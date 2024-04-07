Tons* Of Amazon Customers Have These 29 Products On Their Wish Lists, And You'll Probably Want To Buy Them As Little Gifts For Yourself

Hello there! Did you know that Amazon has a neat little section called "Most Wished For" where you can see which products your fellow Amazon shoppers are currently adding to their wishlists? From TikTok-popular beauty finds to innovative sweet treats and unique handmade finds, here are some products under $30 you'll want to gift yourself ASAP!
1. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
2. An Aldi quarter keychain if you've ever found yourself going to grab a shopping cart before entering the store just to realize you don't have a silver circular George Washington!
Handmade by Michelle B's Embroidery is a small biz based in Tennessee!
Promising review: "Made well! And so adorable. I leave it hung on my rearview mirror and I'm never without my Aldi quarter. 😄 Bought one for my cousin. And I plan on buying more!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $9.49
3. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again; that's how much you'll love them.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
4. A clothes hanger-inspired earring holder for the cutest way to organize your ear candy. Rather than just tossing your jewels into a dish and playing a matching game to find the right pair, all you have to do now is take the hanger holding the pair you want, and you're g2g!
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this earring holder. It is so, so, so cute! I love the different holes in the hanger so that I can fit more than one set on it. Super easy to set up and small enough to fit on my desk. It’s amazing." —Tracey Amato
Price: $8.49+ (available in seven colors and multipacks)
5. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in making this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, help brighten your skin, and potentially reduce/prevent acne.
6. A pair of fuzzy ball towels designed to absorb water quickly and dry faster than ~regular~ towels. Not to mention, they just look supes cool.
Promising review: "Nothing I hate more than trying to dry my hands on the towel that seems constantly damp. Kids. I like these because they have felt dry every time that I have gone to use them. And you can grab them and squish them around in your hands to dry off. Quick and easy." —StephanieK
Price: a pack of two for $15.99 (available in three color combos)
7. A stainless-steel Owala water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why, and the first reason is that it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it, thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport?
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
Price: $22.99+ (available in 22 colors and 4 sizes)
8. Or this adorable Barbie kid's water bottle because rocking your favorite childhood toy or the best movie that came out of 2023 all while staying hydrated is a true win-win.
Promising review: "My daughter loves this cup, and I love that it’s spill-proof (when the lid is closed). Plastic is high quality, and graphics have remained intact after being well-loved by my active toddler." —Grant Nelson
Price: $9.99
9. An adorable reversible plushie for expressing when you're feeling happy or not so happy. But this plushie is so cute, it might just help turn your frown upside-down.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok like everyone else, but I quickly realized when I got one how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me; they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives, and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" —MCalmes
Price: $7.74+ (available in 42 styles)
10. A reverse coloring book that comes completely colored in, so your job is to add the outlines and really help bring the pages to life! Such an interesting twist on a classic activity!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Price: $9.90
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)