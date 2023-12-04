31 Beauty Products With Results That, Frankly, Speak For Themselves

1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
2. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
3. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
4. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
5. A curl spray leave-in conditioner both kiddos and adults will like! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
6. A color-correcting treatment that MUST be made with fairy dust because it starts out green and somehow ends up blending into your face seamlessly to bring some balance to redness.
I actually own this and LOVE IT! It works so ridiculously well and subtly helps to bring down redness on my face, which in turn, makes makeup application super seamless.
Promising review: "This product is a game changer for anyone with red rosacea-prone skin. I have used everything from drugstore to expensive products from my dermatologist, plus many IPL treatments to reduce the redness. Nothing worked until I found this. A small amount goes a long way so I use a sunscreen underneath. I found patting it on my skin worked and the redness is gone instantly and stays that way all day." —DGladMarten
7. Or a calming cream also made with the soothing ingredient centella asiatica to help calm skin from conditions like rosacea, post-shave irritation, and even sunburns, as well as hydrate.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer
8. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
9. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.
Promising review: "I picked this out based on a review, and I am so glad I did. I have super fine hair that breaks easily and frizzes — just eight minutes and a quick blow-dry later, and my hair is soft, smooth, and shiny. I HIGHLY recommend and am so glad I bought more than one bottle." —Paula and Richard Engel
10. An amazing after sun soothing lotion that'll be a lifesaver when it comes to handling painful sunburns. Its gentle formula and moisturizing ingredients might just have you clicking that subscribe & save button after the first use.
Promising review: "I burn very easily so I try to stay out of the sun or wear tons of sunblock so on those days when I still manage to get burned, this has been the absolute best for pain relief. I’ve used it for years. Instead of trying to drive around to see which store carries it, Amazon has made it easy. I’ve tried other things that are too greasy, sticky or just don’t work. This stuff relieves the pain, smells nice and it turns to tan rather quickly skipping the peeling part. I swear by this stuff." —Danielle K. Schmidt
11. An eye primer because you didn't spend time perfecting your smoky shadow look just for it to *poof* disappear come lunch time.
Promising review: "I have very oily skin and extremely oily eyelids. I'm not a big makeup person (oily skin, yo), but I picked up some pretty Urban Decay palettes on sale and wanted to give them a fighting chance. I came across this product, and with all the positive reviews, decided to give it a try. Where has this been all my life? It's lightweight, evens out the skin tone on my lids, and keeps my eye makeup looking great all day. Now I even wear the primer by itself with no makeup, because of the oil control. I'll be buying this stuff forever." —amarch99
12. A water-based acne gel that may not only help to clear up breakouts, but also assist in preventing new ones from popping up.
Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
13. And Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch acne patches — simply put one of these little hydrocolloid stickers over a zit, let it sit for a few hours (or overnight!), and then bask in the amazement of the pore-clogging gunk it absorbed when you take it off.
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
14. A heatless curling rod so you can achieve easy, breezy curls all without having to turn on hot styling tools.
This set comes with a curling rod, a claw hair clip, two duckbill hair clips, and two hair scrunchies. It works best when rolled with damp hair boasts being compatible with all hair types.
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
