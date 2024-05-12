If You Don't Believe In Magic, You Certainly Will After Seeing The Magical Results From These 31 Beauty Products

1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks, refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
3. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby-soft feet you not only want but truly deserve.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions. I left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
4. A cleansing oil designed to clean makeup residue, potentially clear up blackheads and sebum, and help minimize the appearance of pores and acne. Its hypoallergenic and gentle formula plays well with sensitive and acne-prone skin, and many reviewers actually use it as a step in their double cleansing routine. Double cleansing = using an oil-based cleanser (like this one) and then a water-based cleanser afterward!
If you're looking for a water-based cleanser to go with this one, reviewers love this pore-deep cleansing foam from the same brand for their double-cleansing routine!
Promising review: "I don’t usually leave reviews, but this product is the best cleansing oil EVER!!!!! It worked flawlessly after the first try, and I could actually see the results immediately!! My gosh, it’s lightweight and smells relaxing. Massage it to your skin 5–10 minutes and you can see the magic. I will definitely add this to my skincare routine. JUST GET IT!!!!!" —Vince
5. A wash-off face mask that'll wake up your face in about 15 minutes — which is ironic, because you'll look zombie-like while you use it. Get ready to take lots of before-during-after selfies!
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator) plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face, the smell is not too bad, and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine
6. A TikTok-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Seriously, people are *obsessed* with how this stuff smells. Its warm gourmand fragrance has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla — yum!
Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." —Amazon Customer
7. A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
8. A Revlon hot air brush you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game changer.
Promising review: "PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one on TikTok, saw the gal's review, and had to buy it. I have thick hair, and it dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don't want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, it's my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney
Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush, but others say it didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.
9. A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds.
It's recommended to use this 2–3 times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down, but since this is water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." —Natasha
10. A dry shampoo powder that you simply tap onto your roots, shake the excess powder out with your fingertips, style, and be on your merry way. SO easy! Not to mention, thanks to the fact that it's small and a powder (vs. an aerosol), it's easy to pack on trips and bring through TSA or toss in your bag to keep on hand for daytime excursions.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
11. An exfoliating glove for sloughing away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "MAGIC. HOLY CRAP I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the 'chicken skin' I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also, it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews, so I had to when I got this and loved it." —Cheyanne
