27 Things For Your Backyard You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

And this tabletop glass fireplace if you're looking for a smaller (and more affordable) option!
A cordless electric lawn mower that'll make it super simple to keep your yard looking A+.
1. A delicious-smelling candle that not only smells great but may just help keep annoying little buggies at bay. Nothing ruins an outdoor meal like a few mosquitoes deciding they want in — except your blood is their dinner.
Anchored Northwest is a small biz founded by a husband and wife and based in Spokane, Washington, making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,
Promising review: "Haven't lit it yet, but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitoes just leaving it out!" —Michelle Gulino
Get it from Anchored Northwest on Etsy for $17.50.
2. An inflatable lounge pool for turning hot days into chill ones — all you need now is an icy bev, a good read, and maybe even a fun pool toy!
It's also got a bench and cup holders!
Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now, and I LOVE IT!!! It was simple to set up. I got a little electric pump, and it took about 10 minutes to inflate and then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to making sure you set it up on level ground, or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina, so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult, and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it a 10 stars I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —kathryn j.
Get it from Amazon for $49.50.
4. A charcoal grill perfect for whipping up yummy burgers, steaks, corn, or any other barbecue favorites you enjoy! 😋
Promising review: "Affordable and reliable. Perfect for our backyard. We prefer charcoal to gas, and we've cooked about everything under the sun on this bad boy. Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. Exactly what we wanted." —Marci Manley
Get it from Amazon for $139+ (available with or without a cover).
5. A sundome tent that only takes 10 minutes to set up so you can spend more time enjoying the great outdoors and less time stressing about a bunch of confusing tent parts.
Promising review: "I love Coleman products!!! It's like affordability and quality had a child and named it Coleman. Sure, there may be better/fancier tents, but this second home of mine has gone through the desert heat (Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion), snow (June Lake, California), perfect weather (Yosemite, Mammoth Lakes), rain, and it has held up beautifully since 2016. I bought the 6-person tent, and it held true. I love this tent, and I will keep using it until it is no longer usable, a lot of awesome memories with this tent." —Nunya B.
Get it from Amazon for $85.
6. A patio firepit because warm weather season = bonfire season. There's truly nothing better than sitting around a warm light with your loved ones and roasting marshmallows.
8. A giant inflatable unicorn bound to become your new summertime bestie. Who needs a friend to play Marco Polo with when you have this magical fella sailing you around the pool like the royalty you are?!
10. A water hose holder because if there's one thing we can guarantee, it's that this gorg pot looks a heck of a lot nicer than whatever other storage method you currently have for your water hose.
11. A set of outdoor string lights to turn your outdoor space into a magical oasis — vibes upon vibes upon VIBES!
Promising review: "I have these lights hanging outside over my patio. They are very bright but not overly bright like spotlights and are perfect for lighting up the backyard for parties. We keep them up all year long during rainstorms, hot weather, and snowstorms, and they still work like the day I bought them. Highly recommend!" —Joseph
Get it from Amazon for $12.17+ (available in five styles and six sizes).