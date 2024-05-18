27 Things For Your Backyard You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

Anchored Northwest is a small biz founded by a husband and wife and based in Spokane, Washington, making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,

Promising review: "Haven't lit it yet, but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitoes just leaving it out!" —Michelle Gulino

Get it from Anchored Northwest on Etsy for $17.50.

