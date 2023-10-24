In Honor Of Spooky Season, Here Are 31 Beauty Products You Should Check Out Because Their Results Are Straight Up Witchcraft

Before buying this, we do just want to let you know that Differin is a strong acne product and, depending on your skin's sensitivity, you might need to work your way up to daily use. Also! Since this is a retinoid and retinoids can make you more sensitive to the sun, you should make sure you're applying a daily sunscreen while using these product. If you're able to use this at night vs. in the morning, that's awesome — this way your skin has some time to recover at night and hopefully pose less of an irritation risk the next day!

Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt

