Your Beauty Routine Wants You To See The Before And After Photos For These 34 Skin, Hair, And Cosmetic Products

Promising review: "I’ve tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I’d have to say this one has been my favorite. My very first time using it, I didn’t know how much to put and ended up coating my hair by A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY. Trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head and that’s it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo. And let’s not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It’s so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." —Thuy

Get it from Amazon for $16.