom look more elegant than a regular bath rug." —Veronica Hernandez
9. A rotating cosmetic organizer because, news flash: Keeping all your makeup products stashed in the corner of your bathroom counter isn't the aesthetic you think it is. It's actually not any sort of aesthetic. Give your beauty items a spot of their own in this chic piece!
10. A faucet extender that'll come in handy if your current faucet is so old it barely extends to a normal length OR if you live with kiddos who need easier access to the water when it's time to wash their hands and brush their teeth.
Promising review: "This is such a nifty gadget. I have two attachments. Both have great water pressure and versatility and make my life easier. I recently moved into an apartment where I had to bend so low to wash my face that it was just back pain. The convenience of having something swivel switch from spray to steady stream is also great for the outdated apartment sink, too." —Jenna
