27 Beauty Products That Work So Ridiculously Well, Their Under $25 Price Tag Is Just An Added Bonus

1. A lash lift kit equipped with everything you need to give your lashes a gorg extension. Reviewers love how truly easy this is to use AND the fact that you get salon-worthy results at a fraction of the cost.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. And if the amount of items that come in the above kit is already overwhelming you, don't worry. We have an even easier solution: This serum is designed to help elongate your lashes in about two weeks — just be sure to use it consistently for optimal results!
Promising review: "This stuff is a magical miracle elixir! I use it twice a day and after about six weeks the results are literally unbelievable! It works, and it works fast. I have naturally straight, light brown, thin lashes. They’re now darker, thicker, and so long they touch my glasses!" —V. Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in two colors).
3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get instant results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
4. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
5. And because we're huge fans of letting hydrocolloid patches solve our problems, may we also recommend these overnight nose strips to help clean out zits/clogged pores taking up residency near your schnozz.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
6. An adorably-packaged serum (hello, look at the little piggy!!!) that'll help give your pores HELL! No really, it's called Hell Pore Control Serum. This hyaluronic acid serum is meant to help tighten pores, restore moisture to your skin, and leave it feeling soft in the process.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I ran out of The Ordinary hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year, and no stores close sold it, so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup, and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days, and my skin was so hydrated. I have combo skin so my T-zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of The Ordinary! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $8.16.
7. A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
8. A liquid glitter eyeshadow that'll be the star of the show in all of your fun makeup lewks! If this eyeshadow were a song it would be "Bejeweled" by Taylor Swift because when you step into the room with this pretty stuff on your eyelids, you'll definitely make the whole place shimmer.
Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." —beautyandbeast
Get it from Amazon for $5.10+ (available in 11 shades).
9. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.
10. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A Maybelline BB cream you'll be astounded by because of how many things this stuff can do all at an under-$10 price tag!!! Let's run through them: It's formulated with 2% salicylic acid to help reduce acne, the appearance of pores, and redness. Plus, it helps to help smooth and hydrate skin!
Promising review: "Loved how it fully covers my blemishes without the caked-on feeling. It always made my skin look moisturized and glowy." —Melinda Phillippee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five shades).
12. A callus-removing gel to give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-calloused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A pack of curly wave clip-on extensions if you've dabbled with the idea of growing out your hair or getting extensions, but you a) can't seem to grow it that long without collecting a million dead ends along the way, and b) don't want to commit time and $$ to get them at the salon. Now you can easily clip them on yourself at home at an affordable price!
Promising review: "Wow! These extensions are beautiful! So easy to put on (beginner here), the color is amazing, the curls are perfect, and very thorough instructions. I didn't realize they were also including a comb, bonus hair band, extra fastener kit, and spray bottle for cleaning. I haven't tried it, but the instructions say you can straighten these as well. I can't believe the price for what you get! Highly recommend." —Jamie H
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 6 lengths and 35 colors). And check out some extensions for types 3 and 4 hair here and here.