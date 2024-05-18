BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Things For Your Backyard You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

Like a charming patio furniture set, a firepit perfect for bonfires, and a super cool tricycle plant holder.

Samantha Wieder
by Samantha Wieder

BuzzFeed Staff

Popular products from this list

1. A delicious-smelling candle that not only smells great but may just help keep annoying little buggies at bay. Nothing ruins an outdoor meal like a few mosquitoes deciding they want in — except your blood is their dinner. 

the don't bug me candle
Anchored Northwest / Etsy

Anchored Northwest is a small biz founded by a husband and wife and based in Spokane, Washington, making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,

Promising review: "Haven't lit it yet, but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitoes just leaving it out!" —Michelle Gulino

Get it from Anchored Northwest on Etsy for $17.50.

2. An inflatable lounge pool for turning hot days into chill ones — all you need now is an icy bev, a good read, and maybe even a fun pool toy!

gif of reviewer snapping to reveal a blown up pool in their backyard with a sun graphic that reads 107 degrees F
reviewer on a flamingo floatie in an inflatable pool
www.amazon.com

It's also got a bench and cup holders!

Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now, and I LOVE IT!!! It was simple to set up. I got a little electric pump, and it took about 10 minutes to inflate and then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to making sure you set it up on level ground, or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina, so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult, and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it a 10 stars I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —kathryn j.

Get it from Amazon for $49.50.

3. A cordless electric lawn mower that'll make it super simple to keep your yard looking A+.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If this is how easy the electric cars will be, then sign me up. No more going to the gas stations, no struggling to get the lawn mower out of the shed, no more waking up the neighbors — I should get a discount. All my neighbors love it. Even the postman took time to take a look." —Jazzin Sykes

Get it from Amazon for $299.

4. A charcoal grill perfect for whipping up yummy burgers, steaks, corn, or any other barbecue favorites you enjoy! 😋

reviewer photo of the black grill on a raised patio
reviewer cooking chicken on the grill
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Affordable and reliable. Perfect for our backyard. We prefer charcoal to gas, and we've cooked about everything under the sun on this bad boy. Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. Exactly what we wanted." —Marci Manley

Get it from Amazon for $139+ (available with or without a cover). 

5. A sundome tent that only takes 10 minutes to set up so you can spend more time enjoying the great outdoors and less time stressing about a bunch of confusing tent parts. 

reviewer photo of the green tent, which is open to show its spacious interior
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love Coleman products!!! It's like affordability and quality had a child and named it Coleman. Sure, there may be better/fancier tents, but this second home of mine has gone through the desert heat (Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion), snow (June Lake, California), perfect weather (Yosemite, Mammoth Lakes), rain, and it has held up beautifully since 2016. I bought the 6-person tent, and it held true. I love this tent, and I will keep using it until it is no longer usable, a lot of awesome memories with this tent." —Nunya B.

Get it from Amazon for $85.

6. A patio firepit because warm weather season = bonfire season. There's truly nothing better than sitting around a warm light with your loved ones and roasting marshmallows.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "We just received our Tiki firepit, and I was immediately impressed with the quality of the craftsmanship. We have been looking for a firepit for our patio, and this one is perfect! The black exterior and copper-colored lining are gorgeous, and I love that it can use pellets or wood logs. It is a nice size, and there was nearly no assembly. The low smoke design and ash pan for easy cleanup was an unexpected bonus. This definitely exceeded our expectations." —Shari Bitterman

Get it from Amazon for $294.95+ (available in three styles).

7. And this tabletop glass fireplace if you're looking for a smaller (and more affordable) option!

The small tabletop fireplace with rocks and a small flame
1Man1Garage / Etsy

You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only things you'll need to purchase separately are the 2.6-oz. gel fuel cans, which you can get from Amazon

1Man1Garage is a Nashville-based small biz making gorgeous crafts, gifts, and homewares. 

Promising review: "Soooo cute and easy to put together. We bought a clear spray to put on to protect it because we actually really liked the look of the burned side. My boyfriend and I bought it to make s'mores for Valentine's. It was a perfect night in." —Bethany Schneider

Get it from 1Man1Garage on Etsy for $20+ (available in three styles).

8. A giant inflatable unicorn bound to become your new summertime bestie. Who needs a friend to play Marco Polo with when you have this magical fella sailing you around the pool like the royalty you are?!

a reviewer laying in the oversized float of a white unicorn with a rainbow mane and tail
amazon.com

Promising review: "This floaty is huge! It’s big enough for an adult to lie on and not even touch the water. It doesn’t have a hole in the middle, so it’s super comfortable. My friend's 5-year-old daughter loved it too! I’ve had it for over a month now, used several times with no issues at all." —Kelsey

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

9. A pack of solar lights so you can keep the outdoor gatherings going beyond when the sun sets.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides, and the lights turn on. It has rained about three times, and it still works great. I'm hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta

Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.

10. A water hose holder because if there's one thing we can guarantee, it's that this gorg pot looks a heck of a lot nicer than whatever other storage method you currently have for your water hose.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This arrived in perfect condition because of the expert packing with heavy cardboard molded around it. It's really well-made. I had a couple of questions, and customer service immediately responded. Definitely worth the price." —Frieda Bandida

Get it from Amazon for $104.96.

11. A set of outdoor string lights to turn your outdoor space into a magical oasis — vibes upon vibes upon VIBES!

reviewer photo of the string lights lit at night and attached to a wooden deck railing
reviewer photo of the string lights lit up during the day and hanging over a backyard deck
reviewer close-up of the lit string bulbs attached to a wooden fence
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have these lights hanging outside over my patio. They are very bright but not overly bright like spotlights and are perfect for lighting up the backyard for parties. We keep them up all year long during rainstorms, hot weather, and snowstorms, and they still work like the day I bought them. Highly recommend!" —Joseph

Get it from Amazon for $12.17+ (available in five styles and six sizes). 

12. An adorable little set of colorful flower pots for a lovely way to display some pretty flora.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these. They look great on my little patio. They are very well made and super easy to put together. They drain well and hold a fair amount of flowers and soil for the size. I found them to be sturdy, and they seem pretty durable. It’s a really good value for the price, too. I highly recommend it!" —Anonymous

Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

13. And a tricycle plant stand if you already own flower pots you love but still want a fun way to display THOSE. You should absolutely add this to your cart right this second.

a bronze planter shaped like a bicycle
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this for my mother, who's been an avid gardener for over 30 years. It was specifically a Mother's Day gift, but it really would be such a wonderful and thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to plant, garden, and accessorize with vintage charm. Its size is about to my knee (I'm 5'6) and VERY sturdy. My mother has it outside on our porch for her herbs. It doesn't take up much space but can easily be either indoor or outdoor. It's currently part of her outdoor patio furniture grouping and looks charming. I highly recommend this to anyone looking to bring a little smile to any planter or gardener in your life." —Jennifer J.

Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors and two styles).

14. A patio furniture set featuring a table and two chairs that'll provide a lovely place for you to sit and enjoy some sunshine (and maybe a drink or some lunch) with a loved one.

Amazon

The set comes with two chairs and a table, and folds up flat and compact to save space!

Promising review: "This is the greatest bistro set ever. I ordered the mint green and it came exactly as photographed. All three pieces are heavy, stable, and sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Maria Previs

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six colors).

15. A super cute animal decoration to embellish your plant bbs in the most adorable way!

various gold animal decorations hanging on plant leaves
AnotherStudio / Etsy

AnotherStudio is a London-based small biz making the most delightful gifts that any plant lover would be thrilled to receive. 

Promising review: "Amazing quality! Looks just like the pictures. Perfect detail for my plants. Makes the perfect gift for plant lovers!" —Melanie Soto

Get it from AnotherStudio on Etsy for $9.27 (available in various animal designs).

16. A set of lounge chairs you can enjoy in your own yard or bring on the go to the park or the beach. It's the season of sitting outside every chance you get and these chairs are here to help you make the most of it.

Two brown patio reclining chairs with cup holders beside a pool
Amazon

Promising review: "Just opened them and love them!! I was expecting cheap material since they're much less expensive than any other zero-gravity chair I've seen. But they look and feel like very nice quality!! It is very comfortable in the reclined position, and the headrest is easy to adjust. Also, the locking mechanism is very easy to use. Not to mention they fold down flat and are light to carry!! We'll be packing these in our car for beach vacations. I will order more of these as gifts for friends and family. Oh, and I really liked that they were 100% ready when they arrived in the mail. Not a single bit of assembling required." —Miranda

Get them from Amazon for $79.97+ (available in two colors).

17. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker for turning up your favorite songs as you relax (or party it up) in the pool. Anyone else ready for a summer full of blasting "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled"?

a tube-like speaker at the beach
amazon.com

Promising review: "Very durable with big, good sound. Once it's charged, it lasts all day. I've had it running for five hours or more on one charge. I brought this speaker to the river all summer and laid it on the ground (rocks, wet dirt) with no problems." —dean

Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 14 styles).

18. A squirrel picnic table feeder because hosting smol creatures in your yard is v cute and fun. Hey, they deserve a nice spot to feast on their acorns!

DelgadoHCTreasures / Etsy, Michelle Braga

Delgado Handcrafted Treasures is a small biz based in Akron, Ohio that sells wooden crafts and home goods.

My colleague Heather Braga gifted this to her brother-in-law! Read what she has to say about it!

"I gifted this to my brother-in-law who had already managed to gain the trust of his local squirrels (by leaving peanuts out for them in a bowl in front of his house). It's been DELIGHTFUL to receive photos from him of the bushy-tailed creatures snackin' away. This really is the gift that keeps on giving."

Get it from Delgado Handcrafted Treasures on Etsy for $35.

19. A hammock that'll have you swinging between the trees all season long. Be warned: After laying in it once, you're never gonna wanna leave.

amazon.com

It holds up to 772 pounds!

Promising review: "Love the hammock. Very easy to put up, and I love the mesh. I'm planning on using it all summer. It's a little tight for my boyfriend and me. You need to be comfortable with the person you're sharing with LOL. But definitely worth the price." —Shelsea Rivera

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in black or green).

20. A set of decorative throw pillowcases to easily add a nice rustic, but still modern touch to your patio furniture.

amazon.com, Amazon

Don't forget the inserts!

Promising review: "Beautiful, quality pillow covers with gorgeous details! I am using them on my covered porch to add some lux details and comfort to patio furniture. I appreciate the texture and the quality of the manufacturer. There are cheaper options out there, but I feel like these were worth what I paid. I will easily transition these indoors when the weather turns cold." —Siri

Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five sizes and seven patterns).

21. A cottage playhouse that might just get your little ones excited to play outside. They're gonna love using their imagination in their charming new "second home," and you're gonna love that they got off the couch and stopped watching TV to get some fresh air.

reviewer photo of the white and blue playhouse
amazon.com

Promising review: "SO cute. My husband and I assembled it together in about 20 minutes or so, and it was pretty self-explanatory. The kids climb on top of it (even though I would not recommend this to help make it last), and it’s held up great. My favorite part is the colors. It looks great in my yard while giving them a fun place to play." —GB

Get it from Amazon for $124.30.

