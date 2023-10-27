These 38 Beauty Products Work So Well They’ll Basically Pay For Themselves

1. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
2. A foot peel mask to exfoliate your feetsies, which are sometimes prone to cracking and peeling. If you don't already have a foot fetish, you might have one after using this stuff...KIDDING, maybe.
Promising review: "I usually don't leave a written review but felt compelled to write this one as this product really works. I followed the directions and saw results instantly. My old skin peeled off within 1–2 days and the new skin was just soft. Dry skin, cracks, and small calluses were also gone! I am very satisfied with this product." —Zheng Huiqin
3. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
4. A curl spray leave-in conditioner both kiddos and adults will like! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
5. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
6. A color-correcting treatment that MUST be made with fairy dust because it starts out green and somehow ends up blending into your face seamlessly to bring some balance to redness.
I actually own this and LOVE IT! It works so ridiculously well and subtly helps to bring down redness on my face, which in turn, makes makeup application super seamless.
Promising review: "This product is a game changer for anyone with red rosacea-prone skin. I have used everything from drugstore to expensive products from my dermatologist, plus many IPL treatments to reduce the redness. Nothing worked until I found this. A small amount goes a long way so I use a sunscreen underneath. I found patting it on my skin worked and the redness is gone instantly and stays that way all day." —DGladMarten
7. Or a calming cream also made with the soothing ingredient centella asiatica to help calm skin from conditions like rosacea, post-shave irritation, and even sunburns, as well as hydrate.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer
8. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
9. A TikTok-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
10. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin. It's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
11. An Olaplex pre-shampoo treatment (it's free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates) that'll help repair hair that's damaged from chemicals and heat while strengthening it so your locks stay protected going forward.
This stuff claims to be good for all hair types.
Promising review: "I have 2a hair and it felt fuller, softer, and less frizzy after one use. I spent some time watching YouTube tutorials by Olaplex on how to use the product since anytime I read about it, there was some confusion on how to do the treatment. I used about 1/8 of the bottle, so I should get about seven more treatments out of it. It’s a small bottle and pretty pricey, but based on the results I got, I’d recommend it!" —spinnerspanner
12. And if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, this collagen hair protein treatment because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
13. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily no matter the temperature. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
